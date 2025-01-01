DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasIsShowScaleLeft 

IsShowScaleLeft

Restituisce la barra di visibilità della scala dei valori a sinistra.

 bool  IsShowScaleLeft()

Valore di ritorno

true se la scala dei valori è visibile, altrimenti — false.