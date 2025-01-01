DocumentazioneSezioni
IsShowScaleBottom

Restituisce la barra di visibilità della scala dei valori nella parte inferiore.

 bool  IsShowScaleBottom()

Valore di ritorno

true se la scala dei valori è visibile, altrimenti — false.