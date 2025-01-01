DocumentationSections
MaxDescrLen (méthode Get)

Retourne la longueur maximum des descripteurs.

 uint  MaxDescrLen()

Valeur de Retour

La valeur de la longueur maximum des descripteurs.

MaxDescrLen (méthode Set)

Définit la longueur maximum des descripteurs.                          

 void  MaxDescrLen(
   const uint  value,  // longueur maximum
   )

Paramètres

value

[in] La valeur de la longueur maximum des descripteurs.