Référence MQL5 CWndVisible 

Visible

Définit la visibilité du contrôle.

virtual bool  Visible(
   const bool  flag      // flag
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in]  Nouveaux flag de visibilité.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon