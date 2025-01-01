DocumentationSections
Font (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la propriété OBJPROP_FONT (police de caractères) de l'objet graphique.

string  Font()

Valeur de retour

La valeur de la propriété OBJPROP_FONT.

Font (Méthode "Set")

Définit la propriété OBJPROP_FONT (police de caractères) de l'objet graphique.

bool  Font(
   const string  value      // nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

value

[in]  Nouvelle valeur de la propriété OBJPROP_FONT.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon