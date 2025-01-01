- OnEvent
- Texte
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
Font (Méthode "Get")
Retourne la propriété OBJPROP_FONT (police de caractères) de l'objet graphique.
string Font()
Valeur de retour
La valeur de la propriété OBJPROP_FONT.
Font (Méthode "Set")
Définit la propriété OBJPROP_FONT (police de caractères) de l'objet graphique.
bool Font(
Paramètres
value
[in] Nouvelle valeur de la propriété OBJPROP_FONT.
Valeur de retour
vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon