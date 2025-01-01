DocumentaciónSecciones
DrawLegendVertical

Dibuja la leyenda vertical.

 int  DrawLegendVertical(
   const int  w,  // anchura
   const int  h,  // altura
   )

Parámetros

w

[in] Anchura máxima del texto en la leyenda.

h

[in] Altura máxima del texto en la leyenda. 

Valor devuelto

Anchura de la leyenda en píxeles.