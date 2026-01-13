Operar con el Calendario Económico MQL5 (Parte 6): Automatizar la entrada de operaciones con análisis de noticias y temporizadores de cuenta regresiva

Introducción

En este artículo, damos un paso más en nuestra serie sobre el Calendario Económico MQL5 automatizando las entradas comerciales basadas en el análisis de noticias en tiempo real. Basándonos en nuestras mejoras anteriores del panel de control (Parte 5), ahora integramos una lógica de negociación que analiza las noticias utilizando filtros y desfases temporales definidos por el usuario, compara las previsiones y los valores anteriores, y ejecuta automáticamente órdenes de COMPRA o VENTA en función de las expectativas del mercado. También implementamos temporizadores de cuenta regresiva dinámicos que muestran el tiempo restante hasta la publicación de la noticia y reinician el sistema después de la ejecución, lo que garantiza que nuestra estrategia comercial siga respondiendo a las condiciones cambiantes. Estructuramos el artículo a través de los siguientes temas:

Comprensión de los requisitos de la lógica comercial Implementación de la lógica comercial en MQL5 Creación y gestión de temporizadores de cuenta regresiva Poniendo a prueba la lógica comercial Conclusión

Profundicemos y exploremos cómo estos componentes se combinan para automatizar el ingreso comercial con precisión y confiabilidad.





Comprensión de los requisitos de la lógica comercial

Para nuestro sistema de comercio automatizado, el primer paso será identificar qué eventos noticiosos son candidatos adecuados para una operación. Definiremos un evento candidato como aquel que cae dentro de una ventana de tiempo específica (determinada por entradas de compensación definidas por el usuario) en relación con su lanzamiento programado. Luego incluiremos información sobre los modos de negociación, como por ejemplo, el comercio antes del comunicado de prensa. En el modo "negociar antes", por ejemplo, un evento calificará solo si la hora actual está entre la hora de lanzamiento programada del evento menos el desfase (por ejemplo, 5 minutos) y la hora de lanzamiento real del evento. De esta forma, operaremos 5 minutos antes del lanzamiento real.

El filtrado es fundamental para garantizar que sólo tengamos en cuenta las noticias relevantes. Nuestro sistema utilizará varios filtros: un filtro de moneda para centrarse en pares de divisas seleccionados, un filtro de impacto para limitar los eventos a aquellos de un nivel de significancia elegido y un filtro de tiempo que restringe los eventos a aquellos dentro de un rango general predefinido. El usuario selecciona esto desde el panel de control. Este filtrado en capas ayudará a minimizar el ruido y garantizar que solo se procesen los eventos noticiosos más pertinentes.

Una vez que un evento pasa los criterios de filtrado, la lógica comercial comparará los puntos de datos clave del evento noticioso, específicamente, el valor pronosticado versus el valor anterior. Si ambos valores están disponibles y son distintos de cero, y si el pronóstico es mayor que el valor anterior, el sistema abrirá una orden de COMPRA; si el pronóstico es menor, abrirá una orden de VENTA. Si falta alguno de los valores o son iguales, se omitirá el evento. Este proceso de decisión permitirá al EA traducir datos de noticias sin procesar en señales comerciales claras, automatizando la entrada de operaciones con precisión. El proceso de toma de decisiones aquí y la dirección comercial dependen completamente del usuario, pero para el bien del artículo y la demostración, utilizaremos el modelo anterior.

Para visualizar los procesos, utilizaremos impresiones de depuración y también crearemos botones y etiquetas en el gráfico, justo encima del tablero, para mostrar las noticias que se están negociando y el tiempo restante antes de su publicación. Aquí hay un plano completo.









Implementación de la lógica comercial en MQL5

Para implementar la lógica de trading en MQL5, tendremos que incluir los archivos de trading que contienen los métodos de trading y definir algunas entradas que permitirán al usuario controlar el sistema y variables globales que reutilizaremos a lo largo del programa. Para lograrlo, a nivel global, los definimos.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; enum ETradeMode { TRADE_BEFORE, TRADE_AFTER, NO_TRADE, PAUSE_TRADING }; input ETradeMode tradeMode = TRADE_BEFORE; input int tradeOffsetHours = 12 ; input int tradeOffsetMinutes = 5 ; input int tradeOffsetSeconds = 0 ; input double tradeLotSize = 0.01 ; bool tradeExecuted = false ; datetime tradedNewsTime = 0 ; int triggeredNewsEvents[];

En el ámbito global, incluimos la biblioteca «Trade\Trade.mqh» utilizando #include para habilitar la ejecución de órdenes y declarar un objeto global «CTrade» denominado «trade» para procesar las operaciones. Definimos un tipo enumerado «ETradeMode» con las opciones «TRADE_BEFORE», «TRADE_AFTER», «NO_TRADE» y «PAUSE_TRADING», y utilizamos la variable de entrada «tradeMode» (por defecto «TRADE_BEFORE», que utilizaremos para el programa) para determinar cuándo deben abrirse las operaciones en relación con las noticias. Además, configuramos las variables de entrada «tradeOffsetHours», «tradeOffsetMinutes», «tradeOffsetSeconds» y «tradeLotSize» para especificar el desfase temporal y el tamaño de la operación, mientras que las variables globales «tradeExecuted» (un booleano), «tradedNewsTime» (un datetime) y la matriz «triggeredNewsEvents» (una matriz int) nos ayudan a gestionar el control de las operaciones y evitar que se vuelva a operar con la misma noticia. A continuación, podemos incorporar la lógica de negociación en una función.

void CheckForNewsTrade() { Print ( "CheckForNewsTrade called at: " , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_SECONDS )); if (tradeMode == NO_TRADE || tradeMode == PAUSE_TRADING) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) >= 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); Print ( "Trading disabled. Countdown removed." ); } return ; } datetime lowerBound = currentTime - PeriodSeconds (start_time); datetime upperBound = currentTime + PeriodSeconds (end_time); Print ( "Event time range: " , TimeToString (lowerBound, TIME_SECONDS ), " to " , TimeToString (upperBound, TIME_SECONDS )); MqlCalendarValue values[]; int totalValues = CalendarValueHistory (values, lowerBound, upperBound, NULL , NULL ); Print ( "Total events found: " , totalValues); if (totalValues <= 0 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) >= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); return ; } }

Aquí definimos la función «CheckForNewsTrade», que busca noticias y ejecuta operaciones basadas en los criterios seleccionados. Comenzamos registrando su llamada con la función Print, mostrando la hora actual del servidor obtenida a través de la función TimeTradeServer. A continuación, comprobamos si el comercio está desactivado comparando la variable «tradeMode» con los modos «NO_TRADE» o «PAUSE_TRADING»; si es así, utilizamos la función ObjectFind para determinar si existe un objeto de cuenta atrás denominado «NewsCountdown» y, si lo encontramos, lo eliminamos utilizando ObjectDelete antes de salir de la función.

A continuación, la función calcula el intervalo de tiempo total del evento estableciendo «lowerBound» en la hora actual menos el número de segundos de la entrada «start_time» (convertido mediante la función PeriodSeconds) y «upperBound» en la hora actual más los segundos de la entrada «end_time». Este intervalo de tiempo total se registra utilizando Print. Por último, la función llama a CalendarValueHistory para recuperar todos los eventos de noticias dentro del intervalo de tiempo definido; si no se encuentran eventos, limpia cualquier objeto de cuenta atrás existente y sale, preparando así el sistema para la posterior selección de eventos candidatos y la ejecución de operaciones.

datetime candidateEventTime = 0 ; string candidateEventName = "" ; string candidateTradeSide = "" ; int candidateEventID = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalValues; i++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; if (! CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id, event)) continue ; if (enableCurrencyFilter) { MqlCalendarCountry country; CalendarCountryById (event.country_id, country); bool currencyMatch = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (curr_filter_selected); k++) { if (country.currency == curr_filter_selected[k]) { currencyMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!currencyMatch) { Print ( "Event " , event.name, " skipped due to currency filter." ); continue ; } } if (enableImportanceFilter) { bool impactMatch = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (imp_filter_selected); k++) { if (event.importance == imp_filter_selected[k]) { impactMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!impactMatch) { Print ( "Event " , event.name, " skipped due to impact filter." ); continue ; } } if (enableTimeFilter && values[i].time > upperBound) { Print ( "Event " , event.name, " skipped due to time filter." ); continue ; } bool alreadyTriggered = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (triggeredNewsEvents); j++) { if (triggeredNewsEvents[j] == values[i].event_id) { alreadyTriggered = true ; break ; } } if (alreadyTriggered) { Print ( "Event " , event.name, " already triggered a trade. Skipping." ); continue ; }

Aquí, inicializamos las variables de eventos candidatos utilizando una variable datetime («candidateEventTime»), dos variables «string» («candidateEventName» y «candidateTradeSide») y una variable «int» («candidateEventID») establecida en -1. A continuación, recorremos cada evento recuperado por la función CalendarValueHistory (almacenado en una matriz de estructuras MqlCalendarValue) y utilizamos la función CalendarEventById para rellenar una estructura MqlCalendarEvent con los detalles del evento.

A continuación, aplicamos nuestros filtros: si el filtrado por divisa está habilitado, recuperamos la estructura MqlCalendarCountry correspondiente al evento a través de CalendarCountryById y comprobamos si su campo «currency» coincide con alguna entrada de la matriz «curr_filter_selected»; si no es así, registramos un mensaje y omitimos el evento. Del mismo modo, si el filtrado por importancia está habilitado, iteramos a través de la matriz «imp_filter_selected» para asegurarnos de que la «importancia» del evento coincide con uno de los niveles seleccionados, registrándolo y omitiéndolo si no es así.

Por último, comprobamos si el evento ya ha desencadenado una operación comparando su ID de evento con los almacenados en la matriz «triggeredNewsEvents»; si es así, lo registramos y lo omitimos. Este bucle garantiza que solo los eventos que cumplan todos los criterios (actualidad, impacto, intervalo de tiempo y singularidad) se consideren candidatos para la ejecución de operaciones. Si todo pasa y tenemos eventos, podemos proceder a filtrar el evento a través del marco temporal según lo permitido por el usuario.

if (tradeMode == TRADE_BEFORE) { if (currentTime >= (values[i].time - offsetSeconds) && currentTime < values[i].time) { MqlCalendarValue calValue; if (! CalendarValueById (values[i].id, calValue)) { Print ( "Error retrieving calendar value for event: " , event.name); continue ; } double forecast = calValue.GetForecastValue(); double previous = calValue.GetPreviousValue(); if (forecast == 0.0 || previous == 0.0 ) { Print ( "Skipping event " , event.name, " because forecast or previous value is empty." ); continue ; } if (forecast == previous) { Print ( "Skipping event " , event.name, " because forecast equals previous." ); continue ; } if (candidateEventTime == 0 || values[i].time < candidateEventTime) { candidateEventTime = values[i].time; candidateEventName = event.name; candidateEventID = ( int )values[i].event_id; candidateTradeSide = (forecast > previous) ? "BUY" : "SELL" ; Print ( "Candidate event: " , event.name, " with event time: " , TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_SECONDS ), " Side: " , candidateTradeSide); } } }

Aquí evaluamos los eventos noticiosos candidatos cuando operamos en modo «TRADE_BEFORE». Comprobamos si la hora actual, obtenida mediante la función TimeTradeServer, se encuentra dentro de la ventana de negociación válida, que se extiende desde la hora programada del evento menos el desfase definido por el usuario («offsetSeconds») hasta la hora exacta del evento, tal y como se define a continuación.

datetime currentTime = TimeTradeServer (); int offsetSeconds = tradeOffsetHours * 3600 + tradeOffsetMinutes * 60 + tradeOffsetSeconds;

Si se cumple la condición, recuperamos la previsión y los valores anteriores del evento utilizando la función CalendarValueById para rellenar una estructura MqlCalendarValue. Si la recuperación falla, registramos un mensaje de error y omitimos el evento. A continuación, extraemos el valor pronosticado y los valores anteriores utilizando los métodos «GetForecastValue» y «GetPreviousValue», respectivamente. Si cualquiera de los valores es cero, o si son iguales, registramos un mensaje y pasamos al siguiente evento para asegurarnos de que solo procesamos eventos con datos significativos.

Si el evento cumple los requisitos y se produce antes que cualquier candidato identificado previamente, actualizamos nuestras variables de candidato: «candidateEventTime» almacena la hora del evento, «candidateEventName» contiene el nombre del evento, «candidateEventID» registra el ID del evento y «candidateTradeSide» determina si la operación es una «COMPRA» (si la previsión es superior al valor anterior) o una «VENTA» (si la previsión es inferior). Por último, registramos los detalles del evento candidato seleccionado, asegurándonos de realizar un seguimiento del evento válido más temprano para la ejecución de la operación. A continuación, podemos seleccionar el evento para la ejecución de la operación.

if (tradeMode == TRADE_BEFORE && candidateEventTime > 0 ) { datetime targetTime = candidateEventTime - offsetSeconds; Print ( "Candidate target time: " , TimeToString (targetTime, TIME_SECONDS )); if (currentTime >= targetTime && currentTime < candidateEventTime) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalValues; i++) { if (values[i].time == candidateEventTime) { MqlCalendarEvent event; } } } }

Comprobamos si se ha seleccionado un evento candidato y si el modo de negociación es «TRADE_BEFORE» verificando que «candidateEventTime» sea mayor que cero. A continuación, calculamos el «targetTime» restando el desfase definido por el usuario («offsetSeconds») de la hora programada del evento candidato, y registramos esta hora objetivo para su depuración utilizando la función Print. A continuación, determinamos si la hora actual se encuentra dentro de la ventana de negociación válida, entre la «hora objetivo» y la hora del evento candidato, y, si es así, recorremos la matriz de eventos para identificar el evento candidato haciendo coincidir su hora, de modo que podamos proceder a recuperar más detalles y ejecutar la operación.

if (! CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id, event)) continue ; if (currentTime >= values[i].time) { Print ( "Skipping candidate " , event.name, " because current time is past event time." ); continue ; } MqlCalendarValue calValue; if (! CalendarValueById (values[i].id, calValue)) { Print ( "Error retrieving calendar value for candidate event: " , event.name); continue ; } double forecast = calValue.GetForecastValue(); double previous = calValue.GetPreviousValue(); if (forecast == 0.0 || previous == 0.0 || forecast == previous) { Print ( "Skipping candidate " , event.name, " due to invalid forecast/previous values." ); continue ; } string newsInfo = "Trading on news: " + event.name + " (Time: " + TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_SECONDS )+ ")" ; Print (newsInfo); createLabel1( "NewsTradeInfo" , 355 , 22 , newsInfo, clrBlue , 11 );

Antes de abrir operaciones, intentamos recuperar información detallada sobre el evento candidato utilizando la función CalendarEventById para rellenar una estructura MqlCalendarEvent; si esta recuperación falla, pasamos inmediatamente al siguiente evento. A continuación, comprobamos si la hora actual (obtenida a través de TimeTradeServer) ya ha superado la hora programada para el evento candidato; si es así, registramos un mensaje y omitimos el procesamiento de ese evento.

A continuación, recuperamos los valores detallados del calendario para el evento utilizando CalendarValueById para rellenar una estructura MqlCalendarValue, y luego extraemos los valores «forecast» y «previous» utilizando los métodos «GetForecastValue» y «GetPreviousValue», respectivamente; si cualquiera de los valores es cero o si ambos son iguales, registramos el motivo y omitimos el evento candidato. Por último, creamos una cadena que contiene información clave de las noticias y la registramos, al tiempo que mostramos esta información en el gráfico utilizando la función «createLabel1». El fragmento de código de la función es el siguiente.

bool createLabel1( string objName, int x, int y, string text, color txtColor, int fontSize) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( "Error creating label " , objName, " : " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , txtColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ChartRedraw (); return true ; }

La lógica de esta función no es nueva y no es necesario explicarla en detalle, ya que ya lo hicimos al crear el panel de control. Así que simplemente pasamos a abrir operaciones basadas en los valores recibidos.

bool tradeResult = false ; if (candidateTradeSide == "BUY" ) { tradeResult = trade.Buy(tradeLotSize, _Symbol , 0 , 0 , 0 , event.name); } else if (candidateTradeSide == "SELL" ) { tradeResult = trade.Sell(tradeLotSize, _Symbol , 0 , 0 , 0 , event.name); } if (tradeResult) { Print ( "Trade executed for candidate event: " , event.name, " Side: " , candidateTradeSide); int size = ArraySize (triggeredNewsEvents); ArrayResize (triggeredNewsEvents, size + 1 ); triggeredNewsEvents[size] = ( int )values[i].event_id; tradeExecuted = true ; tradedNewsTime = values[i].time; } else { Print ( "Trade execution failed for candidate event: " , event.name, " Error: " , GetLastError ()); } break ;

En primer lugar, inicializamos un indicador booleano «tradeResult» para almacenar el resultado de nuestro intento de operación. A continuación, comprobamos el «candidateTradeSide»: si es «BUY», llamamos a la función «trade. Buy» con el «tradeLotSize» especificado, el símbolo (_Symbol) y utilizamos el nombre del evento como comentario, para garantizar la unicidad y facilitar la identificación; si «candidateTradeSide» es «SELL», llamamos de forma similar a «trade.Sell». Si la operación se ejecuta correctamente (es decir, «tradeResult» es verdadero), registramos los detalles de la ejecución, actualizamos nuestra matriz «triggeredNewsEvents» redimensionándola con la función ArrayResize y añadiendo el ID del evento, establecemos «tradeExecuted» en verdadero y registramos la hora programada del evento en «tradedNewsTime»; de lo contrario, registramos un mensaje de error utilizando «GetLastError» y, a continuación, salimos del bucle para evitar que se procesen más eventos candidatos. Aquí hay un ejemplo de una operación abierta en el rango de eventos.





Una vez abierta la operación, solo tenemos que inicializar la lógica de la cuenta atrás del evento, lo cual se trata en la siguiente sección.





Creación y gestión de temporizadores de cuenta regresiva

Para crear y gestionar los temporizadores de cuenta atrás, necesitaremos algunas funciones auxiliares para crear el botón que mantendrá el tiempo, así como actualizar la etiqueta cuando sea necesario.

bool createButton1( string objName, int x, int y, int width, int height, string text, color txtColor, int fontSize, color bgColor, color borderColor) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( "Error creating button " , objName, " : " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , txtColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , borderColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); return true ; } bool updateLabel1( string objName, string text) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { Print ( "updateLabel1: Object " , objName, " not found." ); return false ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ChartRedraw (); return true ; } bool updateLabel1( string objName, string text) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { Print ( "updateLabel1: Object " , objName, " not found." ); return false ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ChartRedraw (); return true ; }

Aquí, solo creamos las funciones auxiliares que nos permitirán crear el botón del temporizador, así como la función de actualización para actualizar la etiqueta. No es necesario explicar las funciones, ya que ya hemos detallado su lógica en funciones similares en partes anteriores de la serie. Así que vamos directamente a implementarlas.

if (tradeExecuted) { if (currentTime < tradedNewsTime) { int remainingSeconds = ( int )(tradedNewsTime - currentTime); int hrs = remainingSeconds / 3600 ; int mins = (remainingSeconds % 3600 ) / 60 ; int secs = remainingSeconds % 60 ; string countdownText = "News in: " + IntegerToString (hrs) + "h " + IntegerToString (mins) + "m " + IntegerToString (secs) + "s" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) < 0 ) { createButton1( "NewsCountdown" , 50 , 17 , 300 , 30 , countdownText, clrWhite , 12 , clrBlue , clrBlack ); Print ( "Post-trade countdown created: " , countdownText); } else { updateLabel1( "NewsCountdown" , countdownText); Print ( "Post-trade countdown updated: " , countdownText); } } else { int elapsed = ( int )(currentTime - tradedNewsTime); if (elapsed < 15 ) { int remainingDelay = 15 - elapsed; string countdownText = "News Released, resetting in: " + IntegerToString (remainingDelay) + "s" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) < 0 ) { createButton1( "NewsCountdown" , 50 , 17 , 300 , 30 , countdownText, clrWhite , 12 , clrRed , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrRed ); Print ( "Post-trade reset countdown created: " , countdownText); } else { updateLabel1( "NewsCountdown" , countdownText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrRed ); Print ( "Post-trade reset countdown updated: " , countdownText); } } else { Print ( "News Released. Resetting trade status after 15 seconds." ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) >= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); tradeExecuted = false ; } } return ; }

Aquí tratamos en detalle el escenario de la cuenta atrás posterior a la negociación. Una vez ejecutada una operación, primero utilizamos la función TimeTradeServer para obtener la hora actual del servidor y la comparamos con «tradedNewsTime», que almacena la hora de publicación prevista del evento candidato. Si la hora actual sigue siendo anterior a «tradedNewsTime», calculamos los segundos restantes y los convertimos en horas, minutos y segundos, construyendo una cadena de cuenta atrás con el formato «News in: __h __m __s» utilizando la función IntegerToString.

A continuación, comprobamos la existencia del objeto «NewsCountdown» mediante ObjectFind y lo creamos (utilizando nuestra función personalizada «createButton1») en X=50, Y=17 con una anchura de 300 y una altura de 30 y un fondo azul, o lo actualizamos (utilizando «updateLabel1») si ya existe. Sin embargo, si la hora actual ha superado «tradedNewsTime», calculamos el tiempo transcurrido; si este tiempo transcurrido es inferior a 15 segundos, mostramos un mensaje de reinicio en el objeto de cuenta atrás («News Released, resetting in: XXs») y establecemos explícitamente su color de fondo en rojo con la función ObjectSetInteger.

Una vez finalizado el periodo de reinicio de 15 segundos, eliminamos el objeto «NewsCountdown» y restablecemos el indicador «tradeExecuted» para permitir nuevas operaciones, lo que garantiza que nuestro sistema responda dinámicamente a los cambios en la sincronización de las noticias y mantenga un control sobre la ejecución de las operaciones. Además, debemos mostrar la cuenta atrás si tenemos la operación y aún no se ha publicado. Lo conseguimos mediante la siguiente lógica.

if (currentTime >= targetTime && currentTime < candidateEventTime) { } else { int remainingSeconds = ( int )(candidateEventTime - currentTime); int hrs = remainingSeconds / 3600 ; int mins = (remainingSeconds % 3600 ) / 60 ; int secs = remainingSeconds % 60 ; string countdownText = "News in: " + IntegerToString (hrs) + "h " + IntegerToString (mins) + "m " + IntegerToString (secs) + "s" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) < 0 ) { createButton1( "NewsCountdown" , 50 , 17 , 300 , 30 , countdownText, clrWhite , 12 , clrBlue , clrBlack ); Print ( "Pre-trade countdown created: " , countdownText); } else { updateLabel1( "NewsCountdown" , countdownText); Print ( "Pre-trade countdown updated: " , countdownText); } }

Si la hora actual no se encuentra dentro de la ventana de negociación del evento candidato, es decir, si la hora actual no es mayor o igual que «targetTime» (calculada como la hora programada del evento candidato menos el desfase) y sigue sin ser menor que la hora programada del evento candidato, asumimos que la hora actual sigue estando antes de la ventana de negociación, por lo que calculamos el tiempo restante hasta el evento candidato restando la hora actual de la hora programada del evento candidato y, a continuación, convertimos esta diferencia en horas, minutos y segundos.

Usando IntegerToString, construimos una cadena de texto de cuenta atrás con el formato «News in: __h __m __s». A continuación, utilizamos la función ObjectFind para comprobar si el objeto «NewsCountdown» ya existe; si no existe, lo creamos utilizando la función «createButton1» con las dimensiones especificadas (X=50, Y=17, anchura=300, altura=30) y un fondo azul, registrando que se ha creado la cuenta atrás previa a la negociación; de lo contrario, actualizamos su texto mediante «updateLabel1» y registramos la actualización. Por último, si no se selecciona ningún evento tras el análisis, simplemente eliminamos nuestros objetos.

if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) >= 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsTradeInfo" ); Print ( "Pre-trade countdown deleted." ); }

Si no se selecciona ningún evento candidato, es decir, si ningún evento cumple los criterios para la ejecución de la operación, comprobamos la existencia del objeto «NewsCountdown» utilizando la función ObjectFind. Si se encuentran, eliminamos los objetos «NewsCountdown» y «NewsTradeInfo» del gráfico llamando a la función ObjectDelete, asegurándonos de que no quede visible ninguna información obsoleta sobre la cuenta atrás o las operaciones.

Sin embargo, el usuario puede cerrar el programa explícitamente, lo que significa que aún así tendremos que limpiar nuestro gráfico en caso de que se dé esa situación. Así que podemos definir una función para gestionar la limpieza fácilmente.

void deleteTradeObjects(){ ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsTradeInfo" ); ChartRedraw (); }

Después de definir la función, simplemente la llamamos en el controlador de eventos OnDeinit, donde también destruimos el panel existente, asegurando una limpieza total, como se destaca en amarillo a continuación.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason){ destroy_Dashboard(); deleteTradeObjects(); }

Lo único que queda por hacer es realizar un seguimiento de la información actualizada del filtro cuando el usuario hace clic en el panel de control, para poder disponer de información actualizada. Eso significa que tendremos que realizar un seguimiento de los eventos en el controlador de eventos OnChartEvent. Creamos una función para implementar eso fácilmente.

void UpdateFilterInfo() { string filterInfo = "Filters: " ; if (enableCurrencyFilter) { filterInfo += "Currency: " ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (curr_filter_selected); i++) { filterInfo += curr_filter_selected[i]; if (i < ArraySize (curr_filter_selected) - 1 ) filterInfo += "," ; } filterInfo += "; " ; } else { filterInfo += "Currency: Off; " ; } if (enableImportanceFilter) { filterInfo += "Impact: " ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (imp_filter_selected); i++) { filterInfo += EnumToString (imp_filter_selected[i]); if (i < ArraySize (imp_filter_selected) - 1 ) filterInfo += "," ; } filterInfo += "; " ; } else { filterInfo += "Impact: Off; " ; } if (enableTimeFilter) { filterInfo += "Time: Up to " + EnumToString (end_time); } else { filterInfo += "Time: Off" ; } Print ( "Filter Info: " , filterInfo); }

Creamos una función vacía llamada «UpdateFilterInfo». En primer lugar, inicializamos una cadena string con el prefijo «Filters: » y, a continuación, comprobamos si el filtro de divisas está habilitado; si es así, añadimos «Currency: » y recorremos la matriz «curr_filter_selected» utilizando «ArraySize», añadiendo cada divisa (separadas por comas) y terminando con un punto y coma; si está deshabilitado, simplemente anotamos «Currency: Off;». A continuación, realizamos un proceso similar para el filtro de impacto: si está habilitado, añadimos «Impact: » y repetimos «imp_filter_selected», convirtiendo cada nivel de impacto seleccionado en una cadena con EnumToString antes de añadirlos, o indicamos «Impact: Off;» si no está habilitado.

Por último, abordamos el filtro de tiempo añadiendo «Time: Up to » junto con la representación de cadena de la entrada «end_time» (utilizando de nuevo «EnumToString»), o «Time: Off» si está desactivado. Una vez concatenados todos los segmentos, enviamos la información completa del filtro al registro de Experts utilizando la función Print, lo que nos proporciona una instantánea clara y en tiempo real de los filtros activos para la resolución de problemas y la verificación. A continuación, llamamos a las funciones en el controlador de eventos OnChartEvent, así como en OnTick.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam ){ if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ){ UpdateFilterInfo(); CheckForNewsTrade(); } } void OnTick (){ UpdateFilterInfo(); CheckForNewsTrade(); if (isDashboardUpdate){ update_dashboard_values(curr_filter_selected,imp_filter_selected); } }

Al ejecutar el programa, obtenemos el siguiente resultado.





En la imagen podemos ver que podemos abrir operaciones basadas en los ajustes seleccionados por el usuario, y cuando se negocia la noticia, creamos el temporizador de cuenta atrás y la etiqueta para mostrar y actualizar la información, y luego registramos las actualizaciones, logrando así nuestro objetivo. Lo único que queda es probar nuestra lógica, y eso se trata en la siguiente sección.





Poniendo a prueba la lógica comercial

En cuanto a las pruebas retrospectivas, esperamos a que se produjeran acontecimientos de actualidad relacionados con el comercio en tiempo real y, tras las pruebas, el resultado fue el que se muestra en el vídeo a continuación.









Conclusión

En conclusión, hemos integrado con éxito la entrada automática de operaciones en nuestro sistema Calendario Económico MQL5 mediante el uso de filtros definidos por el usuario, compensaciones de tiempo precisas y temporizadores de cuenta atrás dinámicos. Nuestra solución analiza las noticias, compara los valores previstos y los anteriores, y ejecuta automáticamente órdenes de COMPRA o VENTA basándose en señales claras del calendario.

Sin embargo, se necesitan más avances para perfeccionar el sistema y adaptarlo a las condiciones reales del mercado. Recomendamos continuar con el desarrollo y las pruebas, especialmente en lo que respecta a mejorar la gestión de riesgos y ajustar los criterios de filtrado, con el fin de garantizar un rendimiento óptimo. ¡Feliz negociación!



