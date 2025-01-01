//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- código del país para Alemania según el estándar ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2

string germany_code="DE";

//--- obtenemos los eventos para Alemania

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);

//--- mostramos los eventos de Alemania en el Registro

if(events_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("Eventos para Alemania: %d",events_count);

ArrayPrint(events);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("No se ha logrado obtener los eventos para el código de país %s, error %d",

germany_code,GetLastError());

//--- finalizando el script de manera anticipada

return;

}

//--- obtenemos la descripción del último evento de la matriz events[]

MqlCalendarEvent event;

ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;

if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))

{

MqlCalendarCountry country;

CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);

PrintFormat("Se ha obtenido la descripción del evento de event_id=%d",event_id);

PrintFormat("País: %s (código del país = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);

PrintFormat("Nombre del evento: %s",event.name);

PrintFormat("Código del evento: %s",event.event_code);

PrintFormat("Importancia del evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));

PrintFormat("Tipo de evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));

PrintFormat("Sector del evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));

PrintFormat("Periodicidad del evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));

PrintFormat("Modo de salida del evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));

PrintFormat("Unidad de medición del valor: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));

PrintFormat("Número de dígitos decimales: %d",event.digits);

PrintFormat("Multiplicador del valor: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));

PrintFormat("URL de la fuente: %s",event.source_url);

}

else

PrintFormat("No se ha logrado obtener la descripción del evento para event_d=%s, error %d",

event_id,GetLastError());

}

/*

Resultado:

Eventos para Alemania: 50

[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]

[ 0] 276010001 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "exports-mm" "Exports m/m" 0

[ 1] 276010002 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "imports-mm" "Imports m/m" 0

[ 2] 276010003 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-mm" "Import Price Index m/m" 0

[ 3] 276010004 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-yy" "Import Price Index y/y" 0

....

[47] 276500001 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-manufacturing-pmi" "Markit Manufacturing PMI" 0

[48] 276500002 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-services-pmi" "Markit Services PMI" 0

[49] 276500003 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-composite-pmi" "Markit Composite PMI" 0

Obtenidas descripciones del evento de event_id=276500003

País: Germany (код страны = 276)

Nombre del evento: Markit Composite PMI

Código del evento: markit-composite-pmi

Importancia del evento: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE

Tipo de evento: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR

Sector del evento: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS

Periodicidad del evento: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH

Modo de salida del evento: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME

Unidad de medición del valor: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE

Número de dígitos decimales: 1

Multiplicador del valor: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE

URL de la fuente: https://www.markiteconomics.com

*/