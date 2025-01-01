|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- código del país para Alemania según el estándar ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2
string germany_code="DE";
//--- obtenemos los eventos para Alemania
MqlCalendarEvent events[];
int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);
//--- mostramos los eventos de Alemania en el Registro
if(events_count>0)
{
PrintFormat("Eventos para Alemania: %d",events_count);
ArrayPrint(events);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("No se ha logrado obtener los eventos para el código de país %s, error %d",
germany_code,GetLastError());
//--- finalizando el script de manera anticipada
return;
}
//--- obtenemos la descripción del último evento de la matriz events[]
MqlCalendarEvent event;
ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;
if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))
{
MqlCalendarCountry country;
CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);
PrintFormat("Se ha obtenido la descripción del evento de event_id=%d",event_id);
PrintFormat("País: %s (código del país = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);
PrintFormat("Nombre del evento: %s",event.name);
PrintFormat("Código del evento: %s",event.event_code);
PrintFormat("Importancia del evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));
PrintFormat("Tipo de evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));
PrintFormat("Sector del evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));
PrintFormat("Periodicidad del evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));
PrintFormat("Modo de salida del evento: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));
PrintFormat("Unidad de medición del valor: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));
PrintFormat("Número de dígitos decimales: %d",event.digits);
PrintFormat("Multiplicador del valor: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));
PrintFormat("URL de la fuente: %s",event.source_url);
}
else
PrintFormat("No se ha logrado obtener la descripción del evento para event_d=%s, error %d",
event_id,GetLastError());
}
/*
Resultado:
Eventos para Alemania: 50
[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserved]
[ 0] 276010001 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "exports-mm" "Exports m/m" 0
[ 1] 276010002 1 6 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "imports-mm" "Imports m/m" 0
[ 2] 276010003 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-mm" "Import Price Index m/m" 0
[ 3] 276010004 1 4 2 0 276 1 1 0 1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html" "import-price-index-yy" "Import Price Index y/y" 0
....
[47] 276500001 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-manufacturing-pmi" "Markit Manufacturing PMI" 0
[48] 276500002 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-services-pmi" "Markit Services PMI" 0
[49] 276500003 1 8 2 0 276 0 2 0 1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com" "markit-composite-pmi" "Markit Composite PMI" 0
Obtenidas descripciones del evento de event_id=276500003
País: Germany (код страны = 276)
Nombre del evento: Markit Composite PMI
Código del evento: markit-composite-pmi
Importancia del evento: CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
Tipo de evento: CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR
Sector del evento: CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS
Periodicidad del evento: CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH
Modo de salida del evento: CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME
Unidad de medición del valor: CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE
Número de dígitos decimales: 1
Multiplicador del valor: CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE
URL de la fuente: https://www.markiteconomics.com
*/