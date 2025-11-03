使用MQL5经济日历进行交易（第六部分）：利用新闻事件分析和倒计时器实现交易入场自动化
概述
在本文中，我们针对MQL5经济日历系列推进一步，基于实时新闻分析实现交易入场自动化。在前一篇仪表盘功能增强（第五部分）的基础上，我们现在集成了一种交易逻辑，该逻辑使用用户自定义的筛选条件和时差偏移量来扫描新闻事件，对比预测值和先前值，并根据市场预期自动执行买入或卖出订单。我们还实现了动态倒计时器，用于显示距离新闻发布剩余的时间，并在订单执行后重置系统，确保我们的交易策略能够及时响应不断变化的市场状况。本文将通过以下主题展开论述：
- 理解交易逻辑需求
- 在MQL5中实现交易逻辑
- 创建并管理倒计时器
- 测试交易逻辑
- 结论
让我们深入探究，看看这些组件如何协同作用，以精准且可靠的方式实现自从化入场交易。
理解交易逻辑需求
对于我们的自动化交易系统而言，第一步是确定哪些新闻事件适合作为交易候选对象。我们将把符合以下条件的新闻事件定义为候选事件：该事件处于相对于其预定发布时间的特定时间窗口内，这个时间窗口由用户自定义的偏移量输入值确定。接下来，我们会设置交易模式输入项，例如在新闻发布前进行交易。以“新闻发布前交易”模式为例，只有在当前时间处于事件预定发布时间减去偏移量（例如5分钟）与事件实际发布时间之间时，该事件才符合条件。也就是说，我们会在实际发布前5分钟进行交易。
筛选环节至关重要，这样能确保我们只关注相关新闻。因此，我们的系统将采用多种筛选条件——货币筛选条件：用于聚焦选定的货币对；影响程度筛选条件：用于将事件限定在所选重要级别范围内；时间筛选条件：用于将事件限制在预设的总体时间范围内。用户可从仪表盘上进行选择。这种分层筛选方式有助于减少干扰信息，确保只处理最相关的新闻事件。
一旦某个事件通过了筛选条件，交易逻辑就会对比该新闻事件的关键数据点，具体来说，就是预测值与先前值。如果这两个值都存在且不为0，并且预测值高于先前值，系统将开立买入订单；如果预测值低于先前值，系统将开立卖出订单。如果任一值缺失或两者相等，则跳过该事件。这一决策过程将使得EA能够把原始新闻数据转化为清晰的交易信号，从而精准自动地执行交易入场操作。这里的决策过程和交易方向完全取决于用户，但为了本文和演示目的，我们将采用上述方案。
为了直观展示这些流程，我们将使用调试输出信息，并在图表上仪表盘上方创建按钮和标签，用于显示正在交易的新闻以及距离其发布剩余的时间。完整方案如下：
在MQL5中实现交易逻辑
要在MQL5中实现交易逻辑，我们必须纳入包含交易方法的交易文件，并定义一些输入参数，以便允许用户控制系统，同时定义一些将在整个程序中重复使用的全局变量。为实现这一点，我们在全局作用域内定义参数。
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> // Trading library for order execution CTrade trade; // Global trade object //================== Trade Settings ==================// // Trade mode options: enum ETradeMode { TRADE_BEFORE, // Trade before the news event occurs TRADE_AFTER, // Trade after the news event occurs NO_TRADE, // Do not trade PAUSE_TRADING // Pause trading activity (no trades until resumed) }; input ETradeMode tradeMode = TRADE_BEFORE; // Choose the trade mode // Trade offset inputs: input int tradeOffsetHours = 12; // Offset hours (e.g., 12 hours) input int tradeOffsetMinutes = 5; // Offset minutes (e.g., 5 minutes before) input int tradeOffsetSeconds = 0; // Offset seconds input double tradeLotSize = 0.01; // Lot size for the trade //================== Global Trade Control ==================// // Once a trade is executed for one news event, no further trades occur. bool tradeExecuted = false; // Store the traded event’s scheduled news time for the post–trade countdown. datetime tradedNewsTime = 0; // Global array to store event IDs that have already triggered a trade. int triggeredNewsEvents[];
在全局作用域中，我们使用#include指令引入“Trade\Trade.mqh”库，以实现订单执行功能，并声明一个名为“trade”的全局“CTrade”对象，用于处理交易。我们定义了一个枚举类型“ETradeMode”，其选项包括“TRADE_BEFORE”（新闻发布前交易）、“TRADE_AFTER”（新闻发布后交易）、“NO_TRADE”（不交易）和“PAUSE_TRADING”（暂停交易），并使用输入变量“tradeMode”（默认值为“TRADE_BEFORE”，程序将采用此默认值）来确定相对于新闻事件应在何时开立交易。此外，我们设置了“input”类型的变量“tradeOffsetHours”（交易偏移小时数）、“tradeOffsetMinutes”（交易偏移分钟数）、“tradeOffsetSeconds”（交易偏移秒数）和“tradeLotSize”（交易手数），用于指定时间偏移量和交易规模。同时，全局变量“tradeExecuted”（布尔型）、“tradedNewsTime”（ 日期时间型）和数组“triggeredNewsEvents”（整型数组）有助于我们管理交易控制，并防止对同一新闻事件进行重复交易。随后，我们可以将交易逻辑整合到一个函数中。
//--- Function to scan for news events and execute trades based on selected criteria //--- It handles both pre-trade candidate selection and post-trade countdown updates void CheckForNewsTrade() { //--- Log the call to CheckForNewsTrade with the current server time Print("CheckForNewsTrade called at: ", TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(), TIME_SECONDS)); //--- If trading is disabled (either NO_TRADE or PAUSE_TRADING), remove countdown objects and exit if(tradeMode == NO_TRADE || tradeMode == PAUSE_TRADING) { //--- Check if a countdown object exists on the chart if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") >= 0) { //--- Delete the countdown object from the chart ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); //--- Log that the trading is disabled and the countdown has been removed Print("Trading disabled. Countdown removed."); } //--- Exit the function since trading is not allowed return; } //--- Begin pre-trade candidate selection section //--- Define the lower bound of the event time range based on the user-defined start time offset datetime lowerBound = currentTime - PeriodSeconds(start_time); //--- Define the upper bound of the event time range based on the user-defined end time offset datetime upperBound = currentTime + PeriodSeconds(end_time); //--- Log the overall event time range for debugging purposes Print("Event time range: ", TimeToString(lowerBound, TIME_SECONDS), " to ", TimeToString(upperBound, TIME_SECONDS)); //--- Retrieve historical calendar values (news events) within the defined time range MqlCalendarValue values[]; int totalValues = CalendarValueHistory(values, lowerBound, upperBound, NULL, NULL); //--- Log the total number of events found in the specified time range Print("Total events found: ", totalValues); //--- If no events are found, delete any existing countdown and exit the function if(totalValues <= 0) { if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") >= 0) ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); return; } }
这里，我们定义了“CheckForNewsTrade”函数，该函数会扫描新闻事件，并根据我们选定的标准执行交易。我们首先使用Print函数记录该函数的调用情况，并显示通过TimeTradeServer函数获取的当前服务器时间。接下来，我们检查交易是否被禁用，方法是将“tradeMode”变量与“NO_TRADE”（不交易）或“PAUSE_TRADING”（暂停交易）模式进行比较；如果交易被禁用，我们使用ObjectFind函数来确定是否存在一个名为“NewsCountdown”的倒计时对象，如果存在，则使用ObjectDelete函数将其删除，然后退出该函数。
接下来，该函数通过以下方式计算整体事件时间范围：将“lowerBound”（下限）设置为当前时间减去从“start_time”（起始时间）输入值转换而来的秒数（通过PeriodSeconds函数进行转换），将“upperBound”（上限）设置为当前时间加上从“end_time”（结束时间）输入值转换而来的秒数。然后，使用Print函数记录这个整体时间范围。最后，该函数调用CalendarValueHistory来检索定义的时间范围内的所有新闻事件；如果未找到任何事件，会清理任何现有的倒计时对象并退出，从而为后续候选事件的选择和交易执行做好系统准备。
//--- Initialize candidate event variables for trade selection datetime candidateEventTime = 0; string candidateEventName = ""; string candidateTradeSide = ""; int candidateEventID = -1; //--- Loop through all retrieved events to evaluate each candidate for trading for(int i = 0; i < totalValues; i++) { //--- Declare an event structure to hold event details MqlCalendarEvent event; //--- Attempt to populate the event structure by its ID; if it fails, skip to the next event if(!CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id, event)) continue; //----- Apply Filters ----- //--- If currency filtering is enabled, check if the event's currency matches the selected filters if(enableCurrencyFilter) { //--- Declare a country structure to hold country details MqlCalendarCountry country; //--- Populate the country structure based on the event's country ID CalendarCountryById(event.country_id, country); //--- Initialize a flag to determine if there is a matching currency bool currencyMatch = false; //--- Loop through each selected currency filter for(int k = 0; k < ArraySize(curr_filter_selected); k++) { //--- Check if the event's country currency matches the current filter selection if(country.currency == curr_filter_selected[k]) { //--- Set flag to true if a match is found and break out of the loop currencyMatch = true; break; } } //--- If no matching currency is found, log the skip and continue to the next event if(!currencyMatch) { Print("Event ", event.name, " skipped due to currency filter."); continue; } } //--- If importance filtering is enabled, check if the event's impact matches the selected filters if(enableImportanceFilter) { //--- Initialize a flag to determine if the event's impact matches any filter selection bool impactMatch = false; //--- Loop through each selected impact filter option for(int k = 0; k < ArraySize(imp_filter_selected); k++) { //--- Check if the event's importance matches the current filter selection if(event.importance == imp_filter_selected[k]) { //--- Set flag to true if a match is found and break out of the loop impactMatch = true; break; } } //--- If no matching impact is found, log the skip and continue to the next event if(!impactMatch) { Print("Event ", event.name, " skipped due to impact filter."); continue; } } //--- If time filtering is enabled and the event time exceeds the upper bound, skip the event if(enableTimeFilter && values[i].time > upperBound) { Print("Event ", event.name, " skipped due to time filter."); continue; } //--- Check if the event has already triggered a trade by comparing its ID to recorded events bool alreadyTriggered = false; //--- Loop through the list of already triggered news events for(int j = 0; j < ArraySize(triggeredNewsEvents); j++) { //--- If the event ID matches one that has been triggered, mark it and break out of the loop if(triggeredNewsEvents[j] == values[i].event_id) { alreadyTriggered = true; break; } } //--- If the event has already triggered a trade, log the skip and continue to the next event if(alreadyTriggered) { Print("Event ", event.name, " already triggered a trade. Skipping."); continue; }
这里，我们使用一个日期时间型变量（“candidateEventTime”，候选事件时间）、两个“string”类型变量（“candidateEventName”，候选事件名称；“candidateTradeSide”，候选交易方向）以及一个初始值设为 -1的“整型”变量（“candidateEventID”，候选事件ID）来初始化候选事件变量。然后，我们通过循环遍历由CalendarValueHistory函数检索到的每个事件（这些事件存储在由MqlCalendarValue结构体组成的数组中），并使用CalendarEventById函数将事件的详细信息填充到一个MqlCalendarEvent结构体中。
接下来，我们应用筛选条件：如果启用了货币筛选，我们会通过CalendarCountryById获取事件对应的MqlCalendarCountry结构体，并检查其“currency”字段是否与“curr_filter_selected”数组中的任一选项匹配；如果不匹配，我们会记录一条提示信息并跳过该事件。同样地，如果启用了重要性筛选，我们会遍历“imp_filter_selected”数组，以确保事件的重要性等级与所选等级之一匹配，如果不匹配，则记录信息并跳过。
最后，我们通过将事件ID与“triggeredNewsEvents”（已触发新闻事件）数组中存储的ID进行比较，来检查该事件是否已经触发过交易；如果已触发，我们会记录信息并跳过。该循环确保只有满足所有条件——货币、影响程度、时间范围以及唯一性——的事件才会被视为交易执行的候选事件。如果所有条件均通过且存在符合条件的事件，就可以根据用户允许的时间范围对事件进行进一步地筛选。
//--- For TRADE_BEFORE mode, check if the current time is within the valid window (event time minus offset to event time) if(tradeMode == TRADE_BEFORE) { if(currentTime >= (values[i].time - offsetSeconds) && currentTime < values[i].time) { //--- Retrieve the forecast and previous values for the event MqlCalendarValue calValue; //--- If unable to retrieve calendar values, log the error and skip this event if(!CalendarValueById(values[i].id, calValue)) { Print("Error retrieving calendar value for event: ", event.name); continue; } //--- Get the forecast value from the calendar data double forecast = calValue.GetForecastValue(); //--- Get the previous value from the calendar data double previous = calValue.GetPreviousValue(); //--- If either forecast or previous is zero, log the skip and continue to the next event if(forecast == 0.0 || previous == 0.0) { Print("Skipping event ", event.name, " because forecast or previous value is empty."); continue; } //--- If forecast equals previous, log the skip and continue to the next event if(forecast == previous) { Print("Skipping event ", event.name, " because forecast equals previous."); continue; } //--- If this candidate event is earlier than any previously found candidate, record its details if(candidateEventTime == 0 || values[i].time < candidateEventTime) { candidateEventTime = values[i].time; candidateEventName = event.name; candidateEventID = (int)values[i].event_id; candidateTradeSide = (forecast > previous) ? "BUY" : "SELL"; //--- Log the candidate event details including its time and trade side Print("Candidate event: ", event.name, " with event time: ", TimeToString(values[i].time, TIME_SECONDS), " Side: ", candidateTradeSide); } } }
以下是在“TRADE_BEFORE”模式下对候选新闻事件进行评估的步骤：我们通过TimeTradeServer函数获取当前时间，并检查该时间是否处于有效的交易窗口内。该交易窗口从事件预定时间减去用户自定义的偏移量（“offsetSeconds”，即偏移秒数）开始，直至事件发生的精确时间为止，具体逻辑如下：
//--- Get the current trading server time datetime currentTime = TimeTradeServer(); //--- Calculate the offset in seconds based on trade offset hours, minutes, and seconds int offsetSeconds = tradeOffsetHours * 3600 + tradeOffsetMinutes * 60 + tradeOffsetSeconds;
如果满足上述时间条件，我们将通过CalendarValueById函数获取该事件的预测值和前值，并将其填充至MqlCalendarValue结构体中。如果数据获取失败，我们将记录错误信息并跳过该事件。 随后，我们分别使用"GetForecastValue"和"GetPreviousValue"方法提取预测值和先前值。如果任一值为零，或两者相等，我们将记录提示信息并转向下一个事件，以确保仅处理包含有效数据的事件。
如果该事件符合条件且发生时间早于此前已识别的任何候选事件，我们将更新候选变量："candidateEventTime"记录事件时间，"candidateEventName"存储事件名称，"candidateEventID"记录事件ID，而"candidateTradeSide"则根据预测值与先前值的比较结果确定交易方向——如果预测值大于先前值，则为"买入"订单；如果预测值小于先前值，则为"卖出"订单。最后，我们将记录所选候选事件的详细信息，以确保跟踪最早的有效事件用于交易执行。随后，我们即可选定该事件执行交易。
//--- If a candidate event has been selected and the trade mode is TRADE_BEFORE, attempt to execute the trade if(tradeMode == TRADE_BEFORE && candidateEventTime > 0) { //--- Calculate the target time to start trading by subtracting the offset from the candidate event time datetime targetTime = candidateEventTime - offsetSeconds; //--- Log the candidate target time for debugging purposes Print("Candidate target time: ", TimeToString(targetTime, TIME_SECONDS)); //--- Check if the current time falls within the trading window (target time to candidate event time) if(currentTime >= targetTime && currentTime < candidateEventTime) { //--- Loop through events again to get detailed information for the candidate event for(int i = 0; i < totalValues; i++) { //--- Identify the candidate event by matching its time if(values[i].time == candidateEventTime) { //--- Declare an event structure to store event details MqlCalendarEvent event; } } } }
我们首先检查是否已选定候选事件且交易模式为“TRADE_BEFORE”，具体通过验证“candidateEventTime”是否大于0来实现。接着，我们从候选事件的预定时间中减去用户自定义的偏移量（“offsetSeconds”），计算出“targetTime”，并使用Print函数记录该目标时间以供调试。随后，我们判断当前时间是否处于有效的交易窗口内——即介于“targetTime”与候选事件时间之间。如果当前时间在此范围内，我们便遍历事件数组，通过匹配时间来定位候选事件，进而获取更多详细信息并执行交易。
//--- Attempt to retrieve the event details; if it fails, skip to the next event if(!CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id, event)) continue; //--- If the current time is past the event time, log the skip and continue if(currentTime >= values[i].time) { Print("Skipping candidate ", event.name, " because current time is past event time."); continue; } //--- Retrieve detailed calendar values for the candidate event MqlCalendarValue calValue; //--- If retrieval fails, log the error and skip the candidate if(!CalendarValueById(values[i].id, calValue)) { Print("Error retrieving calendar value for candidate event: ", event.name); continue; } //--- Get the forecast value for the candidate event double forecast = calValue.GetForecastValue(); //--- Get the previous value for the candidate event double previous = calValue.GetPreviousValue(); //--- If forecast or previous is zero, or if they are equal, log the skip and continue if(forecast == 0.0 || previous == 0.0 || forecast == previous) { Print("Skipping candidate ", event.name, " due to invalid forecast/previous values."); continue; } //--- Construct a news information string for the candidate event string newsInfo = "Trading on news: " + event.name + " (Time: " + TimeToString(values[i].time, TIME_SECONDS)+")"; //--- Log the news trading information Print(newsInfo); //--- Create a label on the chart to display the news trading information createLabel1("NewsTradeInfo", 355, 22, newsInfo, clrBlue, 11);
在开立交易之前，我们尝试使用CalendarEventById函数获取候选事件的详细信息，并将其填充至MqlCalendarEvent结构体中；如果数据获取失败，我们则立即跳过该事件，转而处理下一个事件。随后，我们检查通过TimeTradeServer函数获取的当前时间是否已超过候选事件的预定时间——如果已超过，我们将记录一条提示信息，并跳过对该事件的处理。
接下来，我们使用CalendarValueById函数获取该事件的详细日历数据，并将其填充至MqlCalendarValue结构体中。随后，分别通过"GetForecastValue"和"GetPreviousValue"方法提取"预测值"和"先前值；如果任一值为0或两者相等，我们将记录原因并跳过该候选事件。最后，我们构建一个包含关键新闻信息的字符串并记录日志，同时使用"createLabel1"函数在图表上显示该信息。 该函数的代码段如下：
//--- Function to create a label on the chart with specified properties bool createLabel1(string objName, int x, int y, string text, color txtColor, int fontSize) { //--- Attempt to create the label object; if it fails, log the error and return false if(!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Print error message with the label name and the error code Print("Error creating label ", objName, " : ", GetLastError()); //--- Return false to indicate label creation failure return false; } //--- Set the horizontal distance (X coordinate) for the label ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x); //--- Set the vertical distance (Y coordinate) for the label ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y); //--- Set the text that will appear on the label ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set the color of the label's text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, txtColor); //--- Set the font size for the label text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set the font style to "Arial Bold" for the label text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); //--- Set the label's anchor corner to the top left of the chart ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Redraw the chart to reflect the new label ChartRedraw(); //--- Return true indicating that the label was created successfully return true; }
该函数的逻辑并非新内容，且由于我们在创建仪表盘时已详细解释过，此处无需过多赘述。因此，我们直接进入根据接收到的值开立交易的环节。
//--- Initialize a flag to store the result of the trade execution bool tradeResult = false; //--- If the candidate trade side is BUY, attempt to execute a buy order if(candidateTradeSide == "BUY") { tradeResult = trade.Buy(tradeLotSize, _Symbol, 0, 0, 0, event.name); } //--- Otherwise, if the candidate trade side is SELL, attempt to execute a sell order else if(candidateTradeSide == "SELL") { tradeResult = trade.Sell(tradeLotSize, _Symbol, 0, 0, 0, event.name); } //--- If the trade was executed successfully, update the triggered events and trade flags if(tradeResult) { Print("Trade executed for candidate event: ", event.name, " Side: ", candidateTradeSide); int size = ArraySize(triggeredNewsEvents); ArrayResize(triggeredNewsEvents, size + 1); triggeredNewsEvents[size] = (int)values[i].event_id; tradeExecuted = true; tradedNewsTime = values[i].time; } else { //--- If trade execution failed, log the error message with the error code Print("Trade execution failed for candidate event: ", event.name, " Error: ", GetLastError()); } //--- Break out of the loop after processing the candidate event break;
首先，我们初始化一个布尔型标识变量“tradeResult”，用于存储尝试交易的结果。接下来，我们检查“candidateTradeSide”（候选交易方向）——如果是“买入”，则调用“trade.Buy”函数，传入指定的“tradeLotSize”（交易手数）、交易品种（_Symbol），并将事件名称作为备注（以确保唯一性并便于识别）；如果“candidateTradeSide”是“卖出”，则同样调用“trade.Sell”函数。如果交易成功执行（即“tradeResult”为true），我们记录执行详情，使用ArrayResize函数调整“triggeredNewsEvents”数组的大小，并追加事件ID，将“tradeExecuted”标识设置为true，同时将事件的预定时间记录在“tradedNewsTime”中；如果交易执行失败，则使用“GetLastError”函数记录错误信息，并跳出循环，以避免处理任何进一步的候选事件。以下是一个基于事件范围开立订单的示例。
完成开立订单后，接下来我们只需初始化事件倒计时逻辑，这部分内容将在下一节中阐述。
创建并管理倒计时器
为创建并管理倒计时器，我们需要编写一些辅助函数：用于创建显示时间的按钮，以及在需要时更新标签内容。
//--- Function to create a button on the chart with specified properties bool createButton1(string objName, int x, int y, int width, int height, string text, color txtColor, int fontSize, color bgColor, color borderColor) { //--- Attempt to create the button object; if it fails, log the error and return false if(!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_BUTTON, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Print error message with the button name and the error code Print("Error creating button ", objName, " : ", GetLastError()); //--- Return false to indicate button creation failure return false; } //--- Set the horizontal distance (X coordinate) for the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x); //--- Set the vertical distance (Y coordinate) for the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y); //--- Set the width of the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width); //--- Set the height of the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height); //--- Set the text that will appear on the button ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set the color of the button's text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, txtColor); //--- Set the font size for the button text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set the font style to "Arial Bold" for the button text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); //--- Set the background color of the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bgColor); //--- Set the border color of the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, borderColor); //--- Set the button's anchor corner to the top left of the chart ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Enable the background display for the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, true); //--- Redraw the chart to reflect the new button ChartRedraw(); //--- Return true indicating that the button was created successfully return true; } //--- Function to update the text of an existing label bool updateLabel1(string objName, string text) { //--- Check if the label exists on the chart; if not, log the error and return false if(ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0) { //--- Print error message indicating that the label was not found Print("updateLabel1: Object ", objName, " not found."); //--- Return false because the label does not exist return false; } //--- Update the label's text property with the new text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Redraw the chart to update the label display ChartRedraw(); //--- Return true indicating that the label was updated successfully return true; } //--- Function to update the text of an existing label bool updateLabel1(string objName, string text) { //--- Check if the label exists on the chart; if not, log the error and return false if(ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0) { //--- Print error message indicating that the label was not found Print("updateLabel1: Object ", objName, " not found."); //--- Return false because the label does not exist return false; } //--- Update the label's text property with the new text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Redraw the chart to update the label display ChartRedraw(); //--- Return true indicating that the label was updated successfully return true; }
这部分中，我们仅需创建辅助函数，这些函数将用于创建计时器按钮，以及提供更新标签内容的更新函数。由于我们在本系列的前几部分中已详细解释过类似函数的逻辑，因此这里无需再进行赘述。接下来，我们直接进入实现环节。
//--- Begin handling the post-trade countdown scenario if(tradeExecuted) { //--- If the current time is before the traded news time, display the countdown until news release if(currentTime < tradedNewsTime) { //--- Calculate the remaining seconds until the traded news time int remainingSeconds = (int)(tradedNewsTime - currentTime); //--- Calculate hours from the remaining seconds int hrs = remainingSeconds / 3600; //--- Calculate minutes from the remaining seconds int mins = (remainingSeconds % 3600) / 60; //--- Calculate seconds remainder int secs = remainingSeconds % 60; //--- Construct the countdown text string string countdownText = "News in: " + IntegerToString(hrs) + "h " + IntegerToString(mins) + "m " + IntegerToString(secs) + "s"; //--- If the countdown object does not exist, create it with a blue background if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") < 0) { createButton1("NewsCountdown", 50, 17, 300, 30, countdownText, clrWhite, 12, clrBlue, clrBlack); //--- Log that the post-trade countdown was created Print("Post-trade countdown created: ", countdownText); } else { //--- If the countdown object exists, update its text updateLabel1("NewsCountdown", countdownText); //--- Log that the post-trade countdown was updated Print("Post-trade countdown updated: ", countdownText); } } else { //--- If current time is past the traded news time, calculate elapsed time since trade int elapsed = (int)(currentTime - tradedNewsTime); //--- If less than 15 seconds have elapsed, show a reset countdown if(elapsed < 15) { //--- Calculate the remaining delay for reset int remainingDelay = 15 - elapsed; //--- Construct the reset countdown text string countdownText = "News Released, resetting in: " + IntegerToString(remainingDelay) + "s"; //--- If the countdown object does not exist, create it with a red background if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") < 0) { createButton1("NewsCountdown", 50, 17, 300, 30, countdownText, clrWhite, 12, clrRed, clrBlack); //--- Set the background color property explicitly to red ObjectSetInteger(0,"NewsCountdown",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrRed); //--- Log that the post-trade reset countdown was created Print("Post-trade reset countdown created: ", countdownText); } else { //--- If the countdown object exists, update its text and background color updateLabel1("NewsCountdown", countdownText); ObjectSetInteger(0,"NewsCountdown",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrRed); //--- Log that the post-trade reset countdown was updated Print("Post-trade reset countdown updated: ", countdownText); } } else { //--- If 15 seconds have elapsed since traded news time, log the reset action Print("News Released. Resetting trade status after 15 seconds."); //--- If the countdown object exists, delete it from the chart if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") >= 0) ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); //--- Reset the tradeExecuted flag to allow new trades tradeExecuted = false; } } //--- Exit the function as post-trade processing is complete return; }
以下我们一步步处理交易执行后的倒计时场景。执行交易后，我们首先使用TimeTradeServer函数获取当前服务器时间，并将其与存储候选事件预定发布时间的"tradedNewsTime"进行对比。如果当前时间仍早于"tradedNewsTime"，那么我们计算剩余秒数，并将其转换为小时、分钟和秒，随后使用IntegerToString函数构建格式为"新闻倒计时：__小时 __分钟 __秒"（News in: __h __m __s）的倒计时字符串。
随后，我们通过ObjectFind检查"NewsCountdown"对象是否存在。如果不存在，则使用自定义的"createButton1"函数在坐标X=50、Y=17处创建该对象，设置宽度为300、高度为30，并赋予蓝色背景；如果对象已存在，则通过"updateLabel1"更新其内容。然而，如果当前时间已超过"tradedNewsTime"，那么我们计算超过的时间；如果该时间不足15秒，则在倒计时对象中显示重置消息——"新闻已发布，XX秒后重置"（"News Released, resetting in: XXs"），并使用ObjectSetInteger函数将其背景色设置为红色。
15秒重置期结束后，我们将删除"NewsCountdown"对象，并重置"tradeExecuted"标识从而允许新交易，从而确保系统能够动态响应新闻时间的变化，并维持受控的交易执行。此外，如果已经开立订单但新闻尚未发布，我们还需显示倒计时信息。我们可通过以下逻辑实现。
if(currentTime >= targetTime && currentTime < candidateEventTime) { //--- } else { //--- If current time is before the candidate event window, show a pre-trade countdown int remainingSeconds = (int)(candidateEventTime - currentTime); int hrs = remainingSeconds / 3600; int mins = (remainingSeconds % 3600) / 60; int secs = remainingSeconds % 60; //--- Construct the pre-trade countdown text string countdownText = "News in: " + IntegerToString(hrs) + "h " + IntegerToString(mins) + "m " + IntegerToString(secs) + "s"; //--- If the countdown object does not exist, create it with specified dimensions and blue background if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") < 0) { createButton1("NewsCountdown", 50, 17, 300, 30, countdownText, clrWhite, 12, clrBlue, clrBlack); //--- Log that the pre-trade countdown was created Print("Pre-trade countdown created: ", countdownText); } else { //--- If the countdown object exists, update its text updateLabel1("NewsCountdown", countdownText); //--- Log that the pre-trade countdown was updated Print("Pre-trade countdown updated: ", countdownText); } }
如果当前时间未处于候选事件的交易窗口内——即当前时间既不大于或等于“targetTime”（计算方式为候选事件预定时间减去偏移量），也未小于候选事件预定时间，则我们假定当前时间仍处于交易窗口开启前。此时，通过将当前时间从候选事件预定时间中减去，计算出距离候选事件发生的剩余时间，并将该时间差转换为小时、分钟和秒。
我们使用IntegerToString函数，构建格式为“新闻倒计时：__小时 __分钟 __秒”的倒计时文本字符串。随后，我们使用ObjectFind函数检查“NewsCountdown”对象是否已存在；如果不存在，则使用“createButton1”函数创建该对象，设置其坐标（X=50、Y=17，宽度为300、高度为30），并赋予蓝色背景，同时记录日志表明已创建交易前倒计时；如果对象已存在，则通过“updateLabel1”函数更新其文本内容，并记录更新日志。最后，如果分析后未选中任何事件，我们则直接删除相关对象。
//--- If no candidate event is selected, delete any existing countdown and trade info objects if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") >= 0) { ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); ObjectDelete(0, "NewsTradeInfo"); //--- Log that the pre-trade countdown was deleted Print("Pre-trade countdown deleted."); }
如果未选中任何候选事件（即没有事件满足交易执行条件），我们使用ObjectFind函数检查图表中是否存在"NewsCountdown"对象。如果该对象存在，则通过调用ObjectDelete函数，同时从图表中移除"NewsCountdown"和"NewsTradeInfo"这两个对象，确保不显示任何过期的倒计时或交易信息。
然而，用户可能明确终止程序运行，这意味着我们仍需在程序退出时清理图表内容。因此，我们可以定义一个专用函数来轻松处理这类清理操作。
//--- Function to delete trade-related objects from the chart and redraw the chart void deleteTradeObjects(){ //--- Delete the countdown object from the chart ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); //--- Delete the news trade information label from the chart ObjectDelete(0, "NewsTradeInfo"); //--- Redraw the chart to reflect the deletion of objects ChartRedraw(); }
定义该函数后，我们只需在OnDeinit事件处理器中调用，同时在此处销毁现有仪表盘，确保实现彻底清理（如下方黄色高亮部分所示）。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason){ //--- destroy_Dashboard(); deleteTradeObjects(); }
此外，还有一件事需要处理：当用户点击仪表盘时，需实时跟踪更新后的筛选信息，以确保始终使用的是最新数据。这意味着我们需要在OnChartEvent事件处理器中监控相关事件。为此，我们将创建一个专用函数来简化这一实现过程。
//--- Function to log active filter selections in the Experts log void UpdateFilterInfo() { //--- Initialize the filter information string with the prefix "Filters: " string filterInfo = "Filters: "; //--- Check if the currency filter is enabled if(enableCurrencyFilter) { //--- Append the currency filter label to the string filterInfo += "Currency: "; //--- Loop through each selected currency filter option for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(curr_filter_selected); i++) { //--- Append the current currency filter value filterInfo += curr_filter_selected[i]; //--- If not the last element, add a comma separator if(i < ArraySize(curr_filter_selected) - 1) filterInfo += ","; } //--- Append a semicolon to separate this filter's information filterInfo += "; "; } else { //--- Indicate that the currency filter is turned off filterInfo += "Currency: Off; "; } //--- Check if the importance filter is enabled if(enableImportanceFilter) { //--- Append the impact filter label to the string filterInfo += "Impact: "; //--- Loop through each selected impact filter option for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(imp_filter_selected); i++) { //--- Append the string representation of the current importance filter value filterInfo += EnumToString(imp_filter_selected[i]); //--- If not the last element, add a comma separator if(i < ArraySize(imp_filter_selected) - 1) filterInfo += ","; } //--- Append a semicolon to separate this filter's information filterInfo += "; "; } else { //--- Indicate that the impact filter is turned off filterInfo += "Impact: Off; "; } //--- Check if the time filter is enabled if(enableTimeFilter) { //--- Append the time filter information with the upper limit filterInfo += "Time: Up to " + EnumToString(end_time); } else { //--- Indicate that the time filter is turned off filterInfo += "Time: Off"; } //--- Print the complete filter information to the Experts log Print("Filter Info: ", filterInfo); }
我们创建一个名为 "UpdateFilterInfo" 的无返回值函数。首先，我们初始化一个字符串，前缀为 "Filters: "。接着检查货币过滤器是否启用——如果启用，则追加"Currency: "，并使用"ArraySize"遍历"curr_filter_selected"数组，将每个选中的货币（用逗号分隔）添加到字符串中，最后以分号结尾；如果未启用，则简单记录为"Currency: Off; "。接下来，我们对影响级别过滤器执行类似操作：如果启用，则追加"Impact: "，并遍历"imp_filter_selected"数组，使用EnumToString将每个选中的影响级别转换为字符串后追加，如果未启用，记录为"Impact: Off "。
我们创建一个名为 "UpdateFilterInfo" 的无返回值函数（void function）。将所有片段拼接完成后，我们使用Print函数将完整的筛选信息输出至Experts日志，从而为故障排查和验证提供清晰、实时的筛选器状态快照。随后，我们在OnChartEvent事件处理器以及OnTick事件中调用这些函数。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OnChartEvent handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent( const int id, // event ID const long& lparam, // long type event parameter const double& dparam, // double type event parameter const string& sparam // string type event parameter ){ if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK){ //--- Check if the event is a click on an object UpdateFilterInfo(); CheckForNewsTrade(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick(){ //--- UpdateFilterInfo(); CheckForNewsTrade(); if (isDashboardUpdate){ update_dashboard_values(curr_filter_selected,imp_filter_selected); } }
运行程序后，我们得到以下结果：
由图可见，我们能够根据用户选择的设置开立订单，当新闻事件触发交易时，会创建倒计时计时器和标签来显示并更新相关信息，同时记录更新日志，从而实现了我们的目标。目前唯一余下的工作就是测试我们的逻辑，这部分内容将在下一节中展开。
测试交易逻辑
至于回测环节，我们等待实盘新闻事件的发生，经测试后，结果如下方视频所示：
结论
综上所述，我们通过用户自定义筛选条件、精确的时间偏移设置以及动态倒计时功能，成功将自动化交易下单功能集成到了MQL5经济日历 系统中。我们的解决方案能够扫描新闻事件，对比预测值与先前值，并根据清晰的日历信号自动执行买入或卖出订单。
然而，为使系统更适应实际交易环境，仍需进一步优化改进。我们鼓励持续开展开发与测试工作——特别是在强化风险管理及优化筛选条件方面——以确保系统达到最优性能。祝您交易顺利！
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17271
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