Wildbone Crimson Choir AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5)

[Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic]

Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI, and ATR).

Version 1.30 Update: Fortress Guard A critical update featuring the "Fortress Guard" Trailing Logic. This algorithm calculates a dynamic "Safe Distance" buffer based on real-time StopLevel, FreezeLevel, and Spread. It ensures that the Trailing Stop is never placed too close to the current price, completely eliminating "Modification Failed" errors on volatile ECN brokers.

Trading Strategy The system relies on a 3-Pillar Architecture:

  1. The Wildbone (Structure): Uses Envelopes (SMMA Mode) to define the normal range of price action. A breakout outside this "Bone" signals a structural shift.

  2. The Crimson Choir (Harmonics): A trade is only valid if the harmonic indicators agree:

    • RVI (Relative Vigor Index): Confirms the directional energy.

    • MFI (Money Flow Index): Confirms that Volume is backing the move.

  3. Volatility Lock: Uses ATR to ensure the market is expanding, avoiding fake breakouts in low-volatility environments.

Key Features

  • Fortress Guard Trailing: Intelligent exit logic that respects broker limits and adapts to volatility, protecting profits without spamming the server.

  • Institutional Risk Engine: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing. Input your Risk Percent (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA auto-calculates the volume based on the ATR Stop Loss.

  • Prop-Firm Ready: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent, protected by a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural reliability).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === THE WILDBONE (STRUCTURE) ===

    • InpEnvPeriod : Period for the Envelopes channel.

    • InpEnvDeviation : Width of the channel (The Thickness).

  • === THE CRIMSON CHOIR ===

    • InpRviPeriod / InpMfiPeriod : Harmonic indicator settings.

  • === CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 2.0%).

  • === RISK & EXIT ===

    • InpStopLossATR / InpTakeProfitATR : Dynamic SL/TP based on ATR.

    • InpUseTrailing : Enable Fortress Guard Trailing.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


