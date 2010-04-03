Pip Slayer EA

Pips Slayer EA – Master the Market with Smart Scalping!

  • for the first 3 who buy there will be an ea bonus, which is my development for prop firm challenges, funded accounts, and personal accounts!

🔥🔥 ea works only on brokers with low spreads!  🔥🔥


Ready for personal accounts!

**use a vps so it works 24/7**

🚀 Pips Slayer EA is a powerful trading robot designed to execute trend-following scalping, ensuring fast and precise trades.

Key Features:

  • 🏆 Strategy based on trend-following scalping for maximum efficiency.
  • 💹 Trades GBP/USD, EUR/USD and USD/JPY on M1  timeframe.
  • 🔒 All trades come with Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring solid risk management.
  • 📈 Perfect for  leveraging personal capital with low risk.
  • 🤖 Fully automated – just set it up and let it run!
  • No Martingale or Grid – pure strategy with controlled risk.

🔥 Boost your trading results with a reliable and efficient EA!


🔥 use the default configuration, only change the lot according to your capital!


Backtests GBP/USD and EUR/USD M1 TIME FRAME starting only $50 , jan 24 to dec 24 🔥 🔥 



