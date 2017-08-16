Shark Expert Advisor

5

This EA is working based on our Shark indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22786). After forward testing this EA for more than 2 months and publishing live signals on our Telegram channel https://t.me/SharkChannel, we received so many positive feed-backs from the clients. Therefore, I decided to put this simple but nice EA on the Market!

The robot is multi pair and multi timeframe. So it can monitor several instruments on different timeframes to find shark patterns and then trades based on this pattern.

You can use this Robot as a fully automated trading system. Or you can use it as a trigger for your entry points with your own trading systems.

Entry point, Stop loss and take profit are well defined based on Shark pattern!

On both Bullish and Bearish Sharks patterns we have two entry points which are indicated by golden lines.

Stop loss is indicated by red line and finally we have 6 take profit points which are indicated by blue lines.


Expert Advisor Advantages

  • Multi asset
  • Multi timeframe
  • Efficient risk/reward ratio
  • All positions have stop loss and take profit
  • Risk is adjustable
  • Partial closing
  • Trailing
  • Can be used for scalping
  • Start and stop time
  • Have built-in shark indicator
  • Possible to disable the auto trade and use the patterns in manual trading


Recommended Usage

  1. The Performance of the EA on higher timeframes is much better.
  2. It is important to have a good communication channel for connection with the broker server. Therefore, it is recommended to use the VPS.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - If you want to run multiple instances of this EA with different settings Use different MagicNumbers
  • ECN=true/false - If your account is ECN then set this parameter to true
  • startTime - The EA start trading at this time, and this is based on your broker time. If you don't want to have start time set it to -1;
  • stopTime - The EA stop trading at this time, and this is also based on your broker time. (At this time the EA stops opening new trades but the other functions are still working!) If you don't want to have stop time set it to 25;
  • trade=true/false - If you want to use this EA as a signal and do not want to use auto-trading then set this parameter to false
  • Alert=true/false - If you want to have alert on each new signals then set it to true
  • showShark=true/false - If set this option to true then you will see the shark patterns on new chart! When shark pattern hits stop loss or take profit or your positions trailed and closed that chart will be closed.
  • LIST=”EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD” - List of the instruments separated by comma which you want to monitor and trade
  • M1=false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • M5= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • M15= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • M30= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • H1= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • H4= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • D1= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • W1= false/true - if you want to Monitor this timeframe then set it to true!
  • Lot=0; - If you set it to some number other than zero then the fixed lot will be used by EA, otherwise the Lot will be calculated automatically based on the Risk parameter
  • Risk=0.5; - This is the amount of risk percentage. If the position hits stop loss then you will lose this much percentage of your account. This works only if you set Lot=0
  • PartialClose=true/false - If this option is true then your position will be closed partially at some percentage of take profit.
  • closeTpPercentage=50 - If you set this to 50 then some part of your position will be closed at half way of your take profit
  • closePercentage=30 - If you set this to 30 then 30% of your volume will be closed partially.
  • Trailing=false/true - If you set it true then your stop loss will be trailed if your position was in profit!
  • trailStep=100 - This parameter is in points so if you set it to 100 then your position will be trailed after it was 10 pips in profit!
Reviews 1
Kerry Mitchell
200
Kerry Mitchell 2020.05.05 12:30 
 

Fab! Great help and good ea

Recommended products
EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Atom is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA works on the breakdown of the high or low levels of the previous day Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! The settings are available in the discussion of the advis
StepperNewVision
Evgenii Matveev
Experts
Stepper new vision New grid advisor with martingale and reverse orders. Orders with a paired reverse order are trailing until the specified profit is reached. The TP line is also trailed for maximum possible profit. In case of a drawdown, the mechanism for decreasing the lot of "drained" orders is activated. New orders are opened by an oscillator signal and filtered by a trend indicator. When building the grid, the martingale principle is used with a constant rate of change in the lot. Warning!
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
FiboMagic Expert
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in conjunction with the FiboMagic Pro indicator  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site+Profile   FiboMagic Pro shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear criteria for the entry point for breaking the countertrend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit point criteria based on levels FiboMagic Expert provides you with semi-automatic trading based on indicator signals, namely: The FiboMagic Expert Advisor provides you with semi-automatic trading
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilities
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
Dual Force Omega MT4
Carlos Dalagrana Assumpcao Junior
Experts
Dual Force Omega   is a Certified Institutional Grade System, stress-tested over 10 years to achieve maximum stability. THE ACHIEVEMENT: < 10% DRAWDOWN This EA has passed a rigorous 10-year Stress Test (2016-2026) on EURUSD and GBPUSD. Initial Balance:   $10,000 (Standard). Result:   The system maintained a Drawdown below 10% during major crises (Pandemic, Wars, Inflation), proving its "Shield" defense technology works. How to replicate these results? To achieve the same mathematical safety
Smart Grid Pro EA
Dhimas Candra Prianto
Experts
SMART GRID PRO EA - Intelligent Grid System with Adaptive TP Overview SMART GRID PRO   is a next-generation Expert Advisor that combines multi-timeframe analysis techniques with an intelligent grid system. Developed with proprietary algorithms optimized for various market conditions. ️   IP & Method Protected - Core algorithm details remain confidential to protect the system's uniqueness Key Features 1.   Dual-Layer Signal Validation The system uses   2 independent confirmation mec
Tujjor
Bekhzod Rasulov
Experts
Hello everyone, I present to you my new robot "Tujjor". This robot has been tested for 2 years. The last 4 months have been a reliable and profitable trading in the forex market and this shows that it is even more excellent! Brief information about our robot: Our robot makes a profit of 15% to 45% per month. Minimum deposit $1,000 There is no maximum deposit limit. For full information about the robot, contact the admin https://t.me/tujjor_robot_N1
Position Trader EA
Lee Samson
4.64 (11)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
Algolution BTC
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the BTC Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users mana
Aurora Scalper Trade
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
Aurora Scalper Trade is an advanced grid system that has been operating on real accounts for years. Instead of being adjusted to reflect historical data (like most systems), it was designed to exploit real market inefficiencies. Therefore, it is not a simple "hit-and-miss" system that survives only by using grid strategies. It leverages actual market mechanics to generate consistent profits. Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended timeframe: M15 Features Single-chart setup:
Gold Lucky Pro
Suwan Chanidnok
Experts
CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity. This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management. Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee s
TW Trend Hunter MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Trend Hunter MT4 – The Ultra Scalper EA for Gold & Trend-Based Trading TW Trend Hunter MT4 is not just another trading bot — it's a smart, battle-tested system designed to thrive in fast-moving markets by leveraging clean trend signals and disciplined money management.  Key Features: Only one active position at a time Smart detection of short-term and long-term trends Customizable scheduling based on your preferred trading sessions Trend-based trading strategy Full capital management with
Gold Grid Pro001
Shui Zhi Niu
Experts
加载黄金M1图表.资金不低于10000，建议使用美分账户。 黄金网格，使用马丁，套期保值，不错过每一笔行情。 免责声明：EA不能保证客户盈利，市场有风险，计算机及网络也存在间接风险，任何因素导致的一切可能的风险及损失均由客户自己承担。 EA不使用任何指标。智能交易系统根据行情打开交易，然后可以建立订单网络或使用止损。 是一款智能交易顾问，能够以微薄的利润部分平仓大量市场头寸。小部分平仓可让您快速及有效地减少亏损的部位。主要的交易策略是建立一个部位网络，并在给定利润的框架内以小部分平仓。顾问分析市场部位并将其手分成几部分。因这种方法，价格的小幅波动会导致部分部位的计算平仓。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2147803?source=Site +Profile+Seller 您可以在这里找到所有设置！
Best Win EA
Chun Kit Lee
Experts
The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
MTF Order Block PRO
Christopher Mailloux
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Momentum Candle Execution System Smart Money Inspired • Real-Time Candle Logic Powered by MetaWave Capital What is ICTVALID EA? ICTVALID EA is an automated Expert Advisor built on a real-time candle analysis logic. Unlike complex multi-confirmation systems, ICTVALID EA follows a clear and direct approach: It analyzes each candle individually and immediately exploits price expansion. It is an active, reactive, and structured system designed to capture momentum as soon
Fortune Long b4
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
AW Bollinger Bands EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.2 (5)
Experts
Fully automated trading robot based on the signals of the standard Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA has built-in functions for automatic lot calculation and an intelligent trailing system. When the market moves in the opposite direction, an averaging system from pending orders is applied. Advantages: Fully automated system Customizable indicator parameters Built-in automatic lot calculation Intuitive setup Multiplier setting Built-in trailing system MT5 version   ->   HERE Strategy: The main i
Homeclickfinance
Andrew Damion Davis Mcleod
Experts
HOMECLICKFINANCE.PRO PRODUCTS: ONLY BUY/ORDER THIS PRODUCT ON MARKET.COM for your OWN SAFETY. WARNING IF YOU NEED THE ORINGINAL PRODUCT TO BACKTEST ON A DOMO ACCOUNT, PLEASE INBOX ME FOR A DOMO ACCOUNT. HomeClickfinance.Pro (Holly Grail) Recommend PRICE €120000 HomeClickfinance.Pro (Elite Capital Manangement) - This is the best of all, it is 100% accurate. Recommend   PRICE €60000 HomeClickfinance.Pro (15 Minute) Available in MARKET for downl
Goldv3
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Gold V3 – Robot giao dịch vàng thực thụ tín hiệu  online https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364942?source=Site +Profile Bạn đang tìm kiếm một robot giao dịch vàng mạnh mẽ, an toàn và ổn định?   Hãy thử Gold V3 – hoàn toàn khác biệt so với những rủi ro liên quan đến các mạng lưới robot/martingale đang xuất hiện trên thị trường. Sự khác biệt của Vàng V3 Chiến lược thực tế: Dựa trên việc phá vỡ các mức hỗ trợ độc đáo hàng ngày, ưu tiên độ biến động cao đối với Vàng. Thông tin quản lý rủi ro: Mỗi
Night EA
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works with logics in slow market. It's very important to give GMT-offset value to EA. GMT-offset value is the value that need to be according to chart off-set time. If your chart is GMT +3 than give GMT Offset value 3. Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Lot Size: manual lot size if "money management" is disabled Money management: EA will decide the lot size if t
VolumeBot
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
Experts
Introducing VolumeBot: Your Revolutionary Trading Ally for MetaTrader 4 VolumeBot represents the next evolution in automated trading technology, utilizing cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and neural networks combined with a unique volume-based strategy to revolutionize your trading journey. Understanding the intricacies of this strategy is paramount, necessitating thorough testing in both the strategy tester and on demo accounts to gauge its efficacy and fine-tune parameters to align wit
Zenith Aquarius Booster MT4
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Capital System
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
AW Scalping Dynamics EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.67 (12)
Experts
Fully automatic advanced trading robot that works based on trend reversals. If necessary, it is possible to use a grid strategy. Built-in 3 types of notifications and position locking when the maximum cart load is reached. The default settings are recommended for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Features and Benefits: Ability to work in two directions at the same time Built-in ability to work on time in several stages Uses a virtual StopLoss not visible to the broker Algorithm of work based on the
FiboMagic Auto
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in tandem with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site +Profile The FiboMagic Pro indicator shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear entry point criteria for breaking the counter-trend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit criteria based on levels The FiboMagic Auto Expert Advisor provides you with automatic trading based on the signals of the FiboMagic Pro indicator, namely: - analyzes the breakout of the cou
Signal Lock XAUUSD
Sebastien Bruno Attaud
Experts
Signal Lock XAUUSD Description : Discover Signal Lock XAUUSD, your automated trading partner, specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Combining advanced algorithms and complex technical analysis, the development of this strategy has taken me a considerable amount of time, but today, I am pleased to finally present to you my gold (XAUUSD) trading strategy. Key Features : Strategy Based on Advanced Technical Indicators: Signal Lock XAUUSD uses a combination of technical indicators
The One percent EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value. Trading statistics (2023-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 Currency Pair X
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
More from author
Strong Retracement Points
Farhad Kia
4.67 (3)
Indicators
SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! Key Features You can use it in all time-frames smaller than daily! Displays closest significant support and resistance levels Update the le
FREE
Harmonic Shark pattern
Farhad Kia
Indicators
The Shark Pattern is dependent upon the powerful 88.6% retracement and the 113% Reciprocal Ratio, works extremely well retesting prior support/resistance points (0.886/1.13) as a strong counter-trend reaction. Represents a temporary extreme structure that seeks to capitalize on the extended nature of the Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave. The indicator demands immediate change in price action character following pattern completion. Extreme Harmonic Impulse Wave utilized depends upon location of 88.6
Average True Power
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Strongest and Weakest Currency Analysis This product shows the strength of the main currencies in FOREX based on average pip gain/loss in different time-frames! Depending on the strength of the currency, the indicator colors changes from blue to red also the orders may also be changed, allowing you to find the strongest and weakest currency at a glance! Advantages Whatever your trading method and strategy are, it is always important to choose the correct pairs, so this indicator will help you a
SRP Pro
Farhad Kia
5 (1)
Indicators
Strong Retracement Points Pro edition! SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! If you are still hesitating to start using this wonderful tool, you can check this link to see how ef
Harmonic EA
Farhad Kia
Experts
This robot is multi pair and multi timeframe.  It monitors several instruments on different timeframes to find Shark and Bat harmonic patterns . You can use this Robot as a fully automated trading system. Or you can use it as a trigger for your entry points with your own trading systems. Entry point, Stop loss and take profit are well defined based on Harmonic pattern! Entry points  are indicated by golden lines. Stop loss is indicated by red line and finally we have 6 take profit points which a
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Advanced SRP
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Advanced SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) Tired of support and resistance indicators that constantly repaint, clutter your charts with irrelevant lines, and fail across different timeframes? It's time to stop guessing and start trading with institutional-grade clarity. Advanced SRP is not just another S/R tool; it's a definitive market structure indicator designed for the serious trader. It identifies and displays the most critical price levels where the market is statistically likely t
AlphaGrid Pro MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
AlphaGrid Pro                                                                                                                          See the market in full dimension.                                                                                                   Built for traders who demand more than a single indicator can tell them.   Overview AlphaGrid Pro is a professional
PivotMeridian MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
PivotMeridian is an advanced, visually optimized daily range and pivot mapping tool designed for professional manual traders. Instead of relying on static, intrusive chart overlays, it features a native, fully draggable dashboard that puts total control over historical analysis directly on your chart. Core Features Smart Daily Zones:  Highlights the exact High-to-Low range of previous trading days using semi-transparent, color-faded blocks. Zones are intelligently inset to prevent them from visu
FVG Pro MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
FVG Pro — ICT Fair Value Gap Signal Indicator Built for professional traders who already trade ICT concepts. This indicator is designed for traders already familiar with   ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology   and   FVG (Fair Value Gap)   concepts — Consequent Encroachment, mitigation, inverse gaps, and bias-based execution. It is not a beginner "buy/sell" signal box; it's a precision tool that automates the tedious part (finding, tracking, and grading FVGs in real time) so you can focus on ex
Average True Power MT5
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Strongest and Weakest Currency Analysis This product shows the strength of the main currencies in FOREX based on average pip gain/loss in different time-frames! Depending on the strength of the currency, the indicator colors changes from blue to red also the orders may also be changed, allowing you to find the strongest and weakest currency at a glance! Advantages Whatever your trading method and strategy are, it is always important to choose the correct pairs, so this indicator will help you a
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Advanced SRP MT5
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Advanced SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) Tired of support and resistance indicators that constantly repaint, clutter your charts with irrelevant lines, and fail across different timeframes? It's time to stop guessing and start trading with institutional-grade clarity. Advanced SRP   is not just another S/R tool; it's a definitive market structure indicator designed for the serious trader. It identifies and displays the most critical price levels where the market is statistically likely
AlphaGrid Pro
Farhad Kia
Indicators
AlphaGrid Pro                                                                                                                          See the market in full dimension.                                                                                
PivotMeridian
Farhad Kia
Indicators
PivotMeridian is an advanced, visually optimized daily range and pivot mapping tool designed for professional manual traders. Instead of relying on static, intrusive chart overlays, it features a native, fully draggable dashboard that puts total control over historical analysis directly on your chart. Core Features Smart Daily Zones:  Highlights the exact High-to-Low range of previous trading days using semi-transparent, color-faded blocks. Zones are intelligently inset to prevent them from visu
FVG Pro
Farhad Kia
Indicators
FVG Pro — ICT Fair Value Gap Signal Indicator Built for professional traders who already trade ICT concepts. This indicator is designed for traders already familiar with ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology and FVG (Fair Value Gap) concepts — Consequent Encroachment, mitigation, inverse gaps, and bias-based execution. It is not a beginner "buy/sell" signal box; it's a precision tool that automates the tedious part (finding, tracking, and grading FVGs in real time) so you can focus on execution
Filter:
Kerry Mitchell
200
Kerry Mitchell 2020.05.05 12:30 
 

Fab! Great help and good ea

Reply to review