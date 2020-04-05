Bull Twin Engine

BULL TWIN ENGINE — Gold Grid & Trend System


🚨 PROMOTIONAL PRICING: The current price is a special introductory offer valid for the next 30 days, or until live trading results are published. 🚨


Bull Twin Engine is a twin-engine system for XAUUSD. A grid core works the

ranging phases; an independent trend engine takes over when a real move

develops. Instead of cutting a losing basket at the bottom, Bull Twin Engine

freezes exposure with a mathematically-sized defense hedge and works it

back — built to survive the drawdowns that break ordinary grids.


Six risk presets are built into the EA. You do not tune dozens of

parameters — you pick one preset and run.


>>> Read the whole description before buying. Bull Twin Engine is a long-term

tool, not a get-rich-in-a-week robot. If that is what you are looking

for, this product is not for you. <<<



-----------------------------------------------------------------

PLEASE READ THIS FIRST — IS BULL TWIN ENGINE FOR YOU?

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Bull Twin Engine is built for traders who think in months and years, not days.


The way it works — riding trends, and freezing and recovering baskets

instead of cutting them — means results arrive over a full market cycle,

not in the first week. Some weeks are flat. Some are negative. A basket

can sit underwater for a while before it is worked back to profit. That

is normal, and it is by design.


If you expect large profit in a few days, or a big return in your very

first month, please skip this product. You will be disappointed and it

will not be Bull Twin Engine's fault — it is simply the wrong tool for that goal.


Bull Twin Engine makes sense if:

  • you can let it run for months on a VPS without touching it,

  • you accept floating drawdown as the price of not cutting at the bottom,

  • you size your risk conservatively and think long term.


Bull Twin Engine is NOT for you if:

  • you want quick money or daily profit,

  • you will panic and close positions during a normal drawdown,

  • you plan to judge it after one or two weeks.


Honesty up front saves us both time. This filter is intentional.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

WHAT MAKES BULL TWIN ENGINE DIFFERENT

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Most gold grids die the same way: price trends against the basket, the

basket deepens, and one bad day wipes the account. Bull Twin Engine was built

around that exact failure.


TWO ENGINES ON ONE CHART

  • GRID CORE — works the ranging, oscillating phases where gold spends

    much of its time. Entries are quality-gated, not spray-and-pray.

  • TREND ENGINE (daily breakout) — an independent module with its own

    logic. When a genuine directional move develops, it rides the trend

    and helps carry the account instead of fighting it.


THE DEFENSE LAYER (the part that matters)

When a basket goes underwater, Bull Twin Engine does NOT cut at the bottom. It

freezes the exposure with a defense hedge whose size is calculated from

the basket, then works the position back toward breakeven. Around that

core sit multiple shields:

  • Volatility circuit breaker — in a crash/panic no new baskets, no

    grid additions; the system steps aside.

  • Weekend-gap shield — no new baskets late Friday.

  • Anti-tilt sizing — after a loss, the next baskets trade smaller.

  • Exhaustion filter — no entry right after an oversized spike candle.

  • Day-range shield — no buys at the top of the range, no sells at the

    bottom; prevents opening a basket straight into a reversal.

  • Far catastrophic stop — a distant last line of defense.


QUALITY ENTRIES, NOT NOISE

Separate signal timeframe (default M15), pullback-to-value entries,

RSI(2) timing, and a higher-timeframe trend filter (D1 + H4). Bull Twin Engine

waits for price to pull back in a trend and enters on the continuation

candle — fewer, better-positioned trades.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

SIX PRESETS BUILT IN — ONE CLICK

-----------------------------------------------------------------

You do not need to be an expert. Six complete risk profiles are built

into the EA. Choose one with a single input and run:


  MIN RISK          Capital preservation, smoothest curve.

  BASIC             Recommended all-round starting point.

  PROFIT            More growth, still controlled risk.

  PROFIT PLUS       Bridge between PROFIT and AGGRESSIVE.

  AGGRESSIVE        Maximum tested growth, higher exposure (~20% DD).

  NO RISK NO MONEY  Extreme, experimental — can fail the account.


A CUSTOM mode is included for advanced users who want full manual

control. The included preset guide explains each profile in detail.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

BACKTEST RESULTS (verified, real ticks)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Symbol / TF:  XAUUSD M5

Period:       01 Jan 2025 – 30 Jun 2026 (18 months)

Deposit:      EUR 1,500   Leverage: 1:500

Modeling:     Every tick based on real ticks (100% quality)

Broker:       Fusion Markets


  Preset            Net Profit   Growth    PF     Max Eq DD

  MIN RISK          EUR 1,624    +108%     2.28   6.47%

  BASIC             EUR 3,479    +232%     2.45   11.81%

  PROFIT            EUR 5,103    +340%     2.40   13.06%

  PROFIT PLUS       EUR 6,931    +462%     2.48   15.35%

  AGGRESSIVE        EUR 13,435   +896%     2.78   20.76%

  NO RISK NO MONEY  EUR 14,939   +996%     2.71   20.51%*


*Drawdown shown for this test period only; this preset is intentionally

extreme and can fail the account under adverse conditions.


Screenshots of each preset's equity curve and full statistics are in the

gallery. These are historical backtests — read the disclaimer below.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

RECOMMENDED SETUP

-----------------------------------------------------------------

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)      • Timeframe: M5

  • Deposit: the tested profiles use 1,500 units at 1:500. For smaller

    accounts or lower leverage, use MIN RISK and/or a larger deposit.

  • Broker: low-spread ECN/RAW gold account.

  • VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 uptime.

  • Always demo-test your chosen preset on YOUR broker first.

  • A news filter is included. A companion Telegram news-alert utility is

    available so you can also pause manually around high-impact events

    (FOMC, NFP, CPI, ECB).



-----------------------------------------------------------------

RISK DISCLAIMER (please read)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Backtest results are historical and are NOT a guarantee of future

performance. The figures above come from one 18-month period that was

favorable for gold; other periods will look different, and drawdowns in

live conditions can be larger than in any backtest.


Trading leveraged instruments such as gold carries a high level of risk

and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Results vary with

broker, spread, commission, slippage, leverage, execution quality and

market conditions. Bull Twin Engine is a tool, not financial advice, and not a

promise of profit.


Never trade money you cannot afford to lose. Test on a demo account

first, start with conservative risk, and give the system the time it was

designed for. If you cannot commit to running it long term, Bull Twin Engine is

not the right product for you.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

AFTER PURCHASE

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Message me here on MQL5 after buying and I will help you get set up.

Attach Bull Twin Engine to one XAUUSD M5 chart, pick a preset (start with BASIC

or MIN RISK), enable Algo Trading, and let it work.

Recommended products
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
XAU Alpha EA MT5 (M5 timeframe)  XAU Alpha is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The system operates entirely based on predefined algorithmic rules and automatically manages trade execution when programmed conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based grid trading approach rather than discretionary decision-making. Suggested Trading Environment Instrument XAUUSD Timeframe M5 Rec
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Bitcoin Phantom EA
Vhutshilo Evidence Masithembi
Experts
Bitcoin Phantom EA – Key Features & Information Strategy: Martingale-based trading system Optimized Timeframe: Works best on the 2-hour (H2) chart Primary Asset: Designed for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trading Trade Logic: Uses grid-style entries to average positions during market moves Customization: Adjustable lot sizes, multipliers, grid steps, and trade limits Platform: Compatible with MetaTrader Testing Recommended: Backtest and forward-test on demo accounts before live use Risk Warning: Uses a Mart
Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Experts
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
Rambo Bitcoin Bot
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
5 (2)
Experts
Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions. This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28 and 35, indicating progressive
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
MSB Pro Dynamic Risk EA
Kemal Mustafa Ozkan
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER: 45 USD (Was 75 USD!) Get the full version of MSB Pro at a starter price. Only for the next 10 licenses!!! We believe professional trading tools should be accessible. We lowered the price to help more traders protect their capital during volatile gold markets. Gold Stability Master: Exceptional 3.01% Max Drawdown. ️ Zero Martingale, Zero Grid. 100% Real Tick Modeling Quality. MSB Pro Dynamic Gold EA: High Stability, Proven Precision "MSB Pro Dynamic Gold EA" is t
Alpha Vault BTC
Shipra Gupta
Experts
AlphaVault BTC — Intelligent Capital Management System for MetaTrader 5 AlphaVault BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe . Built around an AI-inspired market intelligence framework, AlphaVault combines breakout detection, momentum validation, adaptive volatility analysis, and intelligent capital management to identify high-quality Bitcoin trading opportunities. Rather than chasing every market movement, A
Ultimate Rebate Hunter Pro
Nafeel Konkath
Experts
ULTIMATE REBATE HUNTER PRO  "Double Income. One EA." FOR XAUUSD (GOLD):     Spike protection built-in     Optimized for gold volatility     M1 timeframe recommended ALSO TRADES:    Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD    Indices: US30, NAS100, DE40    Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD KEY FEATURES:     Auto trend/range adaptation     Profit lock system ($0.05)     Multi-timeframe confirmation     Complete risk management HOW YOU PROFIT:    Trading gain
WR Prop Firm
WEALTHROAD LTD
Experts
Wealth Road Bot for Passing   Prop Firm Challenges An Expert Advisor specifically designed to pass the challenge and verification phases of funded account companies, with full compliance to drawdown and daily loss rules. Why Wealth Road Bot for Funded Accounts? Very low drawdown based on our internal testing Most of our clients successfully pass the challenge when following the recommended settings and risk management rules. Automatically avoids trading during restricted hours Respects the rule
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.5 (4)
Experts
Market Cycles Order Flow Signal:  Live Signal  (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio
Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Experts
Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that only survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure and manages every basket with adaptive logic and several independent layers of protection. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over
Gold Trend Expert
Daniel Ivan Gutierrez Montiel
Experts
Gold Trend Expert — The EA That Trades Gold While You Live Your Life How many gold opportunities do you miss because you're not watching the charts? Gold Trend Expert trades for you — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week — on the gold market (XAUUSD), with zero emotions and zero interruptions. Why Gold Trend Expert? Fully automated — set it up once and let it work Built-in risk management — every trade has an automatic Stop Loss No martingale, no grid — fixed lot, no high-risk compounding strateg
Xauusd Devil
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision. Why Choose Gold Devil? Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale
Gold Trade Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Experts
Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
Quantum Bullion EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Quantum Bullion EA — Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (MT5) Product Overview Quantum Bullion EA is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe . The system applies a combination of momentum, trend-strength, volatility, and price-channel indicators together with automated trade management tools. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a rule-based, indicator-driven approach to market execution. This is our official communication channel for a
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Experts
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Precision FX MT5
Miss Chahana Ibrahim
3 (1)
Experts
live result: LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get the best deal before the price rises! Final price: 990$ Meet the Game-Changer: Precision FX Imagine an EA that does more than just place trades—it strategically manages every order for better risk control. Precision FX is built to excel in volatile markets, adapting quickly to price movements. It features a unique approach where it splits every position into multiple smaller orders, each with customized take-profit levels, allowing for precision management
Tabow3 mt5
Daniel Opoku
Experts
Discover Smarter, More Versatile Trading with Tabow 3.7 Tabow 3.7 is the latest evolution of our precision-built expert advisor (EA), designed to help traders identify potential tops and bottoms using the Awesome Oscillator (AO). This updated version significantly expands your strategic toolkit by embedding  five distinct trading strategies  directly into the code.   Tabow 3.7 doesn't just execute trades; It integrates advanced internal conditions and dynamic trade management tools to deliver st
Botax Trade
Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
Experts
BOTAX : A Smart Trend-Following Trading Solution for XAUUSD BOTAX is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system (Expert Advisor) specifically designed for highly volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and Cryptocurrencies. Unlike other high-risk, "brutal" bots, BOTAX is built on a foundation of disciplined trend-following strategies and stringent risk management. Key Advantages: Best Performance in the Modern Era BOTAX has proven its reliability through rigorous long-term testing, with a focus o
Artemis
Patrick Baumgart
Experts
Artemis is a currency-pair-EA which detects entry points by Moving Average - controlled by multiple trend-following-indicators. With Artemis you can trade every currency pair. Signals are generated when the price crosses the moving average and in parallel all three additional indicators confirm the trend direction. If only one indicator deviates from the trend direction, no position is opened. Basically, you can use Artemis on every time period. For best results it is recommended to use it on ti
King Strategies Empire
DRT Circle
Experts
King Strategies  Empire – Expert Advisor Description King Strategies  Empire is a multi-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold), combining structured market analysis with multiple independent trading systems. The EA is designed around five unique engines, each operating with its own trading logic and approach to market behavior. This modular structure allows the strategies to function independently while contributing to a broader trading framework focused on Gold m
Scalper Solution
Mahmoud Taher Ahmad Alshanty
Experts
Scalper Solution EA is a professional trading system designed for institutional‑grade performance on XAUUSD M1 charts. It is built with a modular architecture that emphasizes adaptability, broker safety, and diagnostic clarity. The system integrates advanced regime filters, session control, and reinforcement logic to handle diverse market conditions with precision. Key features include: Adaptive entry logic with candlestick pattern recognition and regime awareness. Session control that aligns tr
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
More from author
Aurum quant digger
Radenko Jankovic
Experts
Aurum Quant Digger — FREE XAUUSD EA for MT5 Aurum Quant Digger is a free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe. The EA uses selective momentum-based entries, protective filters and automated trade management. It is designed to wait for suitable market conditions rather than open trades every day. This is not a high-frequency trading robot. There may be periods with few or no trades. It is intended for users who prefer controlled trade freq
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review