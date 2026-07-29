SMC Gold Scalper

  • Experts
  • Muhammad Yaseen
    Muhammad Yaseen

    Muhammad Yaseen

    Professional Gold (XAU/USD) trader focusing on disciplined risk management and consistent long-term growth. I use technical analysis to find high-probability setups.
  • Version: 9.40
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

​Welcome to SMC GOLD Scalper – The Ultimate Automated Solution for XAUUSD Trading!

​Are you tired of complex trading systems that drain your account? Meet SMC XAUUSD Scalper, a robust and precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Built on advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and strict structural logic, this EA is tailored to capture high-probability market moves on GOLD.


  • ​Key Features & Advantages:
​Smart Trend & Structure Logic: Operates on advanced market structure filters to ensure entries align with the true market momentum.
​Optimized for  (XAUUSD): Extensively tested and fine-tuned specifically for the high volatility and unique price action of GOLD.
​Risk Management Control: Built-in intelligent recovery and step-by-step layering logic designed to protect capital while securing consistent profits.
​Fully Automated Execution: Runs 24/5 on MT5 without requiring manual intervention, freeing you from emotional trading.

​User-Friendly Settings: Easy to install and configure, suitable for both experienced traders and those looking for hands-free performance.


  • ​Recommended Settings:
​Asset: XAUUSD
​Timeframe: M1 or M5 (As per your optimal testing setup)
​Minimum Balance: Recommended $10000 (or equivalent Cent account for smaller balances)

​Leverage: 1:500 or higher


Why Choose SMC GOLD Scalper?
​Designed by professional traders with years of live market experience, this bot focuses on disciplined execution, steady growth, and clean trade cycles. Check our live performance tracking and let the results speak for themselves!
​Get your copy today and take your gold trading to the next level!
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