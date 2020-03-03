Xauusd Devil
- Experts
- Arockia Dinesh Babu
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper
(1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025)
Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision.
Why Choose Gold Devil?
-
Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale a $5,000 account to over $94,000.
-
Smart Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring that your capital is never exposed to unnecessary risk.
-
Netting & Hedging Support: Fully compatible with both account types, making it suitable for all major brokers.
-
Auto-Filling Mode: Automatically detects broker execution policies (FOK/IOC), ensuring seamless order placement during high volatility.
Key Strategy Features
-
Dynamic Trend Filtering: Uses timeframes H4 to ensure the EA only trades in the direction of the dominant market force.
-
Volatility-Adjusted Entries: Integrates ATR-based calculations to adapt stop-losses and take-profits according to current market conditions.
-
Zero Dangerous Methods: Does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk strategies that often lead to account blowouts.
Trading Specifications:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance)
- Strategy: Trend Breakout
- Minimum Deposit: $5000 (Recommended for proper risk management)
- Lot Size :0.5
- Trailing Stop: False
- Fixed Lot Size: True