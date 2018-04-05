The Imbalance Market
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Imbalance Market is a multi-pair, multi-order and multi-lot product. It is designed to operate on 4 pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF, it is optimized and designed for these four values, not being recommended for use in others. You can use other robots on your platform, but I do not recommend that you use it in these pairs at the same time as this robot.
This system detects when the market is unbalanced and operates in favor of equilibrium, that is, it detects a pair's uneven movement and operates thinking that this movement will be corrected.
It is an ideal robot for moments of panic and volatility and less useful in calm markets.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
- Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
- "Safety first" approach in development.
- Stress-tests on historical data.
- Fully automatic.
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
- Fast VPS a most.
MAGIC NUMBER OF THE EA :One different number for pair.
TURN ON/OFF AUTOMATIC LOT: Activates or deactivates the automatic lottery depending on the equity of the account.
MANUAL LOT: The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double lot of the field and depending on whether the market evolution, go performing operations with different lots.
RISK ASSUMED FOR AUTOMATIC LOT: Activate or deactivate the automatic lot, the automatic lot adjusts the risk to the balance of the account, while the fixed lot allows a greater marginal margin.AVERAGE PROFIT PER LOT: It is the output value of the algorithm is adjusted to the minimum lot that allows the pair and is automatically adjusted throughout the evolution of the ea, always maintaining the minimum lot gain ratio marked in this field
SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input can change the name user for your broker for the different pair.
EURUSD: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of EURUSD in your broker.
GBPUSD: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of GBPUSD in your broker.
USDJPY: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of USDJPY in your broker.
USDCHF: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of USDCHF in your broker.
This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Try the demo now!
DisclaimerEven though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future.