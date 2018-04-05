The Imbalance Market

MAGIC NUMBER OF THE EA : One different number for pair.

TURN ON/OFF AUTOMATIC LOT: Activates or deactivates the automatic lottery depending on the equity of the account.



MANUAL LOT : The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double lot of the field and depending on whether the market evolution, go performing operations with different lots.

RISK ASSUMED FOR AUTOMATIC LOT : Activate or deactivate the automatic lot, the automatic lot adjusts the risk to the balance of the account, while the fixed lot allows a greater marginal margin.

AVERAGE PROFIT PER LOT

: It is the output value of the algorithm is adjusted to the minimum lot that allows the pair and is automatically adjusted throughout the evolution of the ea, always maintaining the minimum lot gain ratio marked in this field





SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input can change the name user for your broker for the different pair.





EURUSD: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of EURUSD in your broker.



GBPUSD: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of GBPUSD in your broker.



USDJPY: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of USDJPY in your broker.



USDCHF: In this field of input can change the name user for your broker for the name of USDCHF in your broker.



