GBPJPY trending

GBPJPY Trending in 1 Hour candelsticks Strategy in GBPJPY. Robust.

Follows quantitative analysis that allows for medium and long-term growth.

Ideal to combine with a diversified portfolio of Forex, indices, and commodities.

This strategy combines Bollinger Bands and a price pullback on an hourly candlestick timeframe.

Its profitability is 18%, with a contained drawdown of 20%.

However, it is also recommended to work with a portfolio of 15-20 EAs with limited risk, allowing for low drawdown and sustained growth.

Ideal for overcoming funding tests as a swing trader, as breaking the drawdown will be challenging, and the same portfolio can then be used to grow the funded account.

The risk setting is fixed at 0.5 lots, but the lot size can be modified according to the consumer's preference. We have found it more optimal to work with this robot using fixed lots and gradually adjusting the size as the account grows, rather than doing it based on a percentage.

However, upon request, I can create one with risk based on a percentage of the account.

The robot closes on Friday afternoons, UTC time. It is not exposed to weekend events.


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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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