GBPJPY Trending in 1 Hour candelsticks Strategy in GBPJPY. Robust.

Follows quantitative analysis that allows for medium and long-term growth.

Ideal to combine with a diversified portfolio of Forex, indices, and commodities.

This strategy combines Bollinger Bands and a price pullback on an hourly candlestick timeframe.

Its profitability is 18%, with a contained drawdown of 20%.

However, it is also recommended to work with a portfolio of 15-20 EAs with limited risk, allowing for low drawdown and sustained growth.

Ideal for overcoming funding tests as a swing trader, as breaking the drawdown will be challenging, and the same portfolio can then be used to grow the funded account.

The risk setting is fixed at 0.5 lots, but the lot size can be modified according to the consumer's preference. We have found it more optimal to work with this robot using fixed lots and gradually adjusting the size as the account grows, rather than doing it based on a percentage.

However, upon request, I can create one with risk based on a percentage of the account.

The robot closes on Friday afternoons, UTC time. It is not exposed to weekend events.



