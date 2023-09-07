TradingPanelPlusCopier

This TradingPanel has many advantages compared to similar trading panels including:
1. Open orders instantly (market) and pending at the desired price.
2. TakeProfit (TP), StopLoss(SL), and also TrailingStop(TS) settings which can be set in pip or point mode.
3. You can close only market orders, or only pending orders, or all orders of market type and also pending.
4. Also equipped with CopyTrade, where orders opened as master can be copied to the panel as a client where the lot scale value can be set from the client.

Have this TradingPanelPlusCopier right now to facilitate your trading activities.

How to use and demo of using TradingPanelPlusCopier can be seen in the video demo in the description. Greetings profits!
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Muhammad Faisal Sagala
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
MACD Spectra
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
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MACD Spectra , a simple but profitable trading indicator! This indicator can be used on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With an accuracy above 90%, this indicator is perfect for both novice and professional traders who are looking for the best indicator to assist their trading activities. By simply following the color of the histogram, the position of the histogram, and the position of the Signal and MACD lines, you can enter and exit the market easily. Don't wait any longer, let's get co
SmartTradePanel
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
SmartTradePanel is a trading tool that allows traders to execute orders quickly and efficiently. With the advanced features provided, SmartTradePanel really helps traders in managing open orders and optimizing the profit potential of their trades. In this article, we will discuss more about the features and benefits of SmartTradePanel. One of the main features of SmartTradePanel is the ability to perform fast execution of open orders. With just a few clicks, traders can open trading positions
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
RTC ML AiBot
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
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RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot. It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-based
RtcSpectra5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Experts
Attention : Please send a message to us if you still don't understand and are expected to follow the recommended capital size, lots size value, and one of the brokers whose portfolio we display. " For those of you who buy RTC Spectra products by ignoring our recommendations, you don't need to provide bad testimonials for your own mistakes!".  The Expert Advisor (EA) named "RTC Spectra" is designed for the long term with good and consistent results. This EA has been proven to perform very well o
RtcDERIV
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Experts
Do you want to trade safely, quickly and effectively on Deriv.com? Have you tried various strategies but haven't found the right one? Don't worry, we have a solution! RtcDERIV, the newest Expert Advisor specifically for Deriv.com, comes with a combination scalping and martingale strategy that has successfully recorded more than 10,000% profit in the past year. One of the advantages of RtcDERIV is its use on the Volatility Index, especially the Volatility Index 25 , which is indeed very good fo
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
RTC ML AiBot MT5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Experts
RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot.  It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-base
SmartFastTrade AI MT5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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