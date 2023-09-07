This TradingPanel has many advantages compared to similar trading panels including:

1. Open orders instantly (market) and pending at the desired price.

2. TakeProfit (TP), StopLoss(SL), and also TrailingStop(TS) settings which can be set in pip or point mode.

3. You can close only market orders, or only pending orders, or all orders of market type and also pending.

4. Also equipped with CopyTrade, where orders opened as master can be copied to the panel as a client where the lot scale value can be set from the client.





Have this TradingPanelPlusCopier right now to facilitate your trading activities.





How to use and demo of using TradingPanelPlusCopier can be seen in the video demo in the description. Greetings profits!