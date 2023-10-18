RtcSpectra5

Attention: Please send a message to us if you still don't understand and are expected to follow the recommended capital size, lots size value, and one of the brokers whose portfolio we display. "For those of you who buy RTC Spectra products by ignoring our recommendations, you don't need to provide bad testimonials for your own mistakes!".

The Expert Advisor (EA) named "RTC Spectra" is designed for the long term with good and consistent results. This EA has been proven to perform very well on almost all top brokers. You can see the portfolio where this EA is run below:

You just have to look at the MQL5 Signal above, how much average monthly profit you will get.

This EA runs simultaneously on two currency pairs, EURUSD and GBPUSD, on the H1 timeframe. This EA input parameter is simplified for the purpose of making it easier for you without the hassle of just entering the basic lotssize value. You can start with a cent/micro account of $10 (c$1000) or a standard account with capital of $1000 at default settings. If your capital is 2 times, then you just need to change the lotssize to 2x. The default setting is 0.01, so if your capital is $20 (c$2000) or $2000 you just need to change it to 0.02. It's quite easy isn't it. Indeed, that is our goal to provide ease of operation without the hassle found in other EAs which have tens or even hundreds of parameters which may not necessarily produce good results.

The following is an illustration of the initial lotsize relationship table adjusted to your initial capital.

Initial Deposit(Recommended) Lots (start) Initial Deposit (Minimal) Lots (start) Micro : $20 0.01 Micro : $10 0.01 Micro : $200

0.1 Micro : $100 0.1 Micro : $400

0.2 Micro : $200 0.2 Micro : $800 0.3 Micro : $400 0.3 Micro : $1600 0.4 Micro : $800 0.4 Standard : $2000 0.01 Standard : $1000 0.01 Standard : $4000

0.02 Standard : $2000

0.02 Standard : $8000 0.03 Standard : $4000 0.03 Standard : $16000 0.04 Standard : $8000 0.04

The parameter functions in RTC Spectra are as follows:

MinDepositForex = 500; You don't need to change this part

MinDepositMetal = 10000; You don't need to change this part

TP = 10; TakeProfit in pips is only for level 1 orders.

SL_Money = 0; Cutloss is in $ dollars if you enter a non-zero value.

Lots = 0.01; Initial lot size value (adjust to your initial capital value)

MaxSpread = 3.0; spread of ask-bid prices in pips

SlipPage = 1.0; order deviation tolerance

MaxTrades = 20; This is deliberately set high, the limit is on the SL_Money that you fill in. But from the 10 year backtest, the level value only occurs up to level 8 before clearing the target.

MagicNumber = 888; we usually use EURUSD, and GBPUSD at 999.

RTC Spectra has been designed to adapt to market fluctuations and is equipped with a variety of features that enable it to achieve outstanding performance. The strategic algorithm is based on technical analysis, mapping with an emphasis on price movements, support and resistance levels, and following trends every time you start a market entry after clearing the target. EA also combines the use of stop loss and take profit orders to maximize profits while minimizing losses. The trading strategy is fully automated without any intervention by the trader and this is strictly prohibited. With RTC Spectra, traders can be sure that their trading account is with the right EA.



