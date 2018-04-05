RtcDERIV

Do you want to trade safely, quickly and effectively on Deriv.com? Have you tried various strategies but haven't found the right one? Don't worry, we have a solution! RtcDERIV, the newest Expert Advisor specifically for Deriv.com, comes with a combination scalping and martingale strategy that has successfully recorded more than 10,000% profit in the past year.

One of the advantages of RtcDERIV is its use on the Volatility Index, especially the Volatility Index 25, which is indeed very good for now. Trading on Deriv also has the advantage of no days off, 7x24, so you can maximize your profits anytime. RtcDERIV has been run on the Metatrader 5 Deriv platform with a default setting of 0.5 lot, which is enough to start trading with $500. However, for your safety we recommend starting with $1000. With a low drawdown of around 1.75%, you can feel safer in trading.

We've been backtesting the RtcDERIV for over a year, and the results have been impressive. In one year, we managed to record more than 10,000% profit with only $500 capital! This proves how effective our strategy is. Take a look at the backtest portfolio that we did and you can also do it on the demo trial provided.
Now, our live account has been running for a few days and you can monitor its performance via the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1922237. From the results of monitoring accounts, we are very confident that RtcDERIV will be the right choice for those of you who want to trade safely and effectively.

Of course, you may wonder about the possible risks involved in trading. However, RtcDERIV has been designed with low drawdown so you can feel more secure in trading. In addition, our EA is also equipped with an excellent risk management system, so you can trade without worrying about losing money. We understand that there are a large number of EAs on the market today, and it can be difficult to choose the right one. However, RtcDERIV has many advantages compared to other EAs. Apart from the impressive backtest results, RtcDERIV has also been tested on a live account and has provided very satisfying results.

In terms of installation and use, RtcDERIV is very easy and user-friendly. You don't need to worry about technical problems, because our team will always be ready to help you install and use this EA. In order to provide the best for our customers, we also provide 24/7 support. You can contact us at any time if you have questions or problems using RtcDERIV.

So what are you waiting for? Immediately start your trading with RtcDERIV right now and feel for yourself the benefits of the strategies we offer! Get maximum profit with minimum risk, only with RtcDERIV. We are sure that you will not be disappointed with the performance of our EA. Apart from that, we also offer benefits that you won't find in any other EA. Every purchase of RtcDERIV will get free updates forever. Thus, you don't have to worry about market changes or changing economic conditions, because we will always provide the latest updates for our EAs.

Don't hesitate anymore to start trading with RtcDERIV right now! We are very sure that our EA will help you to achieve maximum profit in trading. With the support of our experienced and friendly team, you can feel safer and more comfortable using RtcDERIV. We also want to emphasize that RtcDERIV is suitable not only for experienced traders, but also for beginners who have just started trading on Deriv.com. Our EA is very easy to use and very user-friendly, so you don't have to worry about difficulties in using it.

In order to provide the best service for customers, we also provide tutorials and guides for using RtcDERIV in easy-to-understand video form. Thus, you can optimize the use of our EA to get maximum trading results. We want to be your best partner in trading on Deriv.com, and RtcDERIV is the answer to that. Don't hesitate to buy RtcDERIV and experience for yourself the superiority of the trading strategies we offer. Get maximum profit with minimum risk only with RtcDERIV!


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