RTC ML AiBot MT5
- Experts
- Muhammad Faisal Sagala
- Version: 12.12
- Activations: 10
RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System
RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot.
It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system.
This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face: protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency.
RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-based trading systems.
It prioritizes capital protection, execution discipline, and controlled exposure — rather than trade frequency or aggressive strategies.
This system was developed for traders who already understand that long-term survival in the market depends on execution quality and risk discipline — not signal quantity.
⚙️ What This EA Is Designed For
This Expert Advisor is a professional execution and risk management engine.
It does not predict the market. Instead, it focuses on:
-
Capital protection
-
Execution discipline
-
Risk consistency
The EA executes trades only when conditions meet strict risk and quality rules.
⚙️ Why This EA Exists
Most traders fail not because of bad signals, but because of:
- poor execution - emotional risk decisions - lack of discipline RTC ML AiBot was built to remove those weaknesses by enforcing strict execution rules and risk boundaries automatically.
🛡 Key Risk Management Features
-
Single-entry execution (no overtrading)
-
Fixed or dynamic risk per trade
-
Daily loss & daily profit protection
-
Equity protection system
-
Consecutive loss control
-
Spread & news filters
-
Trailing stop and partial close options
🚫 No grid 🚫 No martingale 🚫 No averaging 🚫 No recovery logic
🎯 Who This EA Is For
✔ Traders who value risk control over trade frequency
✔ Prop firm traders who need strict drawdown enforcement
✔ Users running ML or signal-based strategies
⚠️Who This EA Is NOT For
✖ High-frequency scalpers
✖ Grid / martingale traders
✖ Users expecting guaranteed profits
🎯 Trading Philosophy
-
One trade per signal
-
One trade per bar (optional)
-
Precision over frequency
-
Designed for consistency, not gambling
🧠 Signal Integration
⚠️ This EA is intentionally designed as a companion executor for the RTC ML Indicator. The indicator performs all learning and prediction tasks, while the EA ensures those signals are executed safely and consistently.
The EA:
-
Reads processed prediction data
-
Applies risk & execution logic
-
Manages the full trade lifecycle
Without the indicator, no trades will be executed.
🏦 Prop Firm & Personal Account Ready
Includes a dedicated Prop Firm Mode:
-
Daily drawdown control
-
Overall drawdown control
-
Target profit tracking
-
Challenge duration monitoring
📊 Transparency
A public MQL5 Live Signal is provided to demonstrate:
-
Execution behavior
-
Drawdown discipline
-
Real-market performance
Live results are shared for transparency of execution behavior and risk discipline — not as a profit guarantee. You can check here Live Performance of RTC ML AiBot