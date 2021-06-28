Partial 2 Levels Take Profit

This a very Simple EA with two take profit level lines TP1&TP2

both lines can be added using a button, incase the lotsize is less than 0.01 the lines will not show





in addition to that the EA has a breakeven function, where it moves the stoploss to entry point once the price reaches TP1 or TP2 , this function is disabled by default





please let me know if you face any issue with this EA