Partial 2 Levels Take Profit

5

This a very Simple EA with two take profit level lines TP1&TP2

both lines can be added using a button, incase the lotsize is less than 0.01 the lines will not show 


in addition to that the EA has a breakeven function, where it moves the stoploss to entry point once the price reaches TP1 or TP2 , this function is disabled by default


please let me know if you face any issue with this EA

Reviews 6
JslTraderman
36
JslTraderman 2023.06.16 19:42 
 

Simples , prático, eficiência, espero que tenha mais atualizações.

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2023.01.26 10:38 
 

Very good. I appreciated the simplicity. Thank you

Tamas Molnar
608
Tamas Molnar 2022.11.01 17:53 
 

THE BAST :) THENKS

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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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JslTraderman
36
JslTraderman 2023.06.16 19:42 
 

Simples , prático, eficiência, espero que tenha mais atualizações.

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2023.01.26 10:38 
 

Very good. I appreciated the simplicity. Thank you

Tamas Molnar
608
Tamas Molnar 2022.11.01 17:53 
 

THE BAST :) THENKS

Érico Hoff
150
Érico Hoff 2022.05.15 02:33 
 

Very good, but when I put 0% it still close all lot when usin 0.01 lot

Payman
756
Payman 2021.09.07 11:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

marsalek
65
marsalek 2021.07.30 07:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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