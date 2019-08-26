ATS Trend Bar

This indicator searches for the strongest trend and works on any timeframe. D1 timeframe is recomended.

The product features three lines showing fast, medium and slow bars.

If red bars appear at each of the three lines simultaneously, there is a strong bearish trend.



If green bars appear at each of the three lines simultaneously, there is a strong bullish trend.

The indicator does not repaint and can be combined with other indicators. It is also suitable for binary option trading.

