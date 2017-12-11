Fibo Double in One Trade

This indicator is a proof of concept of pyramid trading strategy. It draws fibonacci level automatically from higher high to lower low or from lower low to higher high combinate with Pyramid Trading Strategy for better risk reward ratio.

What is Pyramid Trading Strategy?

The pyramid forex trading strategy is a something every forex trader should know about because it makes the difference between making some pips with some risk in only one trade or some pips with less the risk by applying the pyramid trading technique. The basic concept of pyramiding into a position is that you add to the position as the market moves in your favor. Your stop loss moves up or down (depending on trade direction of course) to lock in position as you add lots / contracts. This is how you keep your overall risk while increasing your position size on the trade.

Advantages of Pyramid Trading Strategy:

1. This is one technique where you can increase position in one trade properly.

2. The only risk on the multiple trades you take is the risk on the current trade because all the rest of the trades must have their trailing stops moved to lock in position.

Disadvantages of The Pyramid Trading Strategy:

1. you cannot apply pyramid strategy to every trade as sometimes, your trading system may give only one signal or the trend direction may change.

2. Some forex traders would tend to move their stop losses (increase stop loss distance…thus increasing their risk) when they see price heading the other way to nearly knocking off their stop losses. Don’t do that. The only loss you should suffer is the loss of the most recent trade,all the other trades, when the trailing stop loss gets hit.

How to trade using Fibo Double in One Trade :

  1. Entry order (Buy/Sell) at Entry 1 retracement level with a stop-loss order placed at SL (can be adjusted by your spread pips manually).
  2. Second entry for pyramiding at Entry 2 with the same lot as entry 1, put your stop-loss order at Break Even 1, and move entry 1 stop-loss (trailing) to Break Even 1 level (For now, Entry 1 and Entry 2 has the same Stop-loss at Break Even 1 level).
  3. Third entry for pyramiding at Entry 3, DOUBLE your lot with break-even risk, put all your stop-loss order at Break Even 2, move entry 1 and entry 2 stop-loss (trailing) to Break Even 2 level (Now all Stop-loss at Break Even 2 level).
  4. Taking profit Entry 1, Entry 2 and Entry 3 at TP level at once.
  5. Remember, this is not a HOLY GRAIL system, do not over trade and mind your risk between 2%-4% in every trade, doesn't matter how many you got stop-loss or break-even, it might have 8 consecutive loss with 1 gain for worst case scenarios depends on market structure for that day. We highly suggest you learn about pyramiding strategy for a better understanding of how this indicator works.

Parameters

  • Depth - shift = counted bars - depth (default 12).
  • Deviation - the higher/lower price deviation (default 5).
  • Backstep - show entry points in history on the chart for visual analysis.
  • Alert - enable/disable push alerts when price touches the Fibo area.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
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This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Alpha Trend Spotter
Andy Ismail
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This is an indicator for finding the strongest trend each day, suitable for intraday trading or a swing trading. See the live performance at : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/93383 How to Use: RED BAR means Bearish Trend for the next candle GREEN BAR means Bullish Trend for the next candle ORANGE BAR means Sideways Trend for the next candle Example: If we are using D1 timeframe, see the last BAR, if the bar is RED BAR, open short/sell for today. If we are using H1 timeframe, see the last BAR,
Alpha Trend Spotter PA
Andy Ismail
Indicators
Supplement for Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8590 This indicator acts by price action. Use it when ATS shows clear Bullish or Bearish Trend for finding the strongest trend each day. Suitable for timeframes M5, H1, H4 and D1. Suitable for Binary Option 5 minutes signal. How to Use: RED Arrow means Sell GREEN Arrow means Buy
ATS Volume Break Out
Andy Ismail
Indicators
Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) Volume Break Out This is an indicator that combines Volume breakout/breakdown and Moving Average Breakout/breakdown. It is able to predict further price changes. It is not repainted, not recalculated. All lines are shown at the open of a new candlestick, never winking or vanishing in the current candle. These lines are appeared at the beginning of the current candle. Suitable for M5 to D1 Timeframe. How to Use: If Green line appears, that shows the "oversold" area, so t
ATS Trend Bar
Andy Ismail
Indicators
This indicator searches for the strongest trend and works on any timeframe. D1 timeframe is recomended. The product features three lines showing fast, medium and slow bars. If red bars appear at each of the three lines simultaneously, there is a strong bearish trend. If green bars appear at each of the three lines simultaneously, there is a strong bullish trend. The indicator does not repaint and can be combined with other indicators. It is also suitable for binary option trading.
Support Resistance Breakout
Andy Ismail
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This Indicator will draw support and resistance (SR) in chart and give alert whenever there is a Support or Resistance Breakout. It has a variable to control SR line length (default 100) 500 is recommended. Support and resistance (SR) The concepts of support and resistance are undoubtedly two of the most highly discussed attributes of technical analysis and they are often regarded as a subject that is complex by those who are just learning to trade or even the expert traders. As we all know that
Fibonacci Risk Reward Ratio
Andy Ismail
Indicators
This indicator draws Fibonacci level automatically from higher high to lower low or from lower low to higher high. With adjustable Fibonacci range and has an alert function. How to use Fibonacci Risk Reward Ration (R3) into trading strategy Forex traders use Fibonacci-R3 to pinpoint where to place orders for market entry, for taking profits and for stop-loss orders. Fibonacci levels are commonly used in forex trading to identify and trade off of support and resistance levels. Fibonacci retracem
Support Resistance Hi Low
Andy Ismail
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This indicator automatically draws Support and Resistance lines based on High and Low Candle at every timeframe. Support and resistance have a recurring nature as a trader goes through the process of building a strategy. Because of its importance, it is often reasonable for a trader to build object patterns for incorporating these prices into a strategy. When strong support and resistance levels are found, this can enable traders to effectively plot their approach, manage trades, and adjust risk
Alpha Trend Spotter Binary Option
Andy Ismail
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This indicator is customized for binary option trading like M1 timeframe or turbo option trading. The way a binary option works is from the traders perspective is that you choose whether or not a certain underlying asset (a stock, commodity, currency etc.) is going to go up or down in a certain amount of time. You essentially bet money on this prediction. You are shown how much money up front you will earn if your prediction is correct. If your prediction is wrong, you lose your bet and the mone
Fibonacci Swing Scalp
Andy Ismail
Indicators
Fibonacci Swing Scalp (Fibonacci-SS) This indicator automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with an auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell), Stop Loss, Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 and the best risk and reward ratio. This is a very simple and powerful indicator. This indicator's ratios are math proportions established in many destinations and structures in nature, along with many human produced creations. Finding out this particular a
ATS Swing Four Hour Timeframe
Andy Ismail
Indicators
This indicator based on Alpha Trend Spotter, Moving Average, and RSI Indicators. Its Customized for H4 (Four Hour) Timeframe where the price do real swing. This indicator doesn't have setting value, just plug and play in H4 Timeframe. Best performance with pairs: EURUSD GBPUSD EURJPY GBPJPY Entry conditions: LINE CROSS ATS < 30, HOLD and then line TOUCHING BACK TO 30 = LONG ENTRY LINE CROSS ATS > 70, HOLD and then line TOUCHING BACK TO 70 = SHORT ENTRY Exit conditions: LONG CLOSE IF CROSS ATS
Fibonacci Pyramid
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Indicators
This indicator draws Fibonacci level automatically from higher high to lower low or from lower low to higher high combinate with Pyramid Trading Strategy for better risk reward ratio. With adjustable Fibonacci range and has an alert function. What is Pyramid Trading Strategy? The basic concept of pyramiding into a position is that you add to the position as the market moves in your favor. Your stop loss moves up or down (depending on trade direction of course) to lock in positions. This is how
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