ATS Swing Four Hour Timeframe

This indicator based on Alpha Trend Spotter, Moving Average, and RSI Indicators. Its Customized for H4 (Four Hour) Timeframe where the price do real swing.

This indicator doesn't have setting value, just plug and play in H4 Timeframe. Best performance with pairs:

EURUSD GBPUSD EURJPY GBPJPY





Entry conditions:

LINE CROSS ATS < 30, HOLD and then line TOUCHING BACK TO 30 = LONG ENTRY LINE CROSS ATS > 70, HOLD and then line TOUCHING BACK TO 70 = SHORT ENTRY





Exit conditions: