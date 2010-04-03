Scalper Marti 4
- Experts
- Prafull Manohar Nikam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too.
FEATURES:
1. Martingale
2. NO Grid
3. Scalping
4. Hard Stop Loss
5. Easy Take Profit
6. Uses Candlestick Pattern
Important Note:- As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your account!
Account needed with:
1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD
2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50
3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD
4. Recommended Leveage - 1:500
Inputs explained:
1. Auto MM - (Auto Money Management) if "true" EA will use automatic Lot size i.e. Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot based on your account balance.
2. User MM - (If Auto MM is "false") EA will use User filled input values for Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot:
Min Lot
Max Lot
3. Lots Martingale - Initial or Min Lot value will get multiplied with this number.
4. Bottom Upper Wick - Bottom and Upper wick size of the candle in pips.
5. Body Size Candle - Candles body size in pips.