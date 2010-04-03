Scalper Marti 4

Simple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too.

FEATURES:

1. Martingale

2. NO Grid

3. Scalping

4. Hard Stop Loss

5. Easy Take Profit

6. Uses Candlestick Pattern

Important Note :- As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your account!





Account needed with:

1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leveage - 1:500

Inputs explained:

1. Auto MM - (Auto Money Management) if "true" EA will use automatic Lot size i.e. Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot based on your account balance.

2. User MM - (If Auto MM is "false") EA will use User filled input values for Minimum Lot and Maximum Lot:

Min Lot

Max Lot

3. Lots Martingale - Initial or Min Lot value will get multiplied with this number.

4. Bottom Upper Wick - Bottom and Upper wick size of the candle in pips.

5. Body Size Candle - Candles body size in pips.



