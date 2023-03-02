Scalping Martingale in Major Trend

TRY DEMO BEFORE ANY RENT/PURSHASE !!!!!!!!

Best Results obtained on USDJPY M30 - on microaccount(LotEquity = 5000)  on Standardaccount(LotEquity = 500000)

- this simple great expert advisor works with major weekly trend 

- It uses pattern weekly candle recognition for continuation or reversal in trend 

- It also scans the market history for 200 weeks ago to determine the percentage of trades success using its strategy

- take care!!  a no-trigger trade signal on Weekly basis can keep EA not trading for whole next week 


(this automatic option was halted as mql5 server didn't accept EA with no trading orders on a symbol )::

if success parameter > 50 (green message with value is displayed on chart) trades are enabled and triggered on new M30 candle with also pattern recognition

if success parameter < 50 (RED message with value is displayed on chart) trades are disabled on this symbol

- you can change the success parameter + / - , trades can be success with lower success rate as 35 and also you can test results on success rate set to 0

(this automatic option was halted as mql5 server didn't accept EA with no trading orders on a symbol)

but RED / GREEN alerts messages appears so that you can work on symbols having good possible success trades using this strategy based on history


- increase risk by minimizing LotEquity value ---> increase risk leads to high DD and high profit

for Micro Lots accounts i used LotEquity value of 5000 and above -->you can go SAFER by increasing it -->Or go Riskier by minimizing it

for Standard Lots accounts i used value of 500000 and greater-->you can go SAFER by increasing it -->Or go Riskier by minimizing it


- You can also change the "Profit to Margin used %" --> if trades profit exceed a certain % of margin used in trades ---> Trades closes 

I may  set it to 0 for large traded numbers and fast scalping

or set it to high values > 50 for less trades numbers but much profit

good results obtained on usdjpy with  "Profit %to Margin used %" set above 300




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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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This Indicator provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals) * You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations * You select the Trend line colors as you prefer * Enable or disable Alerts! Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected Wait for small arrows for entry : *Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal : ---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appears Or when Up trend li
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:::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strategy three: on 3days  or above ca
Pivot Support Resistance Crossing Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
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Indicators
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PowerMeter Currencies Table
Mohamed yehia Osman
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Mohamed yehia Osman
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Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
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Moving Trend Lines
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
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Indicators
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Mohamed yehia Osman
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Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SMOOTH DEVIATION line indicator for 2 symbols   It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point
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Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple 3 Moving  supports and resistance levels (Your Review /comment and feedback is important  !! Thanks) Signal UP and Down possibilities created on crossing the multi supports/resistance levels supports all time frames Adjusted inputs for area covered for generating the levels and the shifts needed to cover 3 areas supports /resistances levels for example you may use main parameters in M30 time frames: extern int ShiftFromStart=20;  extern int barsCount=20; extern int sequenceShifts=50;  in
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Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SMOOTH STRENGTH METER INDICATOR (SMOOTH LINE) it draws Currencies TREND Volatility Power / Strength lines : -       Detects the 2 highly TRENDED Volatile pairs  ( will be the Bold Lines ) - A very Helpful Indicator - It draws smooth lines for up to 20 currencies pairs representing Volatility  strength and power - First it indicates the most powerful trended direction pairs : Strongest / Weaker -       MAIN FUNCTION  :it gives indication of the       UP trend most Volatile Line  and the      DOWN
Trend Whale
Mohamed yehia Osman
Experts
Smart EA based on Trend and Support Resistance Levels with SL results given on EURUSD  H1 for last 10 months IF AUTOLOT enabled: **if LotRisk =1- 3 ---- Profit up to 50%  DD up to 17% **if LotRisk > 5 /10 /20 --- HIGH RISK --- HIGH Profit up to 1600 % or More but High DD up to 40% tested also on other symbols GBPUSD with positive results *** used parameters on H1 timeframe  bars 25  shift 4 ma index 0.85 for lower time frames Inputs will me doubled or tripled ...  for higher time frames inputs
Trend Balance Bar
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Trend Bar Balance Indicator Simple indicator based on trend detection and support resistance breakage  It detects the major trend and the minor support and resistance levels *** a signal for UP /BUY is detected and alerted in a BULL trend and a resistance level break *** a signal for DOWN /SELL is detected and alerted  in a Bear trend and a support level break THE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR I USE IT WHEN YOU COMBINE ITS DAILY SIGNALS FROM DIFFERENT CHART SYMBOLS AT SAME TIME AND CLOSE ALL ORDERS BY
PowerMeter Currencies Table1
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5 (1)
Indicators
SYMBOL POWER based on inputted 5 time frames and Compared to 20 Other Symbols !! Great Indicator YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS ALEERTS enable /disable using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1   ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes from
Simple Wedge Breakage Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One
Mohamed yehia Osman
3 (2)
Indicators
Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2- Support resistance break signal 3- Elliot wave
Buy Sell Zones1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Buy Sell Zones   Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines :::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend :::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend input parameters ::: index bars : bars range for zone calculation levels : number of zones  Up move/Down move arrows mail and message Alerts !! used on any symbol u
Trend Lines Signals1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Trend Lines Signal   This Indicator provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals) * You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations * You select the Trend line colors as you prefer * Enable or disable Alerts! Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected Wait for small arrows for entry : *Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal : ---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appear
Multi Strategist Select Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One   Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2-
PowerMeter Currencies Table inChart
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SYMBOL POWER based on inputted 5 time frames and Compared to 20 Other Symbols !! Great Indicator YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS ALEERTS enable /disable using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1     ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes fr
Two Symbols Smooth Correlation Line
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO SYMBOLS CORRELATION  line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (ind
Symbols Strength Meter Graph
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Symbols Strength meter Graph  :::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strateg
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