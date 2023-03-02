Scalping Martingale in Major Trend

TRY DEMO BEFORE ANY RENT/PURSHASE !!!!!!!!

Best Results obtained on USDJPY M30 - on microaccount(LotEquity = 5000) on Standardaccount(LotEquity = 500000)

- this simple great expert advisor works with major weekly trend

- It uses pattern weekly candle recognition for continuation or reversal in trend

- It also scans the market history for 200 weeks ago to determine the percentage of trades success using its strategy

- take care!! a no-trigger trade signal on Weekly basis can keep EA not trading for whole next week





(this automatic option was halted as mql5 server didn't accept EA with no trading orders on a symbol )::

if success parameter > 50 (green message with value is displayed on chart) trades are enabled and triggered on new M30 candle with also pattern recognition

if success parameter < 50 (RED message with value is displayed on chart) trades are disabled on this symbol

- you can change the success parameter + / - , trades can be success with lower success rate as 35 and also you can test results on success rate set to 0



(this automatic option was halted as mql5 server didn't accept EA with no trading orders on a symbol)

but RED / GREEN alerts messages appears so that you can work on symbols having good possible success trades using this strategy based on history





- increase risk by minimizing LotEquity value ---> increase risk leads to high DD and high profit

for Micro Lots accounts i used LotEquity value of 5000 and above -->you can go SAFER by increasing it -->Or go Riskier by minimizing it

for Standard Lots accounts i used value of 500000 and greater-->you can go SAFER by increasing it -->Or go Riskier by minimizing it





- You can also change the "Profit to Margin used %" --> if trades profit exceed a certain % of margin used in trades ---> Trades closes

I may set it to 0 for large traded numbers and fast scalping

or set it to high values > 50 for less trades numbers but much profit

good results obtained on usdjpy with "Profit %to Margin used %" set above 300











