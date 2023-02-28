Day Trading dual Strategy

5

Simple and effective indicator based on some candle patterns recognition

Arrows appear on candles when bear signal / bull signal based on candle pattern recognition

-----> TWO strategies available you can enable / disable one of them

Indicator can work on any chart and time frame

I prefer to work on high time frames especially the Daily charts D1 and H4

Red arrows appears above candle showing a bear signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation

Green arrows appears below candle showing a bull signal after candle completed -  arrow will be blue during candle formation



Reviews 1
jabautista
4174
jabautista 2024.05.13 16:52 
 

Good trend following indicator. Author is very responsive to any changes.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Trend and Reversal V1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Experts
Trend Follower and Reversal Trend handler * EA opens X Lot position (calculated according to Lot risk value) with trend with indicated TP if Trend reversal occurs * EA opens 5 X Lot (if input " Reversal Lot scaling" = 5     ) position with reversal trend with indicated TP and same SL for old trend position * Increasing LOT risk value + Increasing Reversal Lot scaling value = High Risk and High Profit and High DD * Decreasing LOT risk value + Decreasing Reversal Lot scaling = Low Risk and Low Pr
Trend Lines Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This Indicator provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals) * You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations * You select the Trend line colors as you prefer * Enable or disable Alerts! Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected Wait for small arrows for entry : *Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal : ---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appears Or when Up trend li
Master Hedging Indicator 2Symbols
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
HEDGING  MASTER line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (indicator hi
Wedge Breakage Signaling
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Currencies Strength Meter and Deviation
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
:::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strategy three: on 3days  or above ca
Pivot Support Resistance Crossing Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Auto redrawn Pivot support resistance horizontal lines  with signal of Buy/Sell possibilities with SL level and with trend support resistance lines too used for all symbols and time frames  you can adjust inputs parameters (only 2) and test it on various symbols and time frames input number of bars for calculation and moving average for signal accuracy example : use it on M30 time frame with input 200 for bars count and 100 for MA
Price Predictor
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals taking into account a higher time frame and a lower time frame candle patterns calculations it is great for scalping and swing trading  . Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals.  BIG Arrows indicates the trend - SMALL Arrows signal a trade (BUY/SELL)   - A Green BIG UP Arrow with a support green line indicates a Bull Market : wait for buy signal       - A Green SMALL Up Arrow after a BIG green arrow is
Elliot 1to5 pattern Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
A simple Approach to Elliot waves patterns Signal generated on trend continuation when breaking the "5" level or on corrective direction after 1-5 waves detected 1-5 labeled points arrows used for signal UP/DOWN direction Chaotic patterns in Blue are drawn all times until  a 1-5 Elliot wave pattern detected  1-5 Red pattern in Bull Market : UP arrow in BULL trend continuation OR DOWN arrow  as a reversal DOWN direction as pattern correction 1-5 Green pattern in Bear Market :DOWN arrow in BEAR tr
PowerMeter Currencies Table
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS The Power meter currencies table is a very helpful tool to indicate the TREND strength of up to 20 currencies pairs  using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1 ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes from M1 t
Support Resistance Crossing Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Auto redrawn Pivot support resistance horizontal lines  with signal of Buy/Sell possibilities with SL level and with trend support resistance lines too used for all symbols and time frames  you can adjust inputs parameters (only 2) and test it on various symbols and time frames input number of bars for calculation and moving average for signal accuracy example : use it on M30 time frame with input 200 for bars count and 100 for MA
Signal Wedge and Butterfly
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Smart and simple Indicator based on wolves waves reversal pattern also near to falling and rising wedge and butterfly patterns with Stoploss and entry signal preferred time frame M30 : with parameters bars count used for calculation = 200 and moving average for accuracy = 100; you can try it for other higher or lower parameters and try your own set of inputs higher timeframe = lower input !!! important note ::: Indicator don't back draw when first installed on Chart  once installed wait for new
Moving Trend Lines
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple moving trend lines with support and resistance moving levels  used on any time frame on any symbols input: # of bars for trend lines (10-20- 50-100-200----) as per your time frame and your strategy  and     moving period ( 10-20 -50-100-200----) as per your time frame and your strategy Direction Arrows : UP and DOWN are drawn when breaking the trend lines ALerts available at Arrows appearance...  
Buy Sell Zones
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines :::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend :::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend input parameters ::: index bars : bars range for zone calculation levels : number of zones  Up move/Down move arrows mail and message Alerts !! used on any symbol used on any timefr
Crazy Dancing Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Crazy Dancing moving RES/SUP Levels Automatic redrawing of moving Supports and resistances levels  to indicate price breaking supports (signal SELL)  or breaking resistance levels (signal BUY) Very simple appearing indicator but very clever and smart too !!!! Main Inputs: # of bars for the support and resistances levels + the initial shift from start + moving average for filter signaling Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse higher values for
Simple Elliot Continuation or Reversal
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Strategies Single Combined
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2- Support resistance break signal 3- Elliot wave continuation /reversal signal 4- Advanced Moving averages 5- Tren
Smooth Deviation Line 2 Symbols
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SMOOTH DEVIATION line indicator for 2 symbols   It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point
Moving Support Resistance Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple 3 Moving  supports and resistance levels (Your Review /comment and feedback is important  !! Thanks) Signal UP and Down possibilities created on crossing the multi supports/resistance levels supports all time frames Adjusted inputs for area covered for generating the levels and the shifts needed to cover 3 areas supports /resistances levels for example you may use main parameters in M30 time frames: extern int ShiftFromStart=20;  extern int barsCount=20; extern int sequenceShifts=50;  in
Currencies Strongest Weakest
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SMOOTH STRENGTH METER INDICATOR (SMOOTH LINE) it draws Currencies TREND Volatility Power / Strength lines : -       Detects the 2 highly TRENDED Volatile pairs  ( will be the Bold Lines ) - A very Helpful Indicator - It draws smooth lines for up to 20 currencies pairs representing Volatility  strength and power - First it indicates the most powerful trended direction pairs : Strongest / Weaker -       MAIN FUNCTION  :it gives indication of the       UP trend most Volatile Line  and the      DOWN
Trend Whale
Mohamed yehia Osman
Experts
Smart EA based on Trend and Support Resistance Levels with SL results given on EURUSD  H1 for last 10 months IF AUTOLOT enabled: **if LotRisk =1- 3 ---- Profit up to 50%  DD up to 17% **if LotRisk > 5 /10 /20 --- HIGH RISK --- HIGH Profit up to 1600 % or More but High DD up to 40% tested also on other symbols GBPUSD with positive results *** used parameters on H1 timeframe  bars 25  shift 4 ma index 0.85 for lower time frames Inputs will me doubled or tripled ...  for higher time frames inputs
Trend Balance Bar
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Trend Bar Balance Indicator Simple indicator based on trend detection and support resistance breakage  It detects the major trend and the minor support and resistance levels *** a signal for UP /BUY is detected and alerted in a BULL trend and a resistance level break *** a signal for DOWN /SELL is detected and alerted  in a Bear trend and a support level break THE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR I USE IT WHEN YOU COMBINE ITS DAILY SIGNALS FROM DIFFERENT CHART SYMBOLS AT SAME TIME AND CLOSE ALL ORDERS BY
PowerMeter Currencies Table1
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicators
SYMBOL POWER based on inputted 5 time frames and Compared to 20 Other Symbols !! Great Indicator YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS ALEERTS enable /disable using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1   ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes from
Simple Wedge Breakage Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One
Mohamed yehia Osman
3 (2)
Indicators
Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2- Support resistance break signal 3- Elliot wave
Buy Sell Zones1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Buy Sell Zones   Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines :::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend :::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend input parameters ::: index bars : bars range for zone calculation levels : number of zones  Up move/Down move arrows mail and message Alerts !! used on any symbol u
Trend Lines Signals1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Trend Lines Signal   This Indicator provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals) * You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations * You select the Trend line colors as you prefer * Enable or disable Alerts! Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected Wait for small arrows for entry : *Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal : ---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appear
Multi Strategist Select Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One   Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2-
PowerMeter Currencies Table inChart
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SYMBOL POWER based on inputted 5 time frames and Compared to 20 Other Symbols !! Great Indicator YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS ALEERTS enable /disable using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1     ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes fr
Two Symbols Smooth Correlation Line
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO SYMBOLS CORRELATION  line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (ind
Symbols Strength Meter Graph
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Symbols Strength meter Graph  :::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strateg
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jabautista
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jabautista 2024.05.13 16:52 
 

Good trend following indicator. Author is very responsive to any changes.

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