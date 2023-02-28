Day Trading dual Strategy

Simple and effective indicator based on some candle patterns recognition

Arrows appear on candles when bear signal / bull signal based on candle pattern recognition

-----> TWO strategies available you can enable / disable one of them

Indicator can work on any chart and time frame

I prefer to work on high time frames especially the Daily charts D1 and H4

Red arrows appears above candle showing a bear signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation

Green arrows appears below candle showing a bull signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation



