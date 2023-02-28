Day Trading dual Strategy
- Indicatori
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Versione: 4.23
- Aggiornato: 13 maggio 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Simple and effective indicator based on some candle patterns recognition
Arrows appear on candles when bear signal / bull signal based on candle pattern recognition
-----> TWO strategies available you can enable / disable one of them
Indicator can work on any chart and time frame
I prefer to work on high time frames especially the Daily charts D1 and H4
Red arrows appears above candle showing a bear signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation
Green arrows appears below candle showing a bull signal after candle completed - arrow will be blue during candle formation
Good trend following indicator. Author is very responsive to any changes.