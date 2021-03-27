SuperGridder

4.71

This utility allows creating any amount of grid orders just by clicking with the mouse. 


Instructions:


Trading mode
Deleting mode

Press ctrl and click with mouse to start drawing a grid

While drawing, press shift to cancel

Release buttons to send orders


 Press shift and click with mouse to draw a removal line

Release buttons to confirm removal: EA deletes every pending order that the line touches

Inputs:

- 3 options to calculate the grid sizing:

  1. Fixed points distance between grid levels
  2. ATR distance between grid levels
  3. Always have x levels, calculate distance dynamically

- Lot sizing:

  • Base lot
  • Add more lots to each grid level (set 0 to disable effect)
  • Multiply lots for each grid level (set 1 to disable effect)

- SL and TP:

  • SL and TP are percentages of the total grid size


If you have any feedback or ideas about the tool, dont hesitate to send me a message



Reviews 9
Markus
618
Markus 2025.07.30 15:50 
 

Interesting!!!

Kreangkrai Wathong
108
Kreangkrai Wathong 2023.09.30 23:02 
 

Perfect

Fernando Gonzalez
98
Fernando Gonzalez 2023.08.28 07:05 
 

Excellent. Thank you so much. Some Possible Innovations: - Close 25% or 50% of profit orders.

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Jere Katainen
4 (2)
Utilities
This utility allows creating any amount of grid orders with 2 mouse clicks.  Inputs 1. Number of trades to create 2. Spacing factor: Exactly 1 = Evenly spaced grid Less than 1 = grid is weighted towards end More than 1 = grid is weighted towards start 3. First lot:  Lot size for 1st grid trade 4. Add lots in grid:  Add lots for each new grid level 5. Add lot percents in grid:   Add lots exponentially for each grid level 6. Stop loss points 7. Take profit points If you have any feedback or i
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Markus
618
Markus 2025.07.30 15:50 
 

Interesting!!!

Niksgen
101
Niksgen 2025.07.14 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kreangkrai Wathong
108
Kreangkrai Wathong 2023.09.30 23:02 
 

Perfect

Fernando Gonzalez
98
Fernando Gonzalez 2023.08.28 07:05 
 

Excellent. Thank you so much. Some Possible Innovations: - Close 25% or 50% of profit orders.

Jere Katainen
5288
Reply from developer Jere Katainen 2023.08.28 09:12
Thank you, will look into that!
[Deleted] 2023.07.19 10:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ronaldo Serafim
695
Ronaldo Serafim 2023.04.11 12:47 
 

Would be perfect if you did a fixed distance between grids. Like 500 points or even in pips instead a coeficient. This way you would have a right distance and tp to use as a regular grid. Also, if you add an option for limit and stop orders, instead of only limit. Something like BUY/SELL/BOTH. That would be perfect. Maybe with only one click, instead draging or have both options, With one click grid, you click at a point on chart and the EA would place the grids every x points/pips with TP/SL with sell/buy/both. Think about it. This would be the perfection by it self. tks

dapac
479
dapac 2022.11.13 09:13 
 

Very useful indicator.

Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2022.02.24 13:14 
 

Класс. Но зачем тему графика на черную менять? Я на белой работаю.

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2021.03.28 07:58 
 

thanks

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