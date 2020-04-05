Power Breaker Pro

Power Breaker Pro

Professional Breakout Trading System for MetaTrader 5

 Key :  PBPRO-ACTIVE-2026 ( for temp use)

Overview

 Power Breaker Pro is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies high-probability breakout opportunities using advanced price action, volatility analysis, trend confirmation, and intelligent risk management.

Unlike simple breakout robots, AIVOR Power Breaker Pro combines multiple filters to reduce false signals and improve trade quality while maintaining strict risk control.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA offers flexible settings to match different trading styles and risk preferences.

Key Features

  • Intelligent Breakout Detection

  • ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Multiple Trend Filters

  • Session Trading Filter

  • News Protection

  • Advanced Trailing Stop

  • Break-Even Management

  • Partial Close Support

  • Dynamic Risk-Based Position Sizing

  • Spread Protection

  • Drawdown Protection

  • Consecutive Loss Protection

  • Pending Order Management

  • Fully Automated Trading

  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors recent market highs and lows to identify potential breakout levels.

Before entering a trade, it validates multiple market conditions including trend direction, volatility, trading session, spread, and risk parameters.

Only when all conditions are satisfied will the EA place or execute a trade according to the selected confirmation method.

Risk Management

Risk management is built into every trade.

Features include:

  • Fixed or Dynamic Lot Size

  • Percentage Risk Calculation

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss

  • Fixed or Dynamic Take Profit

  • Break-Even Function

  • Partial Profit Taking

  • Advanced Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Daily Loss Protection

  • Floating Drawdown Protection

  • Consecutive Loss Limiter

  • Maximum Trades Per Day

Suitable Markets

Recommended:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) the default Setting

Compatible with other Forex pairs after proper optimization.

Recommended Timeframes

  • H4

Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Low Spread ECN Broker

  • VPS for 24/7 operation

  • Stable internet connection

  • High-quality market data

User Friendly

The EA includes clearly organized input parameters, making configuration simple for both beginners and advanced traders.

Why Choose  Power Breaker Pro?

  • Professional breakout strategy

  • Advanced market filters

  • Intelligent risk management

  • Flexible money management

  • Fully automated execution

  • Clean and optimized architecture

  • Continuous future improvements and updates

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds.


Version: 1.0.0


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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