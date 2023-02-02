Power Breaker EA

3

The Power Breaker Expert Advisor follows this trend-based breakout strategy for the day. This works based on the intelligent identification of the resistance and support on a specific time period combined with real time order management. This EA has smart risk management capability as the lot size is dynamic based on the margin available. This EA can work with a minimum investment as low as $100. It has a proven back testing record for last 2 years (result attached below) with great compounding of investment over the period.

 

Demo account can be provided for a period of 1 month for testing on demand.

(Contact me at telegram on @SaravananL for setup and license key)

  

This EA can be rented for the below given price

  

Trial – Free (15 days)  - ( Contact in Telegram https://t.me/powerbreaker)


1 month – 30 USD

3 month – 40 USD

6 months – 50 USD

1 Year – 60 USD

 


 

Account Requirement:

 

Minimum Deposit: $100

Leverage: Use maximum as per the broker

Instruments: Gold, Indices, Currency Pair, Commodities

Account Type: ECN (Preferred)

Time Frame: 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, 1D (Preferred 1H)

Broker Type: Low or Fixed type preferred and zero slippage 

 

Settings Description:

 Default Setting is for EURUSD.

Basic Model

========

MaxRiskPerTrade=1; << Based on the Risk Lot Size will Increase>>

stopLossPoints=10; <<Stop Loss Point>>

spreadAllowed=10; <<Max Spread Allowed>>

 

Trailing Model

==============

initSLTarget=30; <<Initial target value to shift stoploss/start trial>>

initStop=20; <<Initial stoploss step point to shift trail stoploss [(100-50) =50] >>

aftSLTarget=100; <<From the second time target value to shift  and trial stoploss>>

aftStop=50; <<From the second time stoploss step point to shift and trial stoploss [(100-50)=50] >>

 

General Settings

===============

buyAllowed=true; <<Allow buy orders>>

sellAllowed=true; <<Allow sell orders>

closeOrders=true; << Close the order based on the close criteria>>

closePendingOrders=true; << Close the pending orders>>

 

For any feedback or suggestion, you can reach out to me at

Telegram –  @SaravananL

Telegram Channel - https://t.me/powerbreaker

Mail – vsaravanan.vengatesan@gmail.com


İncelemeler 3
Sergei Vasilev
692
Sergei Vasilev 2023.03.22 06:27 
 

Great EA

Grow EURUSD
Saravanan Venkatesan
Uzman Danışmanlar
I am excited to introduce my newly developed Expert Advisor (EA), Grow EURUSD , to the MQL community. This EA has been specifically designed and tested for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 5-minute timeframe . I’m publishing it here to gather feedback from experienced traders like you and to refine and enhance its performance. Your comments, suggestions, and insights will be invaluable in improving this EA. Let’s collaborate to make it even better! Thank you for your support, and I look forward
Keokone
489
Keokone 2023.04.27 16:54 
 

Tried and unsuccessful, one star for the author's effort in the business.

Sergei Vasilev
692
Sergei Vasilev 2023.03.22 06:27 
 

Great EA

ArunkumarHeist
14
ArunkumarHeist 2023.03.12 18:02 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

