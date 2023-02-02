Power Breaker EA

The Power Breaker Expert Advisor follows this trend-based breakout strategy for the day. This works based on the intelligent identification of the resistance and support on a specific time period combined with real time order management. This EA has smart risk management capability as the lot size is dynamic based on the margin available. This EA can work with a minimum investment as low as $100. It has a proven back testing record for last 2 years (result attached below) with great compounding of investment over the period.

Demo account can be provided for a period of 1 month for testing on demand.

(Contact me at telegram on @SaravananL for setup and license key)

This EA can be rented for the below given price

Trial – Free (15 days) - ( Contact in Telegram https://t.me/powerbreaker)





1 month – 30 USD

3 month – 40 USD

6 months – 50 USD

1 Year – 60 USD





Account Requirement:

Minimum Deposit: $100

Leverage: Use maximum as per the broker

Instruments: Gold, Indices, Currency Pair, Commodities

Account Type: ECN (Preferred)

Time Frame: 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, 1D (Preferred 1H)

Broker Type: Low or Fixed type preferred and zero slippage

Settings Description:

Default Setting is for EURUSD.

Basic Model

========

MaxRiskPerTrade=1; << Based on the Risk Lot Size will Increase>>

stopLossPoints=10; <<Stop Loss Point>>

spreadAllowed=10; <<Max Spread Allowed>>

Trailing Model

==============

initSLTarget=30; <<Initial target value to shift stoploss/start trial>>

initStop=20; <<Initial stoploss step point to shift trail stoploss [(100-50) =50] >>

aftSLTarget=100; <<From the second time target value to shift and trial stoploss>>

aftStop=50; <<From the second time stoploss step point to shift and trial stoploss [(100-50)=50] >>

General Settings

===============

buyAllowed=true; <<Allow buy orders>>

sellAllowed=true; <<Allow sell orders>

closeOrders=true; << Close the order based on the close criteria>>

closePendingOrders=true; << Close the pending orders>>

For any feedback or suggestion, you can reach out to me at

Telegram – @SaravananL

Telegram Channel - https://t.me/powerbreaker

Mail – vsaravanan.vengatesan@gmail.com



