Linear Trend Channel

Imagine a way to automatically and clearly recognize the direction of the current market. Uptrend or Downtrend?

Forget about moving averages, there is a simple way to determine that. Welcome to the world of statistics. Welcome to the simple yet powerful world of Linear Regression. Just a complicated name for a genius and simple measurement.

Calibrating this indicator is pretty clear and obvious since the degree of freedom is total and deep.

Once calibrated to your desired Symbol/Asset, you can start enjoying real-time information - through manual or automated analysis - about how the market is behaving. Is it in an Uptrend or Downtrend? Let the indicator show you!

Additionally, we programmed a NEUTRAL zone where the indicator will show NO sign of TREND. Obviously, you will need to calibrate the threshold with your own experience with the Symbol and Timeframe you are using. We also built a data buffer just to expose this kind of information to your EA: The variance percentage of the Linear Regression Line. This way you can really see if the market is Trending or Ranging. Easy, visual, and effective.

Apart from the Linear Regression line, we show up 4 more lines, that represent the Standard Deviation commonly used by several indicators out there like Bollinger Bands, Keltner Channels, and alike. And these levels are totally customizable by you since no asset is equal and volatility plays an important role in these measurements.

Additionally, you can see the real variance (%) in the slope of the Linear Regression line, so you can objectively and visually see the behavior of the market, in realtime.

And the cherry on top of that is the ability to set Alerts when a breakout is happening in realtime on those standard deviation lines!


HOW TO "READ" THIS INDICATOR

  • You can clearly SEE if there is an uptrend or a downtrend in your asset.
  • You can combine several instances of this indicator to SEE several Timeframes at once right away on your chart.
  • You can test and backtest this indicator to find the NEUTRAL/RANGE zone for your Asset/Timeframe. (No Moving Average can do that in clear and objective way!)


SETTINGS

  • Price Type for Calculations
  • Period of analysis
  • First and Second levels for display the Standard Deviation lines
  • Show information about the difference/slope (%) of the Linear Regression Line
  • Neutral Zone, where the Linear Regression line will be considered "flat" or in "range" mode.
  • All kinds of configurations settings over the Linear Regression data being displayed on Chart.
  • Complete Alert System: via Chart popup / Metatrader 5 App / e-Mail


BUFFERS TO USE ON YOUR EA

  • Buffer #0: Price values of the main Linear Regression Line
  • Buffer #1: Upper StdDev line data #1
  • Buffer #2: Lower StdDev line data #1
  • Buffer #3: Upper StdDev line data #2
  • Buffer #4: Lower StdDev line data #2
  • Buffer #5: Percentage Change (%)



If you want to try this indicator for free on your REAL or DEMO account, read these instructions from our Blog:
https://www.mql5.com/pt/blogs/post/751591



Didn't Find a Feature You Need?

No product is perfect for everyone. If you think you need a missing feature from our product just send us a message. We love feedback!


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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Mini POC
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.93 (29)
Indicators
For those who struggle with overbloated Volume Profile/Market Profile indicators, here is a solution that contains only the Point of Control (POC) information. Super-fast and reliable, the Mini POC indicator presents this vital information visually within your chart. Totally customizable in splittable timeframes, type of Volume, calculation method, and how many days back you need. SETTINGS Timeframe to split the POCs within the day. Volume type to use: Ticks or Real Volume. Calculation method .
FREE
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
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Inside Bar Radar
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward). Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a
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Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.84 (37)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
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Closing Price Reversal
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (11)
Indicators
Closing Price Reversal is a very well known and traded candlestick pattern. This little indicator paints with specific (user-selected) colors the Closing Price Reveral Up and Down patterns, as well as the Inside Bars (as a bonus). Higher timeframes are more effective  as with all other candlesticks patterns. Do NOT trade solely on this indicator. Search the web for "Closing Price Reversal" to learn about the several approaches that can be used with this pattern. One of them is combining short/me
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Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
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Economic Markers
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.79 (14)
Indicators
Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. If there is more than one event set to the very same time, their Names will be stacked and you will see the messages merged with the plus (+) sign on the marker. Obviously that long or too much events on the sam
FREE
Symbol Watermark
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market... It is a very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name and Timeframe in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size... And also you can change the divisor character that is presented between the Symbol Name
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Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
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VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.88 (8)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
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MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
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Big Player Candles
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.91 (23)
Indicators
If you heard about The Wyckoff Method, Volume Spread Analysis, etc... You are probably searching for the candlestick indicator that shows you the Volume spread all over the current bar, signaling every types of market status... You can control the several Market Levels with custom colors... It is up to you to decide how to use it. Our job is provide you with the indicator... If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW! )...    This will mean A LO
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Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
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Flux Diffuser
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Based on Brazilian trader André Moraes' Difusor de Fluxo theory, the indicator is a more reliable version of the original MACD. It is a great confirmation indicator for Swing Trading and also can be used as a Day Trading tool. If you are not familiar with the concept or André's trading strategies, I strongly recommend his excelent book named "Se Afastando da Manada" in which he explains in detail how this indicator is used. Even if you don't know the Portuguese language it is not difficult to un
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Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicators
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
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Server Clock
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (5)
Utilities
Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
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Money Flow Index EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly . There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals. This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator. SETTINGS MFI Period Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks) Starting Overbought region Starting Oversold region USING WITH EAs Buffer #0: 
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Force Numbers
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Several assets in several markets have the behavior of using specific numbers as Force Numbers, where support, resistance and price thrust is created. Let this indicator draw those levels of support and resistance for you. You can also stack it to show different level of Prices! This technique is being used by Tape Readers and Order Flow traders all over the world for a long time. Give it a try. Challenge yourself to study new ways of Price Action! SETTINGS What Price reference to use in the c
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Market Momentum
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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Price Momentum
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.92 (12)
Indicators
Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum , was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book " Dynamic Trading Indicators " by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. Adding th
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Price Trail Chart
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
Indicators
For those who hate candlesticks in lower timeframes (M1 through M15) we "invented" a clean new way to follow Price movement and displacement (volatility) called Price Trail Chart . The big "secret" is to get rid of those annoying candle wicks and draw the whole complete candle without them, this way we get a cleaner chart and a new view of the Price Path. No Open or Close markings, just LOW's and HIGH's, full body candle. Additionaly we inserted a Volume monitor from our Best Downloaded indicato
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Time Spaced Moving Averages
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (3)
Indicators
The concept is simple: Plotting Price behavior within several periods of time. Some Symbols behave very well during the trading day - with this I mean Intraday trading - and this behavior ends up plotting effectively well with the proposed Exponential Moving Averages in this indicator... Obviously that this behavior could not be seen in all Symbols, but you can give it a try... Just drop this indicator in a chart and you will see for yourself... This indicator is intended for "Feeling the Trend"
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ATR Monitor
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (5)
Indicators
ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. If you want to monitor several timeframes in the same chart, just add the ATR Monitor indicator several tim
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Arrows Cleaner
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (4)
Utilities
For those who use the Trading Arrows on the chart for later study, but use the Triple Screen approach and got all those arrows everywhere on all additional charts, here it is: Arrows Cleaner! Just drop it on the chart and leave it there. When needed, just with 1-click you get rid of all those annoying arrows... SETTINGS You can position the little Button on any corner of the chart. Additionally you can displace it with the Offset settings. You can enlarge or shrink its size, as well as the text
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Candle Zones
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
You probably heard about Candlesticks behaviors, which in most of the times could denote and trace Volume behaviors even if you are not watching Volume itself... Well, this indicator will do this. Naked traders love to rely solely on candlesticks patterns and with Candle Zones you can trap special patterns and DRAW THEM on your chart. As simple as that. There are several filters you can tweak in order to achieve the analysis you want. Just give it a try. After several months of testing, we think
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ATR Monitor EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
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Candlestick Pattern Teller
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
Economic Markers PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4 (1)
Indicators
Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
Mini Chart Indicators
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
Market Momentum PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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