Trend Entry Levels

Trend Entry Levels Indicator


The Entry Levels Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders by highlighting key levels for trade entries and profit-taking. It is built to support trading strategies by providing information on market trends and levels for Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL). This indicator can be used by traders of varying experience levels to enhance their market analysis.


Features

  • Non-Repainting Signals: Provides signals that remain consistent over time.
  • Multiple Take Profit Levels: Displays TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels to align with diverse trading strategies.
  • Entry Levels: Highlights levels that can be used for trade entries.
  • Alerts: Offers visual and audible alerts to notify users of potential trade levels.
  • Customizable Settings: Parameters can be adjusted to suit different preferences.
  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Can be applied across various timeframes.
  • Simple Interface: Designed for ease of use.


Rules for Buying and Selling

  1. Buy Signals:

    • Observe an upward trend displayed by the indicator.
    • Monitor for an Entry Level that corresponds to a buying opportunity.
    • Utilize TP1, TP2, and TP3 as potential levels for profit-taking.

  2. Sell Signals:

    • Check for a downward trend as shown by the indicator.
    • Enter a sell trade when the Entry Level is displayed.
    • Use TP1, TP2, and TP3 as targets for exiting trades.

  3. Stop Loss:

    • Place stop-loss orders at levels suggested by the indicator or near recent highs/lows.


Important Notes

  • Proper risk management should be employed in all trading activities.
  • Practice using the indicator in a demo account before applying it to live trading.


Support and Updates

  • Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system.
  • Updates will be provided periodically to maintain functionality.


The Trend Entry Levels Indicator provides information that can help traders analyze the markets and make decisions. Users are encouraged to assess the tool independently to determine its suitability for their trading needs.


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Robos
Namu Makwembo
3.67 (3)
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Big promotion on the Robos, Get yours now Robos Indicator The   ROBOS   indicator is a multi timeframe oscillator that targets the   overbought   and   oversold  regions of a price chart, a signal is indicated by the two lines crossing, compatible with all tradable instruments Latest Release The latest release is the version 4.0 #What's new in version 4.0 ? Features Extreme oversold and overbought levels ROBOS version  4.0  comes with cool new feature , the ability to target only extrem
Rubdfx OBOS
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Indicators
RoboS Indicator Version 1.5 The RoboS Indicator is a trading tool designed to enhance your market analysis. With advanced features such as Buy and Sell signals, it simplifies decision-making for traders across all experience levels. This indicator is compatible with all symbols and timeframes, making it a versatile addition to any trading strategy. Features Signal Arrows: Clearly identify Buy and Sell opportunities with optional arrows. Customizable Alerts: Receive notifications on your mobile
RubdFx trend histo
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
Follow Trend indicator ,   indicator works on Currencies , Indices ,Stocks Gold etc , good for follwoing trend on the markets suitable for scalping  Buy Rules; When the histo changes to Blue you place buy order ,stop loss just below the previous swing low Sell Rules; When the histo changes to Red you place sell order ,stop loss just below the previous swing high Trade on a timeframe which best suits your trading style
Reversals
Namu Makwembo
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Reversals   is a trading tool designed to help traders identify potential trend reversals. Suitable for all experience levels, it provides instant alerts across multiple channels, with customizable settings . Whether you’re a scalper or swing trader, Reversal Pro can be  integrated into your existing strategy. Key Features of Reversals Real-Time Alerts: Receive buy and sell signals directly via email, mobile, or desktop notifications. Non-Repaint Design: Once a signal is generated, it remains
Catalyst Points
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
Spot Turning Points with Ease The Catalyst Indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in analyzing potential turning points in price movements. By combining a smoothing technique with an advanced algorithm, this indicator offers signals that can support your trading analysis and decision-making. Parameters: Variable (Defaults) Cycle  14  Period  21 Drag  0.2 Computer Alerts  True Play_Sound   True Send_Email  false Send_Notification  True Signal_Bar   0 How It Works Signal Detection : Gree
RubdFx Price Tracker
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
The Price Tracker Indicator is designed to outline a dynamic price channel, showcasing areas where price movement is typically contained. The indicator highlights potential areas of interest where price may react when approaching the channel limits. Versatile for Scalping and Swing Trading The indicator adapts to all timeframes and can complement various trading strategies. It integrates seamlessly with tools such as supply and demand levels, reversal patterns, and other confluences. Key Feat
RubdFx Spike
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
Rubdfx Spike Indicator 1.5: Updated for Strategic Trading The Rubdfx Spike Indicator is developed to aid traders in identifying potential market reversals and trends. It highlights spikes that indicate possible upward or downward movements, helping you observe when a trend may continue. A trend is identified when a buy or sell spike persists until the next opposite spike appears. Key Features: Versatility: Any Timeframe Adaptability: Designed   to work on all Timeframes however Recommended for
RubdFx Perfect Reversal
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
RubdFx Perfect Reversal , The reversal indicator is used to determine areas of support and resistance by Drawing an arrow with a level of supply and demand ( ReversalZones ). - You will catch more swings by reducing the period, and less swings if you increase period - Mobile, computer and email alerts available . it is not pushed by price which means the arrow will stay in one place,suitable for scalping and long term trading  Also Compatible with all forex paris , BUY RULES;  open a buy positio
Rubdfx Histo trend
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
RUBFX Trend histo mt5 ,   indicator works on synthetic indices, Currencies , Indices ,Stocks Gold etc , good for follwoing trend on the markets suitable for scalping  Buy Rules; When the histo changes to Blue you place buy order ,stop loss just below the previous swing low Sell Rules; When the histo changes to Red you place sell order ,stop loss just below the previous swing high Trade on a timeframe which best suits your trading style
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
Rubdfx Trend Asistant
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
Trend Assistant Indicator: Your Comprehensive Market Trend Analysis Tool The Trend Assistant Indicator is an advanced and versatile tool designed to help traders analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. By combining RSI, Stochastic, and CCI indicators, it provides valuable insights into market bias, supporting traders in making informed decisions. With its user-friendly interface and clear visual signals, the Trend Assistant Indicator simplifies the process of identifying market sentime
Rubdfx Swing Trend
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
The Rubdfx swing indicator is a useful tool for traders looking to identify trend changes in a particular instrument they are trading. It is designed to draw a line on the main chart, and the signals are indicated by color changes with signal alerts. The color green is used to indicate a bullish trend, while the color pink is used to indicate a bearish trend. These colors can be customized to fit the trader's preferences or theme. The Rubdfx swing indicator has the ability to spot both long-ter
Rubdfx Divergence Detector
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
The rubdfx divergence indicator is a technical analysis tool that compares a security's price movement. It is used to identify potential changes in the price trend of a security. The indicator can be applied to any type of chart, including bar charts and candlestick charts. The algorithm is based on MACD, which has been modified to detect multiple positive and negative divergences. Settings  ___settings___ * fastEMA * slowEMA * signalSMA *Alerts:   True/False     #Indicator Usage Buying :
Bobot AI
Namu Makwembo
Experts
Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing
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