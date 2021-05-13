RubdFx Spike

Rubdfx Spike Indicator 1.5: Updated for Strategic Trading

The Rubdfx Spike Indicator is developed to aid traders in identifying potential market reversals and trends. It highlights spikes that indicate possible upward or downward movements, helping you observe when a trend may continue. A trend is identified when a buy or sell spike persists until the next opposite spike appears.

Key Features:

  • Versatility: Any
  • Timeframe Adaptability:Designed to work on all Timeframes however Recommended for H1, H2 or higher timeframes.
  • Compatibility: Suitable for all account types, without specific leverage or fund requirements.

Trading Guidelines:

  • Buy Entry: Consider entering a buy trade when the indicator detects a bullish spike.
  • Sell Entry: Consider entering a sell trade when a bearish spike is signaled.
  • Stop Loss Placement: Set your Stop Loss a few pips below the entry point for buy trades or above the entry point for sell trades.
  • Take Profit Strategy: Adjust your Take Profit when the indicator signals the beginning of the opposite trend.

This indicator is designed to be a helpful component of your trading strategy, offering additional insights into market movements.

Note: For a more detailed handbook on how to use the  Spike Indicator with the momentum strategy, please download  the handbook  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758774 or contact me directly for any assistance.

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