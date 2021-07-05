Robos

3.67

Big promotion on the Robos, Get yours now

Robos Indicator

The  ROBOS indicator is a multi timeframe oscillator that targets the overbought and oversold regions of a price chart, a signal is indicated by the two lines crossing, compatible with all tradable instruments


Latest Release


The latest release is the version 4.0


#What's new in version 4.0 ?

Features


Extreme oversold and overbought levels


  • ROBOS version  4.0 comes with cool new feature , the ability to target only extreme overbought & oversold prices , The new version also gives you the option to allow only extreme overbought or oversold signal alerts


#Input Parameters


* Mode: Enum options ( 'Mix','swing catcher, 'mix') 

* Look Back: 1000 ( the limit of the candles to calculate )


___Alert Options___

* Enable Alerts: True/false

* Enable Overbought & Oversold Alert: True /False

* Enable sound: True/False

* Mobile Notify: True/false

* Computer Alerts: True/False

* Sound file: alert.wav


___Overbought & Oversold Levels___

* Oversold Level + :  value  

* Overbought level - : - value //negative value


Note the overbought level should be set to negative( Add a negative sign " - " before adding the overbought level value)


-This will now enable the indicator to send notifications when the price has been extremely Oversold and Overbought

-You can turn off the  Overbought and Oversold Alerts notifications by setting the " Overbought and Oversold Alerts " to false

-This will not affect normal indicator functionality , all other alerts will still work fine with this feature turned off


#Indicator Usage?

Buying: Place your  Buy Entries when the lines cross below the zero  (0) line indicating a buy signal ,   you can  also target signals from overbought regions with new version 4.0; stop loss just a few pips below the swing low , A good exit strategy would be when the lines cross again  


Selling: Place your  Sell Entries when the lines cross from above the zero (0) indicating a sell signal ,  you can  also target signals from oversold regions with new version 4.0 ; stop loss just a few pips   above the swing high,  take profit when the lines cross again 


    This indicator  also usually works well when paired with the Price Tracker indicator 

#Compatibility  


-All tradable Currency pairs, Synthetic indices ,Metals,  Crypto, NASDAQ etsuitable for scalping and Swing trading,

-It can also be used as additional Confluence to enter a trade  when Price is at a significant level of supply and demand or Trend line touch

-MT4/MT5 versions available ,get in touch with us 

 

To see detailed information on how to use overbought and oversold levels , please continue reading here

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750117


    Reviews 3
    oge turder
    26
    oge turder 2022.08.02 20:05 
     

    RESPECT TO THE AUTHOR

    majdisalameh
    26
    majdisalameh 2021.08.28 09:58 
     

    I bought this indicator before three weeks. it makes my trading profitable and easier. thank you.

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    Agbakeleke Idowu
    734
    Agbakeleke Idowu 2024.08.14 20:14 
     

    So Bad. Couldn't make any profit with this indicator

    Namu Makwembo
    7559
    Reply from developer Namu Makwembo 2024.12.03 13:40
    Thank you for your feedback. We’re sorry to hear that you haven’t had a positive experience with the ROBOS indicator. The performance of any indicator can be influenced by various factors, including market conditions and trading strategies. We recommend reviewing the settings and ensuring the indicator is used in conjunction with your trading plan and risk management strategy. Additionally, the ROBOS indicator works well when paired with other tools like the Price Tracker indicator for better confirmation. If you'd like, we can offer guidance on optimal usage or help troubleshoot any specific issues you're encountering. Please feel free to reach out
    oge turder
    26
    oge turder 2022.08.02 20:05 
     

    RESPECT TO THE AUTHOR

    majdisalameh
    26
    majdisalameh 2021.08.28 09:58 
     

    I bought this indicator before three weeks. it makes my trading profitable and easier. thank you.

    Reply to review