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Robos Indicator

The ROBOS indicator is a multi timeframe oscillator that targets the overbought and oversold regions of a price chart, a signal is indicated by the two lines crossing, compatible with all tradable instruments





Latest Release









The latest release is the version 4.0

#What's new in version 4.0 ?



Features







Extreme oversold and overbought levels





ROBOS version 4.0 comes with cool new feature , the ability to target only extreme overbought & oversold prices , The new version also gives you the option to allow only extreme overbought or oversold signal alerts





#Input Parameters







* Mode: Enum options ( 'Mix','swing catcher, 'mix') * Look Back: 1000 ( the limit of the candles to calculate )

___Alert Options___ * Enable Alerts: True/false * Enable Overbought & Oversold Alert: True /False * Enable sound: True/False * Mobile Notify: True/false * Computer Alerts: True/False * Sound file: alert.wav

___Overbought & Oversold Levels___ * Oversold Level + : value * Overbought level - : - value //negative value





Note the overbought level should be set to negative( Add a negative sign " - " before adding the overbought level value)





-This will now enable the indicator to send notifications when the price has been extremely Oversold and Overbought

-You can turn off the Overbought and Oversold Alerts notifications by setting the " Overbought and Oversold Alerts " to false

-This will not affect normal indicator functionality , all other alerts will still work fine with this feature turned off





#Indicator Usage?





Buying: Place your Buy Entries when the lines cross below the zero (0) line indicating a buy signal , you can also target signals from overbought regions with new version 4.0; stop loss just a few pips below the swing low , A good exit strategy would be when the lines cross again

Selling: Place your Sell Entries when the lines cross from above the zero (0) indicating a sell signal , you can also target signals from oversold regions with new version 4.0 ; stop loss just a few pips above the swing high, take profit when the lines cross again





This indicator also usually works well when paired with the Price Tracker indicator

#Compatibility







-All tradable Currency pairs, Synthetic indices ,Metals, Crypto, NASDAQ etsuitable for scalping and Swing trading, -It can also be used as additional Confluence to enter a trade when Price is at a significant level of supply and demand or Trend line touch -MT4/MT5 versions available ,get in touch with us

To see detailed information on how to use overbought and oversold levels , please continue reading here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750117





