Rubdfx Histo trend
- Indicators
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Namu MakwemboI am a Fx Trader and computer programmer , I make trading systems and indicators be sure to check out my hot collection
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
RUBFX Trend histo mt5 , indicator works on synthetic indices, Currencies , Indices ,Stocks Gold etc , good for follwoing trend on the markets
suitable for scalping
Buy Rules; When the histo changes to Blue you place buy order ,stop loss just below the previous swing low
Sell Rules; When the histo changes to Red you place sell order ,stop loss just below the previous swing high
Trade on a timeframe which best suits your trading style