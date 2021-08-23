Rubdfx Histo trend

RUBFX Trend histo mt5 , indicator works on synthetic indices, Currencies , Indices ,Stocks Gold etc , good for follwoing trend on the markets

suitable for scalping

Buy Rules; When the histo changes to Blue you place buy order ,stop loss just below the previous swing low

Sell Rules; When the histo changes to Red you place sell order ,stop loss just below the previous swing high

Trade on a timeframe which best suits your trading style



