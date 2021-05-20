RubdFx Price Tracker

The Price Tracker Indicator is designed to outline a dynamic price channel, showcasing areas where price movement is typically contained. The indicator highlights potential areas of interest where price may react when approaching the channel limits.


Versatile for Scalping and Swing Trading
The indicator adapts to all timeframes and can complement various trading strategies. It integrates seamlessly with tools such as supply and demand levels, reversal patterns, and other confluences.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Channels: Displays the highest and lowest probable price levels for potential trade opportunities.
  • Directional Arrows: Arrows appear after candle closure to signal bullish or bearish momentum.
  • Trend Display: The current trend ("UP" or "DN") is displayed in the top-right corner for quick reference.
  • Customizable Settings: Toggle between Auto Adjust mode for optimal channel placement or manually fine-tune parameters to suit your trading style.

Using the Price Tracker

  1. For Buys:

    • Wait for a candle to close with a blue arrow after breaking below the lower channel.
    • This suggests price has reached a potential reversal area.
    • Consider placing a buy trade with a stop-loss a few pips below the lower channel and a take-profit target near the upper channel.
    • Alternatively, take partial profit at 50% of the channel range or when opposing signals appear.

  2. For Sells:

    • Wait for a candle to close with a red arrow after piercing above the upper channel.
    • This may indicate price exhaustion in an overbought zone.
    • Consider placing a sell trade with a stop-loss a few pips above the upper channel and a take-profit target near the lower channel.
    • Partial profit can be taken at 50% of the channel range or when opposing signals emerge.

Why Choose the Price Tracker?

  • Adaptability: Works across all timeframes and trading styles.
  • Intuitive Design: Clear visual cues to simplify trading decisions.
  • Frequent Updates: Auto Adjust mode is continuously refined .

Note: This indicator is a tool for identifying potential trade setups and is most effective when used as part of a broader trading strategy. As always, ensure risk management is applied in every trade.

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