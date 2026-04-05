Rubdfx OBOS

RoboS Indicator Version 1.5

The RoboS Indicator is a trading tool designed to enhance your market analysis. With advanced features such as Buy and Sell signals, it simplifies decision-making for traders across all experience levels. This indicator is compatible with all symbols and timeframes, making it a versatile addition to any trading strategy.





Features

Signal Arrows: Clearly identify Buy and Sell opportunities with optional arrows.

Clearly identify Buy and Sell opportunities with optional arrows. Customizable Alerts: Receive notifications on your mobile, computer, or via email for timely updates.

Receive notifications on your mobile, computer, or via email for timely updates. Flexible Usage: Suitable for scalping, swing trading, or as a confluence tool in strategies involving supply/demand levels or trendlines.

Suitable for scalping, swing trading, or as a confluence tool in strategies involving supply/demand levels or trendlines. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works on all timeframes from M1 to D1.

Works on all timeframes from M1 to D1. Symbol Compatibility: Tested with XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD across multiple timeframes.

How It Works

Buy Signals: A Buy signal occurs when the Yellow line crosses above the Blue line. Suggested use: Place a Stop Loss below the recent swing low. Close the trade when the lines cross back. Optional Buy arrow confirms the signal.

Sell Signals: A Sell signal occurs when the Blue line crosses above the Yellow line. Suggested use:

Place a Stop Loss above the recent swing high.



Close the trade when the lines cross back.



Optional Sell arrow confirms the signal.





Who Is It For? This indicator is suitable for both new and experienced traders seeking tools to complement their strategies.





Key Details

Updates: Regular updates to improve performance and add new features.









Important: Before using the indicator, familiarize yourself with its features and test it on demo accounts to identify how it complements your trading style.

Elevate your trading today with RoboS Indicator Version 1.5—an accessible and effective tool for market analysis.



