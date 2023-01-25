Rubdfx Trend Asistant

Trend Assistant Indicator: Your Comprehensive Market Trend Analysis Tool

The Trend Assistant Indicator is an advanced and versatile tool designed to help traders analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. By combining RSI, Stochastic, and CCI indicators, it provides valuable insights into market bias, supporting traders in making informed decisions.

With its user-friendly interface and clear visual signals, the Trend Assistant Indicator simplifies the process of identifying market sentiment, giving you a comprehensive view of market trends in real-time.


    Parameters:

    Parameter Group Key Value
    Stochastic Settings PercentK 8
    PercentD 3
    Slowing 3
    RSI Settings RSIP1 14
    RSIP2 70
    Enable Timeframes M1 Boolean (true/false)
    M5 Boolean (true/false)
    M15 Boolean (true/false)
    M30 Boolean (true/false)
    H1 Boolean (true/false)
    H4 Boolean (true/false)
    D1 Boolean (true/false)
    W1 Boolean (true/false)
    MN1 Boolean (true/false)
    Alerts Computer Alerts false
    Email Alerts false
    Mobile Alerts false


      Key Features

      • Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel: A panel offering a quick overview of market conditions across major timeframes, helping traders spot short-term opportunities while staying aligned with long-term trends. (

        M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes,).

      • Indicator Fusion    Combines RSI, Stochastic, and CCI to offer insights into market bias

        • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Identifies overbought and oversold conditions to confirm momentum.
        • Stochastic Oscillator: Detects potential reversal zones and trend strength.
        • CCI (Commodity Channel Index): Helps identify price deviations and trend continuation points.

      • Customizable Settings: Fine-tune indicator parameters to match your trading strategy, providing flexibility for various approaches.

      • Universal Compatibility: Works across various markets, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.

      • Color-Coded Arrows: Green for bullish bias and red for bearish bias, providing an easy-to-read snapshot of market sentiment.

      • Multi-Channel Alerts: Stay connected to the market with email alerts, sound notifications, and mobile updates, ensuring you stay informed wherever you are.


      The Trend Assistant Indicator offers traders actionable signal alerts, helping identify market bias, detect potential reversals using Stochastic and RSI, and monitor momentum with CCI



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      Oneeng Banda
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      Oneeng Banda 2023.05.17 19:48 
       

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