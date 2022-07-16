Pull It Back

PULL IT BACK is a revolutionary trading system and a complete strategy with advanced algorithm developed to detect the trend direction after a PULLBACK, a RETREACEMENT or a KEY LEVEL BOUNCE. The goal of this indicator is to get as many pips as possible from market trend. Following strictly the rules of the strategy, you can become a better trader and have more safety entries in the market.

Best features of our trading system are:

  • Arrow Never repaint
  • Arrow Never lagging
  • Alert appears only if conditions confirmed at the end of the candle
  • You can use as signal on your email and on mobile push notification

Here you can download the complete template* of  PULL IT BACK Trading System. You have to copy the template in your MT4 template folder and the indicators in your MT4 indicators folder.  IMPORTANT: the main indicator downloaded from the market must remain in MQL4/Indicators/Market folder.

Download full template

CHECK SCREENSHOTS AND COMMENTS FOR OUR STRATEGY RULES AND LIVE TRADES SIGNALS

PULL IT BACK Indicator is based on our pullback algorithm that give an HIGH PROBABILITY trend continuation after a pullback, retracement or level bounce. Our algorithm has been developed in several months of studies giving back an HIGH PROFESSIONAL INDICATOR.

* Some indicators used in the template are property of their author and can be find free on internet

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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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