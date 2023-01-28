Risk Ratio Manager

This trading tool automatically applies stop loss, take profit, and breakeven levels to trades that are opened manually or with a specific magic number or comment. The stop loss is set in pips, and the take profit and breakeven levels are calculated as a multiple of the stop loss. This helps traders to manage their risk and protect their profits. Additionally, the tool also watches for the breakeven point, allowing traders to move their stop loss to break even once a certain level of profit has been reached.

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