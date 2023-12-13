AccountGuard

AccountGuard will protect your account from unexpected losses by constantly monitoring the equity and follow the rules as your input in the parameters. When the rules are reached, it will close all the trades,you can choose the close mode yourself, and you can set the close percent and close profit by yourself, It can show current profit in percent, and show buy and sell profit separately, it can show profitable trades profit and loss trades profit separately.

Additionally, AccountGuard provides 5 buttons to close the trades by yourself.

1.  Close All Trades:           Close all the trades instantly

2.  Close All Buy Trades:       Close all the Buy trades instantly

3.  Close All Sell Trades:       Close all the Sell trades instantly

4.  Close All Profitable Trades:  Close all the Profitable trades instantly

5.  Close All Loss Trades:      Close all the Loss trades instantly

   

   AccountGuard works well when trading for Prop Firms where you need to keep your draw down low. 

    You can drag the AccountGuard on the chart, also you can roll up and unroll the main panel of AccountGuard

 

   How to start:

   1).  Attach the utility to any Chart, input your parameters by yourself

   2).  Click the auto trade enabled and Checked the Allow Living Trading of EA

   3) .  Keep the chart opened, the AccountGuard will protect your account when you asleep or busy in work

 

 

    1.If you have any suggestion or bug: feel free to contact me with PM

      Or you can write me: wanghh_fight@163.com

 

    2.  Now version is: 1.00, I will update this utility frequently

 

Input Parameters:

1.CloseStrategy:  Trades Close Strategy, Percent first or Profit first

                    CLOSE_STRATEGY_PERCENT_FIRST:Percent first to Close all trades

                    CLOSE_STRATEGY_PROFIT_FIRST:  Profit first to Close all trades

 

2.ClosePercentPositive:  Positive Percent when CloseStrategy is  CLOSE_STRATEGY_PERCENT_FIRST, default is 10%

                                     Only will be set by positive numbers, it will not works when it is set by zero or negative numbers


3.ClosePercentNegative: Negative Percent when CloseStrategy is  CLOSE_STRATEGY_PERCENT_FIRST, default is -10%

                                     Only will be set by negativenumbers, it will not works when it is set  by zero or positive numbers 


4.CloseProfitPositive:  Positive Profit when CloseStrategy is CLOSE_STRATEGY_PROFIT_FIRST, default is 100 USD

                                Only will be set by positive numbers, it will not works when it is set  by zero or negative numbers 


5.CloseProfitNegative:  Negative Profit when CloseStrategy is  CLOSE_STRATEGY_PROFIT_FIRST, default is -100 USD     

                                  Only will be set by negativenumbers,it will not works when it is set by zero or positive numbers

 


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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IndicatorsValueFullView
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