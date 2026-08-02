BCB Trade Risk Panel MT4
- Utilities
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Barry Jay Colin BernieBCB Systems develops practical MetaTrader 4 tools for manual traders, with a focus on position sizing, planned trade risk, risk-reward analysis and open-position risk visibility.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BCB Trade Risk Panel MT4 is a read-only position-size and trade-risk calculator for manual MetaTrader 4 traders.
What it calculates
- Planned cash risk from a selected risk percentage
- Position size from entry and Stop Loss
- Estimated loss at Stop Loss
- Risk-reward information using an optional Take Profit
- Existing open-position risk where supported
- Broker minimum, maximum and lot-step checks
What it does not do
- Does not provide trade signals
- Does not predict market direction
- Does not place, modify or close orders
- Does not guarantee the accuracy of broker-supplied symbol data
- Does not guarantee trading results
Operating requirements
- MetaTrader 4 for Windows
- Suitable broker symbol data
- Valid tick size, tick value and volume specifications
- User-entered entry, Stop Loss and risk values