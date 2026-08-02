BCB Trade Risk Panel MT4

BCB Trade Risk Panel MT4 is a read-only position-size and trade-risk calculator for manual MetaTrader 4 traders.

What it calculates

  • Planned cash risk from a selected risk percentage
  • Position size from entry and Stop Loss
  • Estimated loss at Stop Loss
  • Risk-reward information using an optional Take Profit
  • Existing open-position risk where supported
  • Broker minimum, maximum and lot-step checks

What it does not do

  • Does not provide trade signals
  • Does not predict market direction
  • Does not place, modify or close orders
  • Does not guarantee the accuracy of broker-supplied symbol data
  • Does not guarantee trading results

Operating requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 for Windows
  • Suitable broker symbol data
  • Valid tick size, tick value and volume specifications
  • User-entered entry, Stop Loss and risk values

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