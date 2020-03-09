Spread Logger EA

Executive Summary:

Spread Logger EA is a MetaTrader 4 monitoring and analytics tool that collects, ranks and logs spread conditions across multiple symbols. It is optimized for overnight spread analysis around rollover periods but can be configured for any trading session.

The goal is to identify the best time spots for entries when you trade night sessions or are using night scalpers which is very sensitive for high spread fluctuations. It will help you Identify the best broker for you preferred night scalping EA´s


Installation & Setup:

Copy the EA to MQL4/Experts, restart MT4, attach the EA to a chart, drg and drop, and enable AutoTrading. Configure symbols and monitoring parameters as required.


Dashboard Overview:

The dashboard provides a real-time overview of spread conditions, quality rankings, symbol status and market quality metrics.


BrokerName and CSV Files generated:

BrokerName is used as a custom identifier and forms part of the generated CSV file name. 

CSV files are created as SpreadLogger_<BrokerName>.csv. BrokerName is simply an identifier and does not tie the EA to a specific broker.

You find the CSV file in AppData ->Roaming->MetaQuotes->Terminal->(Terminal identifier number)->MQL4->Files.


This file can be imported to Excel for further analysis. Utilizing pivot and graphs in the Excelfile will give you a clear picture of the spread situation according to your settings for the specific time span given in the EA's settings.


Spread Quality Thresholds:

Threshold values are used to calculate spread quality statistics, ranking and scoring.


Example:

Recommended Night Session Settings

StartHour=23, StartMinute=55, StopHour=01, StopMinute=05, LogIntervalSeconds=60, TargetSpread=20.


Best Practices:

Run the EA for several consecutive days to obtain meaningful spread statistics and compare broker behaviour.


Troubleshooting:

Check symbol suffixes/prefixes, AutoTrading settings and logging time windows if data is missing.


Summary & Benefits:

Provides objective spread monitoring, ranking, historical logging, broker comparison capabilities and market-quality analysis for spread-sensitive trading strategies.

This tool is created for being able to find the best time settings and to identify brokers and EA's best suited for night scalping.


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MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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