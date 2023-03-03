EA Index Flip
- Experts
- Stefano Cocconi
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 22 septembre 2023
- Activations: 5
FEEL FREE TO ADD A REVIEW TO HELP ME AND OTHER COSTUMERS
After over 2000 downloads I decided to put for the software at a price of only 30USD, so as to be able to finance the development of new software. Thank you for understanding
JOIN TO MY CHAT FOR UPDATES AND NEWS ABOUT MY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Trading strategy:
EA Index Flip trades on US30, U100, US500, XAUUSD and Every Forex Pair
The best timeframe are M1 to M15.
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on bollinger bands and a specific price pattern which allows the algorithm to identify price reversal zones.
EA Index Flip uses a grid risk management system.
EA Index Flip was designed for any type of account. It can be used for very small accounts starting at least $100 up to large trading accounts.
|INPUTS
|DESCRIPTION
|Select Market
|If you tarde on Forex, select "Forex". If you trade on Indices or XAUUSD select "CFD(Point)"
|MagicNumber
|If you want to trade on different asset simultaneously. Please select different MagicNumber on every Asset
|Max Spread
|If the Spread in above the Max Spread to Expert don't take trades
|Lots
|Lot size
|TP Pips
|If you want take profit on your trades, select a number different than 0. If you want use different exit setting, leave 0.
|SL Pips
|If you want StopLoss on your trades, select a number different than 0. If you want use Martingale settings, leave 0.
|Active Trailing Stop
|Select True if you want to add trailing stop on your trade
|TSL Start
|After how many pips/Point trailing stop start to work
|TSL Step
|How many pips/Point the StopLoss in move in profit
|Use Time Filter (GMT)
|True/False
|Start Session Hour
|Start hour of the Time Filter
|Start Session Minute
|Start minute of the Time Filter
|End Session Hour
|End hour of the Time Filter
|End Session Minute
|End minute of the Time Filter
|Bands Period
|Period of the BB
|Bands Deviation
|Deviation of the BB
|Bands Shift
|Shift of the BB
|Use Mediation?
|Do you want to use Martingale ( Recommended )
|Order Distance
|Distance between Martingale Orders
|Max Order
|Max Grid Orders
|Mediation Type
|Type of Lots Orders for the Grid
|Multiplier
|If you choose Step Multiplier
|Step Lots
|if you choose Step Lots
|Mediation Exit Type
|Choose your exit Strategy
|MA Period
|Period of MA
|MA Type
|Type of MA
|Profit(Money)
|If you choose "Monetary Profit".
|Use Equity Protection?
|True/False
|Max Loss (%)
|Max Equity Loss permitted. More than that, expert close all the position
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note