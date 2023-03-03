EA Index Flip

Settings


Trading strategy:

EA Index Flip trades on US30, U100, US500, XAUUSD and Every Forex Pair

The best timeframe are M1 to M15.

The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on bollinger bands and a specific price pattern which allows the algorithm to identify price reversal zones.

EA Index Flip uses a grid risk management system.

EA Index Flip was designed for any type of account. It can be used for very small accounts starting at least $100 up to large trading accounts.

INPUTS DESCRIPTION
Select Market If you tarde on Forex, select "Forex". If you trade on Indices or XAUUSD select "CFD(Point)"
MagicNumber If you want to trade on different asset simultaneously. Please select different MagicNumber on every Asset 
Max Spread If the Spread in above the Max Spread to Expert don't take trades
Lots Lot size
TP Pips If you want take profit on your trades, select a number different than 0. If you want use different exit setting, leave 0.
SL Pips If you want StopLoss on your trades, select a number different than 0. If you want use Martingale settings, leave 0.
Active Trailing Stop Select True if you want to add trailing stop on your trade
TSL Start After how many pips/Point trailing stop start to work
TSL Step How many pips/Point the StopLoss in move in profit
Use Time Filter (GMT) True/False
Start Session Hour Start hour of the Time Filter
Start Session Minute Start minute of the Time Filter
End Session Hour End hour of the Time Filter
End Session Minute End minute of the Time Filter
Bands Period Period of the BB 
Bands Deviation Deviation of the BB
Bands Shift Shift of the BB
Use Mediation? Do you want to use Martingale ( Recommended ) 
Order Distance Distance between Martingale Orders
Max Order Max Grid Orders
Mediation Type Type of Lots Orders for the Grid
Multiplier If you choose Step Multiplier
Step Lots  if you choose Step Lots
Mediation Exit Type Choose your exit Strategy 
MA Period Period of MA
MA Type Type of MA
Profit(Money) If you choose "Monetary Profit". 
Use Equity Protection? True/False
 Max Loss (%)  Max Equity Loss permitted. More than that, expert close all the position


IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2023.12.14 09:52 
 

Jose Alexandre
224
Jose Alexandre 2023.10.23 22:47 
 

ishak kothiya
26
ishak kothiya 2023.10.03 13:10 
 

Stefano Cocconi
6104
Réponse du développeur Stefano Cocconi 2023.10.03 14:25
I'm so sorry for that. This tell me that i should do more work for provide better settings for you
Abbey166
386
Abbey166 2023.05.26 18:13 
 

Giov Goffr
31
Giov Goffr 2023.05.21 18:47 
 

Rasim Ozturk
272
Rasim Ozturk 2023.04.27 14:37 
 

