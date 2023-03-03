EA Index Flip

Select Market If you tarde on Forex, select "Forex". If you trade on Indices or XAUUSD select "CFD(Point)"



MagicNumber If you want to trade on different asset simultaneously. Please select different MagicNumber on every Asset

Max Spread If the Spread in above the Max Spread to Expert don't take trades



Lots Lot size

TP Pips If you want take profit on your trades, select a number different than 0. If you want use different exit setting, leave 0.

SL Pips If you want StopLoss on your trades, select a number different than 0. If you want use Martingale settings, leave 0.



Active Trailing Stop Select True if you want to add trailing stop on your trade

TSL Start After how many pips/Point trailing stop start to work

TSL Step How many pips/Point the StopLoss in move in profit

Use Time Filter (GMT) True/False

Start Session Hour Start hour of the Time Filter

Start Session Minute Start minute of the Time Filter

End Session Hour End hour of the Time Filter



End Session Minute End minute of the Time Filter



Bands Period Period of the BB



Bands Deviation Deviation of the BB

Bands Shift Shift of the BB

Use Mediation? Do you want to use Martingale ( Recommended )

Order Distance Distance between Martingale Orders

Max Order Max Grid Orders

Mediation Type Type of Lots Orders for the Grid

Multiplier If you choose Step Multiplier

Step Lots if you choose Step Lots

Mediation Exit Type Choose your exit Strategy

MA Period Period of MA

MA Type Type of MA

Profit(Money) If you choose "Monetary Profit".

Use Equity Protection? True/False