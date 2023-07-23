Global Forex Session Highlighter

Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter', a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York.

This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most active trading hours.

Key Features:

  1. Session Highlighting: Clearly marks the start and end times of the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions on your chart.

  2. Customizable Session Times to Adapt to Your Broker's Time

  3. Customizable Colors: Each session can be assigned a different color for easy identification.

  4. Extend Lines: Option to extend the lines from the previous day's session high and low.

  5. High and Low Markers: Marks the highest high and lowest low for each session.

  6. Last Week, Month High And Low

  7. User-friendly: Easy to install and use, with customizable input parameters to suit your trading style.

  8. Compatibility: Works on any currency pair and time frame.

By understanding when the world's largest trading centers are open, you can determine the best time to trade based on your strategy and the specific currency pairs you are targeting. The 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' is an essential tool for any serious Forex trader.

Please note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.

Happy trading!


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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